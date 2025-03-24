People who read a lot of fiction are more likely to have these 7 traits, according to research

There’s a fascinating connection between the books we choose to read and the people we become.

Have you ever wondered what reading a lot of fiction says about you? According to recent studies, fiction lovers share some pretty unique traits.

In my exploration of this intriguing topic, I’ll be revealing seven key traits often found in avid fiction readers.

Get ready to discover what your bookshelf might be saying about you. Remember, it’s not about judging or labeling, but understanding and appreciating the wonderful complexities of our personalities.

1) Empathy reigns

Reading fiction is all about getting lost in the lives, the worlds, and the experiences of others. It’s no surprise, then, that fiction readers often exhibit high levels of empathy.

Empathy, for those unfamiliar with the term, is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It’s a trait that allows us to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, to feel their joy, their pain, their struggles.

Research has shown that people who read a lot of fiction tend to have higher empathy levels than those who don’t. This might be because fiction provides a safe space for readers to explore complex emotions and situations, enhancing their understanding of human behavior and emotions.

So if you are an avid fiction reader, you’re likely to be someone who can easily relate to others’ experiences. And if not, maybe it’s time to pick up a novel or two and see how it transforms your perspective!

2) Open-mindedness is key

Fiction opens up a world of possibilities, introducing us to different cultures, ideas, and perspectives that we may not encounter in our daily lives. This tends to make fiction readers more open-minded.

Take me for example. I remember the first time I read “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. The story transported me to a time and place entirely different from my own reality. It challenged my preconceived notions about race, justice, and morality.

Reading this book wasn’t just about entertainment; it was an opportunity to see the world through someone else’s eyes. It taught me the importance of understanding and accepting different viewpoints, even when they challenge my own beliefs.

This is just one of many instances where reading fiction has broadened my perspective and fostered a sense of open-mindedness. So if you’re a regular reader of fiction, chances are you’re more open to different ideas and perspectives too.

3) Better social skills

Here’s something you might not expect: reading fiction can actually improve your social skills.

A study found that participants who read literary fiction performed better on tests of empathy and emotional intelligence. These are key components of effective social interaction.

In other words, losing yourself in the pages of a good novel doesn’t just offer an escape from reality, it also equips you with the emotional tools to navigate real-life relationships and social scenarios more effectively.

So, if you’re an avid reader of fiction, it’s likely that you possess a strong set of social skills, which allows you to connect with people on a deeper level.

4) Creativity abounds

Fiction, by its very nature, pushes boundaries and explores the realm of ‘what if’. It’s no wonder then that regular readers of fiction often exhibit high levels of creativity.

These are the people who can think outside the box, who can imagine possibilities beyond the obvious. Reading fiction stimulates the imagination, allowing readers to envision different worlds, characters, and scenarios. This imaginative exercise translates into real-world creativity.

When faced with a challenge, fiction readers are likely to come up with innovative solutions. They aren’t confined by ‘what is’ but are inspired by ‘what could be’. So, if you’re someone who loves getting lost in fictional worlds, chances are you’re also someone who brings a touch of creativity to everything you do.

5) A touch of introspection

There’s something about getting lost in a character’s journey that triggers self-reflection. Fiction has a way of holding up a mirror to our own lives, making us question our actions, our choices, our values.

I still remember how “The Catcher in the Rye” made me question my own teenage angst and rebellion. Holden Caulfield’s struggles resonated with me and forced me to introspect. His narrative made me examine my own life, my actions, my feelings, and my relationships in a new light.

This introspective tendency is common among fiction readers. Engaging with intricate characters and their personal journeys often prompts us to examine our own lives more closely. So if you’re an avid fiction reader, it’s possible that you frequently engage in self-reflection and introspection.

6) Appreciation for diversity

Fiction takes us to different places, introduces us to different cultures, and immerses us in different experiences. It shows us the world through the eyes of characters who may be very different from us, fostering an appreciation for diversity.

Regular readers of fiction are often exposed to a wide variety of cultural and social contexts. This exposure helps them understand and appreciate differences in people, their traditions, their struggles, and their joys.

So if you’re someone who loves reading fiction, it’s likely you have a strong appreciation for the diversity that makes our world so vibrant and interesting. You understand that every person has a unique story to tell, and you value these differences.

7) Enhanced emotional intelligence

Perhaps the most important trait common among fiction readers is enhanced emotional intelligence.

Emotional intelligence involves understanding your own emotions and those of others, and using this understanding to navigate social situations, relationships, and decision-making. It’s about empathy, self-awareness, social skills, motivation, and self-regulation.

Reading fiction allows us to experience a plethora of emotions through the characters, helping us understand and manage our own emotions better. It’s like a workout for our emotional intelligence muscles.

If you’re a regular fiction reader, you’re likely to possess a high degree of emotional intelligence, which is a key factor in achieving success in both personal and professional life.

Final thoughts: It’s all in the journey

The magic of reading fiction isn’t confined to the realm of words and pages; it extends its reach into our psyche, shaping who we are and how we interact with the world.

By vicariously living through diverse characters and their journeys, we glean insights into our own lives.

We nurture empathy, creativity, social skills, open-mindedness, introspection, appreciation for diversity, and emotional intelligence – all traits that make us more understanding, adaptable, and well-rounded individuals.

So the next time you pick up a novel and lose yourself in its pages, remember, it’s not just a pastime. It’s a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. And that’s the most beautiful story of all.