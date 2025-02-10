People who are exceptionally good at public speaking tend to use these 8 confident body language tricks

Public speaking can be terrifying. Standing in front of a crowd, trying to keep their attention, making sure you don’t stumble over your words—it’s a lot.

But have you ever noticed how some people make it look effortless?

They walk onto the stage, own the room, and speak with confidence that draws everyone in.

It’s not just what they say—it’s how they say it. The best public speakers know that body language is just as important as words.

And if you pay close attention, you’ll notice they all use the same subtle tricks to appear confident and in control.

Here are eight body language techniques that exceptional public speakers rely on—whether they realize it or not.

1) They stand tall with good posture

Confidence starts before you even say a word.

Great public speakers know that the way they carry themselves sets the tone for how their audience perceives them. That’s why they stand tall, shoulders back, and head held high—it signals authority, presence, and self-assurance.

Slouching or shrinking into yourself, on the other hand, makes you look hesitant or nervous. And once the audience senses uncertainty, it’s hard to win them back.

But here’s the good news: even if you don’t feel confident, standing tall can actually trick your brain into believing you are.

So straighten up, own your space, and let your body do some of the work for you.

2) They use hand gestures to emphasize their words

I used to think keeping my hands still while speaking made me look more composed. Turns out, it just made me look stiff and unnatural.

That changed when I watched a recording of myself giving a presentation.

I looked… robotic. My voice had energy, but my body wasn’t matching it. So, I started paying attention to great speakers and noticed something—they all used their hands to bring their words to life.

Now, I make a conscious effort to use hand gestures when I talk. Not in a forced way, but naturally, like I would in a regular conversation.

And the difference?

Huge. The audience connects more, my words feel stronger, and I actually feel more confident, too.

So if you tend to keep your hands locked in place while speaking, try loosening up. Let them move with your words—it makes a bigger impact than you think.

3) They make eye contact to build connection

Eye contact is one of the most powerful ways to keep an audience engaged.

When a speaker looks directly at people instead of staring at notes or the floor, it creates a sense of connection and trust.

In fact, research shows that maintaining eye contact activates the social areas of the brain, making people feel more involved in the conversation. It signals confidence, sincerity, and presence—all key traits of a strong public speaker.

But there’s a balance. Too little eye contact makes you seem unsure or disengaged, while too much can feel intense or unnatural.

The best speakers know how to scan the room, lock eyes for a few seconds with different individuals, and make everyone feel like they’re part of the conversation.

4) They control their pace with purposeful pauses

Nervous speakers tend to rush through their words, afraid of silence. But great public speakers know that pauses are just as important as the words themselves.

A well-placed pause gives the audience time to absorb what you just said. It adds weight to key points and makes your speech feel more intentional. Plus, it helps you stay in control—speaking too fast can make you sound unsure, while a steady rhythm exudes confidence.

The trick is to embrace the silence instead of fearing it. A short pause before an important statement builds anticipation, and a moment of stillness afterward lets it sink in.

When used right, pauses don’t make you seem hesitant—they make you sound powerful.

5) They use open body language to appear approachable

I used to cross my arms when I spoke without even realizing it. It wasn’t because I was nervous—I just didn’t know what to do with my hands. But to the audience, it probably looked like I was closed off or unapproachable.

That’s when I learned how much body language shapes first impressions.

The best speakers keep their posture open—arms relaxed, gestures natural, and movements fluid. It makes them seem more confident, but more importantly, it makes them feel more welcoming to the audience.

Now, I make a conscious effort to keep my stance open and inviting.

And the result? People engage more. They lean in, they respond better, and the whole experience feels more like a conversation than a speech.

6) They move with purpose instead of standing still

A lot of people assume that standing perfectly still makes them look more in control. But in reality, staying frozen in place can make a speaker seem stiff or overly rehearsed.

The best speakers know that movement—when done right—actually enhances their presence.

Walking across the stage naturally, stepping forward to emphasize a key point, or shifting slightly to engage different sections of the audience can make a speech feel more dynamic and alive.

The key is to move with purpose, not just for the sake of moving. Pacing back and forth aimlessly can be distracting, but intentional movement draws people in and makes your message more powerful.

7) They mirror the energy of their message

A speaker’s body language should match the tone of what they’re saying. If the message is exciting, their gestures should be animated. If it’s serious, their movements should be more controlled.

Imagine someone delivering an inspiring speech with a monotone voice and lifeless expressions—it wouldn’t have the same impact.

The best speakers instinctively mirror the energy of their words, making their message feel more authentic and engaging.

This doesn’t mean overacting or forcing enthusiasm. It’s about aligning your facial expressions, gestures, and movements with the emotion behind your words.

When done naturally, it makes your speech far more compelling.

8) They breathe deeply to stay calm and in control

Nothing gives away nerves faster than shallow, rapid breathing. It tightens your voice, speeds up your words, and makes you feel even more anxious.

Great public speakers know that controlled, deep breathing is the foundation of confidence. It keeps their voice steady, their pace measured, and their body relaxed.

Before stepping on stage, they take slow breaths to center themselves. And during their speech, they use natural pauses to reset and stay in control.

Breathing deeply isn’t just about staying calm—it’s what allows a speaker to project authority, stay present, and command the room.

Why body language matters more than you think

Hopefully, if you’ve read this far, you’ve started to see that confidence in public speaking isn’t just about what you say—it’s about how you say it.

Because body language isn’t an afterthought. It’s the invisible force that shapes how people perceive you, how they connect with you, and ultimately, how much impact your words have.

The best public speakers aren’t just great with words. They understand the power of presence, movement, and expression.

And when those elements come together, they don’t just deliver a speech—they leave a lasting impression.