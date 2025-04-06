People who truly “glow up” with age usually display these 7 daily habits

There’s a certain radiance some people possess as they age.

This “glow up” with age, as many call it, isn’t a stroke of luck or a gift from the genetics lottery.

It’s about consistently practicing certain habits that contribute to physical vitality and a youthful spirit.

In this article, we’re going to talk about these seven daily habits that people who genuinely “glow up” with age usually display.

These insights aren’t just for those who want to age gracefully, but also for anyone looking to enhance their overall wellbeing and live a fuller, richer life:

1) Embracing a healthy lifestyle

There’s no denying the importance of a healthy lifestyle in maintaining vibrancy as we age.

Those who truly “glow up” with age understand the power of nutrition and physical activity.

It’s not about following the latest fad diet or pushing yourself to extreme fitness regimes.

Instead, it’s about making healthy, balanced choices consistently and treating your body with respect.

Staying active, eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of sleep, and keeping hydrated—these are the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle that contribute to aging gracefully.

What’s more, this isn’t just about physical health.

Regular exercise and a balanced diet also contribute to mental health, keeping us alert and engaged as we age.

2) Daily doses of positivity

In my own journey, I’ve found the power of positivity to be a game changer.

You see, those who “glow up” with age aren’t just lucky.

They consciously cultivate a positive mindset and let me tell you, it does wonders for their overall aura.

I remember once meeting a lady in her late 70s at a yoga retreat.

You could spot her from a mile away—she had this radiant energy around her.

In one of our conversations, she shared her secret: Every morning, she would start her day by repeating positive affirmations and expressing gratitude for everything she had in her life.

This daily habit of hers not only kept her happy but also made her look much younger than she was.

She was living proof that a positive mindset can indeed help us age beautifully.

3) Lifelong learning

Did you know that the human brain continues to create new neurons throughout life?

This process, known as neurogenesis, is stimulated by activities that challenge our brains—things like learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, or even solving crosswords.

Those who “glow up” with age often harness this power of neurogenesis.

They have a genuine curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge; they’re always eager to learn something new and this keeps their minds sharp and their spirits youthful.

Learning doesn’t have to stop once you’re out of school.

With a world of knowledge at our fingertips, there are countless ways to stimulate our minds.

Pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read, enroll in a course, or even start a new hobby.

Keep challenging your mind—it’s one of the secrets to aging with grace and vibrancy.

4) Nurturing relationships

One of the defining habits of people who age gracefully is the value they place on their relationships.

They understand that life is about connections, shared experiences, and meaningful interactions; they make time for their loved ones, cultivate strong friendships, and are always there to lend a listening ear or a helping hand.

But it’s not just about nurturing relationships with others—they also invest time in fostering a healthy relationship with themselves.

This might look like spending time alone, engaging in self-care activities, or practicing mindfulness.

Remember, whether it’s maintaining old friendships or forming new ones, investing time in your relationships can help you “glow up” with age.

Don’t forget to nurture the most important relationship of all – the one with yourself.

5) Embracing change

Change has always been a tricky thing for me.

I remember when I turned 30, I was terrified of what lay ahead.

It felt like stepping into the unknown and I was anything but comfortable.

But here’s something I’ve learned over time—those who truly “glow up” with age are those who embrace change.

They understand that change is inevitable.

Rather than resisting it, they accept it as part of life and adapt accordingly.

They see change as an opportunity for growth and learning, even if it means stepping out of their comfort zone.

While the idea of change can be daunting, it’s important to remember that it’s part of life’s journey.

Embrace it, learn from it, and let it help you become the best version of yourself as you age.

6) Mindful living

Another habit that people who “glow up” with age often display is mindfulness.

They live in the present, fully aware and engaged in whatever they’re doing.

Mindfulness is about appreciating the here and now.

It’s about savoring the taste of your morning coffee, basking in the warmth of the sun on your skin, or simply enjoying the sound of birds chirping.

This practice of mindfulness not only reduces stress and anxiety but also promotes feelings of contentment and peace.

It helps them maintain a youthful spirit, regardless of their age.

Try to incorporate some mindfulness into your daily routine.

Take a few moments each day to just be present—you’ll be surprised at the difference it can make in your overall wellbeing as you age.

7) Self-acceptance

At the end of the day, the most crucial habit of all is self-acceptance.

People who truly “glow up” with age have learned to love and accept themselves just as they are.

They understand that aging is a part of life and they embrace it wholeheartedly.

They don’t waste time wishing they could turn back the clock or stressing over every new wrinkle.

Instead, they celebrate their age and all the wisdom that comes with it.

Self-acceptance doesn’t mean you stop striving for improvement—it simply means you appreciate yourself in your current state while still pursuing growth.

Learn to love and accept yourself at every stage of life.

It’s the most liberating feeling in the world and it’s the real secret to aging with grace and vibrancy.

Final thoughts: It’s a journey

The essence of aging gracefully is not about defying the process, but about embracing it wholeheartedly.

What we’ve learned from those who truly “glow up” with age is that it’s less about external factors and more about internal well-being.

It’s about the choices we make every day, the habits we form, and the attitudes we choose to adopt.

Aging gracefully is a journey as it’s about taking small consistent steps towards adopting these healthy habits—making conscious choices every day that contribute to our overall well-being.

As you reflect on these insights, remember that each day is an opportunity for growth and self-improvement.

Each day is another chance to “glow up” with age!