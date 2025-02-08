People who talk to themselves aloud when thinking through problems typically display these 7 traits, according to psychology

I’ll admit it—I talk to myself when I’m thinking through a problem.

Sometimes it’s just a quiet mumble, other times it’s a full conversation—and, as it turns out, I’m not alone!

Talking to yourself aloud might seem strange to some, but psychology suggests it’s actually a sign of certain personality traits and cognitive strengths.

In fact, many highly effective thinkers do it without even realizing why.

So what does it say about you if you tend to think out loud?

Here are seven traits that people who talk to themselves while problem-solving often display:

1) Verbalizing thoughts helps organize the mind

Thinking can be messy.

When you’re trying to solve a problem, your mind jumps between ideas, possibilities, and potential solutions. Talking to yourself aloud helps bring order to that chaos.

Children often talk to themselves while playing and solving problems—which was believed as a key part of cognitive development—and, in turn, helping children structure their thoughts before they could fully internalize them.

And it doesn’t stop in childhood; even as adults, speaking our thoughts out loud can make complex ideas clearer and solutions easier to see.

It’s like creating a roadmap for the brain, turning scattered ideas into something more structured and logical.

2) Talking out loud boosts focus and concentration

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve walked around my apartment, talking myself through a tricky problem.

Whether it’s figuring out how to structure an article or deciding on the best way to handle a situation, saying my thoughts out loud helps me stay focused.

It’s almost like hearing my own voice keeps my brain on track.

Psychologist Lev Vygotsky believed that speech plays a crucial role in thought processing.

He suggested that “a thought may be compared to a cloud shedding a shower of words,” meaning that speaking aloud can help solidify ideas that might otherwise remain vague in our minds.

I’ve noticed this especially when I’m trying to remember something important.

If I say, “Okay, I need to send that email before noon,” I’m much more likely to follow through than if I just think it silently.

3) Verbalizing helps manage emotions in stressful moments

I’ll be real—there have been times when I’ve talked to myself just to keep it together.

When stress hits hard, I’ve caught myself saying things like, “Okay, just breathe,” or “You’ll figure this out.”

And honestly? It helps!

When emotions start taking over, consciously talking yourself through a situation can help you step back and think more clearly instead of just reacting.

I’ve done this during moments of anxiety, frustration, even self-doubt.

Speaking the words out loud makes them feel more real—like I’m giving myself advice instead of drowning in my own thoughts.

If you ever find yourself whispering words of encouragement or reason in the middle of a tough moment, don’t feel weird about it.

It’s just your mind finding a way to ground itself when things feel overwhelming.

4) Talking out loud strengthens problem-solving skills

I’ve noticed that when I’m stuck on a problem, talking myself through it actually helps me find a solution faster.

Instead of silently overthinking, I start asking myself questions out loud—“Okay, what’s the real issue here?” or “What are my options?”—and somehow, the answer becomes clearer.

Albert Bandura, the psychologist behind social learning theory, believed that “self-belief does not necessarily ensure success, but self-disbelief assuredly spawns failure.”

When we talk ourselves through challenges, we reinforce our ability to problem-solve and build confidence in our own thinking.

Saying things out loud forces us to slow down and process information step by step.

It’s like being both the coach and the player in your own mental game—guiding yourself toward the right move instead of getting stuck in frustration.

If you’ve ever muttered your way through a difficult decision or talked yourself into figuring something out, you’re not just thinking out loud—you’re actively strengthening your problem-solving muscles.

5) Verbalizing can make you a better listener

It sounds counterintuitive—how can talking to yourself improve your listening skills?

But I’ve found that when I regularly verbalize my thoughts, I become more aware of how I communicate, even when I’m not the one talking.

When we talk to ourselves, we practice articulating ideas without immediate judgment from others. This, in turn, makes us more patient and understanding when listening to someone else.

I’ve noticed that when I’ve spent time reasoning through my own thoughts out loud, I’m less likely to interrupt others and more likely to let their ideas fully land before responding.

It’s like practicing active listening—on myself first—so I can do it better with others.

While it might seem like talking to yourself is just a solo habit, it could actually be shaping you into a more thoughtful and attentive communicator.

6) Talking out loud boosts memory and learning

Ever read something important and then immediately repeated it out loud to yourself?

I do this all the time—whether it’s a key idea from a book, a to-do list, or even someone’s name I don’t want to forget—and there’s a good reason it works.

Psychologist Lev Vygotsky believed that “language and thought are interconnected,” meaning that speaking words aloud reinforces them in our minds—saying information out loud improves recall compared to just thinking it silently.

When I say something out loud, it feels more real—like my brain is filing it away in a stronger, more permanent way.

If you’ve ever repeated something under your breath to help yourself remember it, you’re not just talking to yourself—you’re actively strengthening your memory and learning process.

7) Verbalizing increases self-awareness

I’ve caught myself mid-sentence before and thought, “Wait… do I actually believe that?”

Talking to myself has a way of exposing my real thoughts, sometimes before I even fully understand them.

Saying something out loud forces me to hear it differently—almost as if I’m outside of my own mind for a moment.

Speaking our thoughts aloud can bring hidden feelings, doubts, or motivations to the surface—things we might not have noticed if they had stayed buried in our minds.

For me, this happens when I’m working through a tough decision.

When I actually say my options out loud, I can hear which one feels right and which one sounds forced.

It’s like an internal gut check—but with words!