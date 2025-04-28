People who use more emojis than actual words when messaging usually have these 8 traits

If you get a string of emojis in a message, you know the sender is… excited? Happy? Maybe even flirtatious?

Deciphering the emoji language can be as tricky as understanding sarcasm over text.

But, studies show that individuals who lean more towards emojis than words in their messages tend to share these particular traits.

This is your quick dip into the realm of emoji enthusiasts. Hold on to your smiley faces and eggplants, we’re about to dive in.

1) Emotionally expressive

If you find yourself constantly reaching for the heart eyes or crying laughing emojis, there’s a good chance you’re someone who wears their heart on their sleeve.

People who use more emojis than words in their messages often have a knack for expressing their emotions vividly.

Instead of bottling up their feelings, they let them flow freely like a colorful, expressive river of symbols.

In fact, they’re so in tune with their feelings that they can convey a wide range of emotions using just a few well-placed emojis.

From joy and excitement to melancholy and frustration, no emotion is too complex for them to communicate.

And the best part? They can do it all while keeping the conversation light and engaging.

In a world where digital communication often lacks nuance, these emoji aficionados are true masters of emotional expression.

They make the most of the limited tools at their disposal to inject personality and emotion into their messages.

Now that’s what I call text-iquette!

2) Creative communicators

I have this friend, let’s call her Sarah. Now, Sarah is someone who can send a story through emojis alone.

Just last week, she sent me a string of emojis that looked like this: 🚗💥🚙🔥👮‍♂️🚑🏥.

It took me a moment, but then it clicked – she’d witnessed a car accident on her way to work.

People who prefer emojis over words, like Sarah, often have a creative streak. They don’t just see emojis as cute little icons.

They see them as a unique language, a way to convey their message in an engaging and artistic manner.

Instead of relying solely on words, they use these colorful symbols to paint a vivid picture, turning even the most mundane conversations into an exciting visual experience.

Next time you receive an emoji-laden message, take a moment to appreciate the creativity behind it. You’re not just reading a text – you’re witnessing art in motion!

3) Social butterflies

Emojis aren’t just for fun, they serve a social purpose too.

A study published in the Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication found that people who use emojis frequently are more likely to have larger social networks.

These people understand that emojis are a universal language, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

They use this to their advantage while connecting with a diverse group of people from different walks of life.

In essence, their emoji-laden messages act as a social glue, drawing people in with their charm and expressiveness.

Whether it’s a simple smiley or a dancing lady in red, these symbols help them foster deeper connections and broaden their social horizons.

If you’re someone who prefers emojis over words, chances are you’re a social butterfly who’s adept at making friends wherever you go.

4) Emotionally intelligent

Emojis aren’t just a fun way of expressing emotions.

They’re also a tool for understanding them.

People who use more emojis than words often have a high emotional intelligence.

They’re able to use these little symbols to gauge the emotional temperature of a conversation, adjusting their responses based on the mood of the other person.

Whether it’s responding with a comforting heart emoji when someone’s having a bad day or celebrating good news with a confetti-filled message, these individuals know how to empathize and connect on an emotional level.

Their emoji-filled messages aren’t just colorful, they’re also filled with empathy and understanding.

And in today’s digital world, that’s a skill worth appreciating.

No wonder they say an emoji is worth a thousand words!

5) Adventurous spirits

I’ve noticed that people who prefer emojis over words are usually the ones who love trying new things.

They’re the first ones to use the latest emoji that’s been added to the collection, and they’re not afraid to mix and match different emojis to convey their feelings.

I remember when the avocado emoji first came out. My friend, an emoji enthusiast, couldn’t wait to use it in our group chat.

She started sending messages like “🥑 + 🍞 = 😍” to express her love for avocado toast.

This adventurous spirit extends beyond their messaging habits. They’re usually the ones who are always up for a spontaneous road trip or trying out a new hobby.

In a world that can sometimes feel a bit monotonous, these emoji-loving adventurers add a dash of excitement and unpredictability.

And I have to say, it’s pretty contagious!

6) Masters of subtlety

You might think that people who use more emojis than words would be all about boldness and flamboyance. But the truth is, they’re often masters of subtlety.

Yes, they love expressing their emotions through vibrant symbols, but that doesn’t mean they’re always loud and in your face.

In fact, they can be incredibly nuanced in their communication.

A wink emoji here, a thoughtful face there – they know exactly how to express their thoughts without going overboard.

They understand that sometimes, less is more.

So don’t mistake their love for emojis as a lack of sophistication. It’s quite the opposite – their emoji usage reveals a depth of understanding and tact that’s truly impressive.

7) Tech-savvy trendsetters

In an age where technology evolves at lightning speed, keeping up with the latest trends can be a challenge.

But for those who use more emojis than words, it’s just another day in the park.

They’re usually the first to know about the newest emojis and how to use them creatively in their messages. They don’t just keep up with digital trends, they set them.

From using the latest emoji combinations to creating their own unique emoji language, they’re always one step ahead of the curve.

Their messages are not just texts, they’re trendsetting statements.

Whether you’re tech-savvy or not, there’s no denying that these emoji enthusiasts are paving the way for a more expressive and vibrant digital communication landscape.

8) Authentic communicators

At the heart of it all, people who use more emojis than words are simply authentic communicators.

They don’t hide behind formal language or ambiguous statements. Instead, they express what they feel, when they feel it, in the most genuine way possible – through emojis.

Their messages aren’t just full of colorful symbols, they’re full of their true selves.

And in a world where authenticity can be hard to come by, that’s something truly special.

Embrace the emoji revolution

As we come to the end of this journey, it’s clear that there’s more to emoji users than meets the eye.

Behind each colorful symbol lies a person who is emotionally expressive, creatively communicative, and authentically themselves.

They are not just people who use emojis – they are people who use emojis to connect, to understand, and to express.

They navigate through the digital world with a sense of playfulness and genuine human connection that is often lost in text.

Next time you come across a message filled with emojis, take a moment.

Reflect on the person behind those vibrant symbols. Appreciate their creativity, their emotional intelligence, their authenticity.

And maybe, just maybe, send back an emoji or two. After all, isn’t communication all about connection?