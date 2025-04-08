People who struggle to form lasting friendships in adulthood often had these 9 childhood experiences

There’s a profound connection between our childhood experiences and our adult relationships.

Often, folks who find it tough to forge enduring friendships in adulthood have faced certain experiences in their youth. These experiences, while seemingly irrelevant to the untrained eye, can shape our interpersonal skills and social tendencies.

In this piece, we’re going to delve into nine common childhood experiences that often correlate with challenges in adult friendships.

Remember, understanding is the first step to change. So, if you’ve ever wondered why making friends seems more complicated than it should be, read on. This might shed some light on your predicament.

1) Lack of social exposure

Picture a child growing up in a household where social interaction is limited. They rarely have guests over, their parents have a small circle of friends, and there’s minimal encouragement for the child to interact with peers outside of school hours.

This lack of social exposure in childhood can significantly impact a person’s ability to form lasting friendships in adulthood.

Without the practice and experience of navigating diverse social situations, they may struggle to understand social cues, express themselves effectively, or feel comfortable in groups.

It’s important to note that this isn’t about blaming parents or circumstances. Instead, it’s about recognizing patterns that might have shaped our social abilities and finding ways to overcome them now as an adult. After all, it’s never too late to learn and grow.

2) Experiencing frequent relocation

I know this one all too well. As a military brat, my family and I moved around a lot when I was a kid. Every two years, it was a new city, a new school, and an entirely new set of faces.

While this taught me to be adaptable and resilient, it also made it hard to form deep, lasting friendships. After all, why invest time and emotional energy into relationships that are bound to end in a year or two?

This constant cycle of making and then losing friends can take a toll on one’s ability to form stable friendships in adulthood. You might find yourself holding back, not fully committing to friendships out of fear of the inevitable goodbyes.

But here’s the kicker: understanding this pattern is the first step in breaking it. It’s possible to unlearn these defensive habits and cultivate meaningful, enduring friendships, even if your childhood was filled with frequent goodbyes.

3) Bullying and social exclusion

Childhood isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for everyone. Some of us remember it as a time of pain, isolation, and rejection. Bullying and social exclusion can have lasting effects far beyond the schoolyard.

Research has shown that kids who’ve been bullied or excluded often struggle with trust issues in adulthood. They may be wary of opening up to others, fearing that they’ll be hurt or rejected again.

These trust issues can make it difficult to form close friendships in later life. It’s hard to let people in when you’re constantly on guard, expecting the worst. But recognizing this pattern can be the first step in healing and learning to trust again.

4) Absence of sibling interaction

Growing up as an only child or with minimal interaction with siblings can influence how we form friendships in adulthood.

Siblings often serve as our first social network, teaching us about negotiation, compromise, and shared experiences.

Without this early interaction, individuals may find it challenging to connect with peers on a deeper level. They might struggle with conflict resolution or understanding different perspectives, making it harder to maintain long-term friendships.

However, being aware of this can help one work on these skills in adulthood. It’s never too late to learn and adapt. With effort and understanding, forming lasting friendships can become a reality.

5) Excessive parental control

Childhood is a time when we begin to learn about autonomy and making our own decisions. But what happens when parents constantly intervene and make choices on behalf of their kids?

Excessive parental control can lead to an individual doubting their own decision-making abilities. This lack of confidence can spill over into their social interactions, making it difficult to form and maintain friendships.

As adults, they might find it tough to express their preferences or assert themselves within a friendship, leading to imbalance and eventual breakdown of the relationship.

Recognizing this pattern can help in asserting oneself more in friendships and finding a balance between being accommodating and upholding personal boundaries.

6) Early loss or trauma

There’s no easy way to talk about this, but it’s a reality for many. Experiencing a significant loss or trauma in childhood can profoundly impact our ability to form lasting friendships as adults.

When a child experiences a devastating event, it can disrupt their sense of security and trust in the world. They may grow up with walls around their hearts, finding it difficult to let people in for fear of experiencing that pain again.

This guarded approach can make forming close friendships challenging. But understanding this pattern can be the first step towards healing and opening up to the possibility of deep, meaningful relationships.

It may take time and patience, but it is entirely possible to regain trust and form lasting bonds.

7) Being a product of a ‘broken home’

Growing up in a home where parents are constantly at odds or where divorce has split the family can leave lasting scars.

I remember the tension, the arguments, and the inevitable separation that marked my formative years.

This instability often leads to anxiety around relationships. We might fear conflict, equating it with the potential end of a relationship. Or we may expect every friendship to be temporary, just as our childhood home felt.

This fear can hinder the formation of lasting friendships in adulthood. But understanding this pattern can help us see that not all relationships are doomed to fail. It’s possible to break free from our past and build stable, enduring friendships.

8) Lack of role models for healthy friendships

As children, we learn a lot by observing the adults around us. But what if we didn’t have healthy friendships to look up to?

If our parents or caregivers didn’t model strong, supportive friendships, we might struggle to understand what a good friendship looks like. We may not know how to resolve conflicts amicably, support each other during tough times, or celebrate each other’s victories.

This lack of reference can make it challenging to form and maintain healthy friendships in adulthood. But it’s never too late to learn.

By understanding what constitutes a good friendship and fostering those qualities within ourselves, we can build lasting, meaningful relationships.

9) Inadequate emotional expression

Emotions are the heart of any relationship, including friendships.

As children, if we were discouraged from expressing our feelings or if our emotions were regularly dismissed, we might find it hard to share our emotions as adults.

This can make it challenging to form deep, lasting friendships. After all, it’s in sharing our joys, fears, and sorrows that we truly connect with others.

Recognizing this pattern can help us work towards being more open about our feelings. It’s okay to be vulnerable, to share our emotions with friends. In fact, it’s often through this sharing that we form the most meaningful and lasting connections.

Final thoughts: It’s about the journey

Understanding the nuances of human relationships and behavior is a fascinating journey that takes us deep within ourselves.

In the context of friendships, the experiences we had as children often shape our social tendencies as adults. These patterns, while subtle, can have a significant impact on our ability to form lasting friendships.

But here’s the crucial part: recognizing these patterns is the first step towards change. It gives us the power to understand, learn, and grow.

The journey might be challenging, but it’s definitely worth it. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about forming friendships, it’s about forming meaningful connections that enrich our lives.

So, whether you’re grappling with trust issues stemming from bullying or finding it hard to open up due to excessive parental control, remember this – it’s never too late to reshape your social skills and form lasting friendships.

To quote psychotherapist Esther Perel, “The quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives”. Indeed, let’s make them count.