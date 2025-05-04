People who stay energetic and optimistic into their 70s and beyond usually display these 7 habits

Age is just a number, right? That’s what those energetic septuagenarians—and older—seem to believe.

Also, their zest for life is contagious!

But, have you ever wondered about their secret?

It’s not just good genes or blind luck—these lively individuals often have specific habits that keep them full of pep and optimism well beyond their 70s.

In this article, we’ll delve into the seven common habits that these evergreen folks typically exhibit.

More than just a list, it’s a roadmap to living life with high spirits, no matter what age you are.

The fantastic news? It’s never too late to adopt these habits:

1) Age is just a mindset

The saying “you’re only as old as you feel” isn’t just a feel-good phrase.

It’s a mindset that those who stay vibrant and optimistic into their 70s and beyond firmly believe in.

Psychology plays an important role in our perception of age.

If you see age as a barrier, it can limit your energy and enthusiasm; if you view it as just a number, it can unlock a whole new world of possibilities.

This mindset doesn’t come overnight, though.

It takes conscious effort to combat societal prejudices and stereotypical views on aging.

The rewards are immense, though: This positive outlook on age can lead to increased energy, better health, and a more optimistic perspective on life.

2) Embrace daily physical activity

Staying active is a common thread among the energetic and optimistic 70-somethings I’ve met.

I’ve seen it first-hand in my own life too: A few years ago, I visited my grandmother who was in her late 80s.

Despite her age, she was the most spirited person I knew.

Every morning, without fail, she would go for a brisk walk in the park.

She often said, “These walks aren’t just for my body, they’re for my soul.”

Taking inspiration from her, I started incorporating daily physical activities into my routine.

It doesn’t have to be an intense workout.

A simple walk around the block or a few stretches can do wonders.

The result? Not only do I feel more energetic, but I also feel happier and more positive about life.

Don’t underestimate the power of staying active—it’s not about trying to run a marathon or lift heavy weights, but about moving your body in ways that make you feel good.

3) Prioritize a balanced diet

Did you know that our bodies absorb nutrients differently as we age?

That’s why nutrition plays an even more critical role as we get older.

Those who maintain their energy and optimism into their 70s and beyond often attribute it to a balanced and nutrient-rich diet.

They understand the direct link between the food they eat and how they feel.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can provide the essential nutrients our bodies need to function optimally.

It can also help to maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and boost your mood.

Consider taking a closer look at your plate: Is it colorful and varied, or is it time for some nutritional tweaks?

You are what you eat, regardless of your age!

4) Always learning, always curious

One thing that stands out about those who remain energetic and optimistic into their 70s and beyond is their insatiable curiosity.

They’re lifelong learners, always eager to pick up a new skill or dive into a new book.

This habit of continuous learning keeps their minds sharp and their spirits high—it provides a sense of accomplishment and purpose, which are key ingredients of optimism.

Whether it’s taking up painting, learning a new language, or simply reading about different cultures, continuous learning is a habit worth cultivating.

Never stop being curious and embrace the joy of learning something new.

5) Valuing connections and relationships

There was a time in my life when work consumed me.

I woke up, worked, and went to bed only to repeat the cycle the next day—it took a toll on my relationships and my overall happiness.

Then, I met an inspiring man in his 70s at a community event.

Despite his age, he radiated energy and positivity.

His secret? Strong connections and meaningful relationships.

He told me he made it a point to connect with friends, family or even strangers every day.

It could be a phone call to an old friend, a game of chess in the park, or just a simple conversation with the cashier at the grocery store.

Taking his advice to heart, I made an effort to nurture my relationships and form new ones.

Today, I can confidently say that it has made me happier and more optimistic about life.

6) Embrace the power of positivity

Maintaining an optimistic outlook is more than just wishful thinking.

It’s a conscious decision to focus on the good, despite the challenges that life throws your way.

Those who remain energetic and optimistic into their 70s and beyond have mastered this art of positivity.

They choose to celebrate their achievements, no matter how small, and see challenges as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles.

This positive perspective helps them maintain their energy, reduces stress, and contributes to better health.

Start cultivating a positive mindset: Celebrate your wins, learn from your losses, and remember that every cloud has a silver lining.

7) Prioritize self-care

The most energetic and optimistic individuals in their 70s and beyond understand the importance of self-care.

They know that taking care of their physical health is crucial, but equally important is nurturing their mental and emotional wellbeing; they engage in activities that bring them joy, take time to relax and recharge, and are unafraid to seek help when they need it.

Remember, self-care is the foundation of a healthy, happy life.

Make yourself a priority, because you’re worth it!

The essence: It’s all about attitude

The secret to staying energetic and optimistic into your 70s and beyond lies not in a magic potion or a hidden fountain of youth.

Rather, it’s deeply rooted in your habits and attitudes towards life.

These habits, whether it’s maintaining a positive outlook, staying physically active, nurturing relationships, or simply prioritizing self-care, are all interconnected and play a key role in shaping your overall wellbeing.

The individuals who embody this energy and optimism are living proof that age is merely a number.

They remind us that the power to live a vibrant, fulfilling life lies within our grasp.

As the renowned author Robert Louis Stevenson once said, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

These habits are the seeds we plant for a life filled with energy and optimism.

Let us plant these seeds today—after all, our future self will thank us for it!