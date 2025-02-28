People who pretend to be successful but are actually struggling to get by usually display these 8 behaviors

If you drive a fancy car, wear designer clothes, and always have an exciting story to tell, people assume you’ve got it all together.

But appearances can be deceiving as some people seem wildly successful on the outside but are actually just trying to keep their heads above water.

Pretending to have it all figured out takes effort—and it often comes with certain telltale behaviors.

If you pay close enough attention, you’ll start to notice the signs.

Here are eight behaviors people tend to display when they’re struggling more than they let on:

1) They make a big show of their success

Success speaks for itself—or at least, real success does.

When someone is struggling behind the scenes, they often feel the need to overcompensate.

They go out of their way to make sure everyone knows just how well they’re doing, even if it’s not entirely true; they might flash expensive purchases, constantly talk about their achievements, or post a carefully curated version of their life on social media.

It’s not always about impressing others—sometimes it’s about convincing themselves that they really are as successful as they claim to be.

2) They spend money they don’t actually have

I once had a friend who always seemed to be living the high life.

Expensive dinners, weekend getaways, the latest gadgets—you name it.

For a while, I genuinely believed he was doing incredibly well for himself but then the cracks started to show.

He’d casually mention how stressful his credit card bills were or joke about “barely making rent” that month.

At first, I didn’t think much of it.

Eventually, he admitted that he was drowning in debt, trying to keep up an image of success he couldn’t actually afford.

It made me realize how easy it is to assume someone has it all together just because they look the part.

In reality, many people are just one unexpected expense away from losing it all.

3) They avoid talking about money in detail

People who are truly financially secure don’t mind discussing money—they see it as just another part of life.

Those who are struggling often steer clear of specifics.

They might vaguely mention their “successful business” or say they’re doing “really well,” but if you ask about numbers, investments, or financial plans, they quickly change the subject.

Studies have shown that financial stress can trigger the same kind of anxiety responses as physical danger.

So, for someone secretly struggling, talking about money isn’t just uncomfortable—it’s downright stressful.

4) They are always ‘too busy’

Ask them how they’re doing, and they’ll tell you the same thing every time: Busy.

They’re always rushing from one meeting to the next, juggling multiple projects, or working late into the night.

On the surface, it seems like a sign of success—after all, important people have packed schedules, right?

In reality, constantly being “too busy” can be a way to mask financial struggles.

They might be taking on extra work just to stay afloat or stretching themselves thin to keep up appearances.

The irony? Truly successful people often have more control over their time, not less.

5) They insist on paying for everything

I used to know someone who never let anyone else pick up the bill.

Whether it was dinner, drinks, or even small coffee runs, he always insisted on paying.

At first, I thought it was just generosity.

But over time, I started to wonder—was it really about being kind, or was it about proving something?

For people who are secretly struggling, covering the bill can be a way to maintain the illusion of success.

It sends a message: “Look, I have more than enough.”

The sad part? Sometimes they’re swiping a credit card they can’t afford to pay off, just to keep up the act.

6) They rarely treat themselves

You’d think that someone pretending to be successful would constantly splurge on themselves—but that’s not always the case.

In fact, many of them are surprisingly hesitant when it comes to spending on personal enjoyment.

They’ll buy things that look impressive—like designer clothes or a flashy car—but hesitate when it comes to smaller, everyday pleasures.

A weekend getaway just for fun or a hobby that doesn’t “add value” to their image?

Those are harder to justify.

That’s because their spending isn’t really about happiness—it’s about keeping up appearances.

When something doesn’t contribute to that image, it suddenly feels like a waste.

7) They name-drop successful people

Conversations with them often include mentions of the wealthy, powerful, or well-connected people they supposedly know.

They’ll casually slip in that they had lunch with a CEO, went to an exclusive event, or are “good friends” with someone important.

It’s not always a lie—but it’s usually exaggerated.

The goal? To associate themselves with success, even if their own situation isn’t as stable as they make it seem.

Genuinely successful people don’t feel the need to prove their worth through connections.

For those struggling behind the scenes, name-dropping is a way to borrow prestige when they don’t have it themselves.

8) They never admit to struggling

No matter how tough things get, they’ll never say it out loud.

They’ll smile, tell you everything is “great,” and keep up the act—even when the stress is eating them alive.

To them, admitting struggle feels like admitting failure.

But the truth is: Real success isn’t about never struggling—it’s about being honest enough to face it.

Why people pretend and what it means for us

If you’ve read this far, you’ve probably realized that pretending to be successful isn’t always about showing off.

For many, it’s about survival—keeping up appearances in a world that often values image over reality.

Financial pressure, social expectations, and even personal pride can make it hard for people to admit when they’re struggling.

Honestly, no one has it all together all the time.

The more we recognize that, the more we can create space for honesty instead of pretense.

Because in the end, real success isn’t about looking the part—it’s about living a life that doesn’t need to be faked.