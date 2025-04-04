People who have a lot of money in the bank usually have these 7 old-school frugal habits, according to experts

There’s a common misconception that folks with hefty bank accounts live extravagantly. But often, the reality is quite the opposite.

Having a lot of money isn’t always about earning big, sometimes it’s about spending small. The trick to growing wealth, experts say, often lies in old-school frugal habits.

What are these habits that the well-off swear by? I’ve rounded up seven of them that any of us could adopt to potentially boost our savings.

Here’s your guide to the money-saving habits of the rich and frugal.

Let’s dive in and discover how these timeless practices could help you build a more secure financial future.

1) They live below their means

Here’s a no-brainer that’s easier said than done.

Folks with a substantial amount of money in the bank tend to embrace an old-school habit of frugality: they live below their means.

This doesn’t mean they’re penny-pinching every single day, but they understand the value of money and aren’t quick to squander it.

They know the thrill of a new luxury car or the latest tech gadget can be fleeting, but financial security and freedom?

That’s a joy that lasts. By adopting a lifestyle that costs less than what they earn, they’re able to save and invest more.

It’s not about denying oneself of life’s pleasures, but rather making wise decisions about spending.

And while it may seem difficult at first glance, remember – it’s a habit. The more you practice it, the easier it gets.

Next time you’re tempted to upgrade your lifestyle because your income has increased, pause and think: would you rather have that short-term gratification or long-term financial peace?

2) They prioritize needs over wants

This one hits close to home for me.

I used to think that having money meant being able to buy anything I wanted, whenever I wanted.

But after a few years of living paycheck to paycheck, I realized that my spending habits were out of control.

That’s when I began to observe the spending habits of people who were financially stable. What I noticed was they distinguished between their needs and wants.

Their decisions were governed more by necessity than desire.

For example, they’d opt for a reliable, used car over a flashy, new one because it served the same purpose at a fraction of the cost.

Or they’d choose home-cooked meals over dining out frequently, thus saving a significant amount of money.

I decided to give it a shot. It wasn’t easy at first – saying no to the latest iPhone or those designer shoes felt like a sacrifice.

But as time went by, I noticed my savings growing and my stress over money diminishing.

Now, I’m not saying you should never indulge in your wants. It’s about balance and making sure your needs are met first.

This mindset shift has not only improved my bank balance but also brought me peace of mind. And that’s something money can’t buy.

3) They use cash more often than credit

Remember the time when credit cards didn’t exist and people used to pay with cash?

Those who have a lot of money in their bank accounts often still follow this old-school practice.

Here’s why – when you physically hand over cash to pay for something, you can feel the money leaving your hands. This creates a psychological connection and makes you more aware of your expenditure.

On the other hand, swiping a credit card feels abstract. It’s easy to forget that it’s real money you’re spending until the bill arrives at the end of the month.

Believe it or not, people are willing to pay up to twice as much for an item when using a credit card instead of cash.

By using cash more often, these frugal folks keep their spending in check and save more in the long run.

4) They’re proactive about saving

Here’s another habit that financially savvy people swear by – being proactive about saving.

Instead of waiting until the end of the month to see what’s left to save, they adopt a ‘pay yourself first’ mentality.

This means setting aside a portion of their income as savings the moment they receive it.

Whether it’s 10%, 20%, or more, they prioritize saving before meeting any other financial obligations or expenditures.

By treating savings like an essential monthly expense, they ensure that they’re consistently growing their wealth.

It’s a simple yet powerful habit that can make a world of difference to your bank balance over time.

It’s not just about how much you earn, but how much of it you manage to keep and grow. And being proactive about saving is a key way to do just that.

5) They avoid debt like the plague

Debt. Just the word used to send shivers down my spine.

A few years ago, I found myself in a pile of credit card debt. I was living beyond my means, buying things I didn’t need with money I didn’t have.

The interest kept piling up and before I knew it, I was in a financial hole that seemed impossible to climb out of.

I knew something had to change. That’s when I began studying the habits of people who were financially successful.

One thing I noticed was their aversion to debt. They viewed borrowed money as a last resort, not a lifeline.

So, I made a plan, cut back on unnecessary expenses, and worked tirelessly to pay off my debts.

Since then, I’ve made it a point to live within my means and avoid debt as much as possible.

And let me tell you – the peace of mind that comes with being debt-free is priceless.

It’s a freedom that allows you to make choices for your future without being tied down by financial obligations from your past.

6) They invest wisely

Having a lot of money in the bank isn’t just about saving, it’s also about growing that money. And one of the ways financially successful people do this is by investing wisely.

They understand that while keeping money in a savings account is safe, it’s not the best way to grow wealth due to low-interest rates.

Instead, they look for investment opportunities – such as stocks, bonds, or real estate – that can offer a higher return over time.

They approach investing with a long-term perspective and don’t get swayed by short-term market fluctuations.

Instead of trying to time the market or jump on the latest trend, they focus on building a diversified portfolio that aligns with their financial goals and risk tolerance.

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated or require a huge sum of money. Even small, regular investments can add up over time thanks to the power of compound interest.

Start small, learn as you go, and let your money work for you.

7) They value experiences over material possessions

At the end of the day, people who have a lot of money in the bank understand that life’s true riches aren’t found in material possessions. Instead, they place a higher value on experiences.

Whether it’s traveling, spending quality time with loved ones, or pursuing a passion, they recognize that these experiences enrich their lives in ways that material things can’t.

They understand that while physical items may bring temporary happiness, the joy from experiences can last a lifetime.

Plus, experiences don’t come with the maintenance or depreciation costs that material possessions do.

If you’re looking to build wealth and lead a fulfilling life, consider shifting your focus from acquiring more stuff to creating more meaningful experiences.

After all, life is not about having, it’s about living.

Final thoughts: It’s about mindset

The journey to financial abundance often stems from a mindset, rather than the size of one’s paycheck.

The wealthiest people often attribute their success not to a sudden windfall or high-paying job, but to a consistent adoption of frugal habits.

Habits that prioritize saving, thoughtful spending, and wise investing.

It’s not about being stingy, but about being smart with money.

About understanding that each financial decision, no matter how small, can have a lasting impact on one’s financial health.

These old-school frugal habits might seem simple on the surface, but their effect can be profound over time.

By embracing these habits, we not only increase our chances of having a lot of money in the bank but also cultivate a sense of financial peace and freedom.

As you reflect on your own financial habits, remember – it’s not just about how much you earn, but how much you save and how wisely you spend.

After all, wealth isn’t just about having money; it’s about having control over your money.