7 office habits boomers love (that everyone else hates)

There’s a generational gap in the workplace that often goes unnoticed.

It’s not just about different taste in music, or how often someone checks their phone. It’s about the fundamental way we approach our work. And let’s be real here, Baby Boomers have some workplace habits that the rest of us…well, we just can’t stand.

Boomers, we love you. But sometimes your office habits make us scratch our heads. Now don’t get me wrong, every generation has its quirks. But these seven habits? They’re uniquely yours.

Stay tuned as we dive into the seven office habits boomers love (that everyone else hates). Prepare to nod in agreement or laugh in recognition – either way; it’s all in the spirit of understanding each other a bit better at the office.

1) Overuse of print materials

Boomers, we get it. You love your hard copies.

There’s something about the feel of a freshly printed report in your hands, or the satisfying click-clack of the old-school stapler. But in an age where digital is king, this love affair with paper can be a bit… puzzling.

Don’t misunderstand us, there’s nothing wrong with print materials. They have their place. But when every email turns into a printed memo, or every meeting requires a physical handout, it can get under our skin.

Why? For starters, it feels wasteful. For the environmentally conscious among us, watching reams of paper being used daily can be cringe-inducing.

Not to mention, we’ve all had to deal with the fallout of misplaced paperwork at least once.

And let’s not even get started on how much harder it is to search for a specific line in a printed document compared to hitting ‘Ctrl + F’ on our keyboard.

Boomers, we appreciate your dedication to tradition. But maybe it’s time to embrace the digital age just a little bit more.

2) Face-to-face meetings for everything

Alright, story time.

Just last week, I had a 10-minute task. Simple enough, right? Wrong. My boomer colleague insisted we have a face-to-face meeting to discuss it. What should have taken 10 minutes ended up eating up an entire hour of my day.

Now, I’m not saying all face-to-face meetings are bad. They can be great for brainstorming, team building, and tackling complex issues.

But when it comes to quick updates or minor decisions, sometimes an email or a quick chat message can do the trick.

Boomers, your love for personal interaction is admirable. It’s a reminder of the importance of human connection in our increasingly digital world.

But remember this – not every discussion needs a meeting room. Sometimes, less really is more.

3) Resistance to new technology

The fax machine was introduced way back in 1843. Fast forward to today and it’s surprising to see how many boomers still have a fondness for this outdated piece of tech.

While it was revolutionary at its peak, technology has moved on. We’ve got emails, cloud storage, and instant messaging apps now.

Yet, there’s a certain generation in our offices who’d rather send a fax than an email attachment.

This resistance to new technology can be frustrating, especially when it slows down efficiency. It’s not about pushing aside old ways just because something new has come along.

It’s about embracing tools that can make our work easier and more efficient.

Boomers, we’re not asking you to become tech wizards overnight.

Just keep an open mind and embrace the benefits of modern technology. Your colleagues (and your productivity) will thank you.

4) The 9-to-5 mentality

In a world where remote work and flexible hours are increasingly common, the rigid 9-to-5 schedule is another boomer favorite that others often struggle with.

For boomers, being at your desk from nine to five shows dedication and commitment.

But for younger generations, it’s more about getting the job done, regardless of when or where you do it.

This isn’t about slacking off or avoiding work. It’s about recognizing that productivity isn’t solely tied to traditional office hours.

Some people might be night owls who do their best work after sunset, while others might need to balance their work with family commitments.

So boomers, let’s loosen up on the strict schedules a bit. As long as the work gets done, does it really matter if it was completed at 2 pm or 2 am?

5) Formality in communication

I remember my first day at the office, fresh out of college. Nervous and eager to make a good impression, I sent my boomer boss an email about a project update.

To my surprise, it came back with more red ink than the original content. My crime? I had addressed him by his first name and didn’t include a formal sign-off.

Boomers tend to value formal communication, a throwback to more traditional times when hierarchy was emphasized in professional settings.

But for most of us who grew up with text messages and social media, this level of formality can feel stiff and impersonal.

Sure, professional decorum is important. But so is creating a comfortable environment where everyone feels like they can speak openly.

So boomers, let’s ditch the formalities and start fostering more open and authentic communication.

Trust me, it’ll make the workplace that much more enjoyable.

6) Reluctance to embrace remote work

There’s no denying that the workplace landscape has significantly changed over the last decade, with remote work becoming more and more prevalent.

But for many boomers, the concept of working from home still seems a little bit… alien.

To them, work is a place you go, not a thing you do.

The idea of swapping the office for the living room, exchanging business attire for comfy clothes, and trading in-person meetings for video calls just doesn’t sit right with them.

But here’s the thing. Remote work isn’t just a passing trend, it’s here to stay.

It offers flexibility, cuts down commuting time, and can even boost productivity.

So boomers, while we understand your attachment to the traditional office environment, it’s high time to get onboard with remote work.

After all, change is the only constant in life.

7) The “always on” mentality

Perhaps the most jarring difference between boomers and younger generations is the approach to work-life balance.

Boomers often feel the need to be “always on”, answering emails at all hours, and working through lunch breaks.

Sure, they’ve built successful careers with this mentality. But at what cost?

Studies show that this lack of balance can lead to burnout, decreased productivity, and even health issues.

The importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance can’t be overstated. It’s not just about the quantity of work, but the quality.

So boomers, it’s time to switch off sometimes. Your work will still be there in the morning, and you’ll be better equipped to tackle it after a good night’s rest.

Parting thoughts

The complexity of our workplace habits often mirrors the diversity of generations that share the office space.

These habits, love them or hate them, are deeply ingrained and shaped by a myriad of factors – from the era we were raised in, to the technology we grew up with, and the shifts in societal norms we’ve witnessed.

In the case of boomers, their work habits were crafted in a different era, defined by different values.

And while they might seem outdated or peculiar to younger generations, they’re a testament to a time that valued tradition, personal interaction, and unwavering commitment to one’s work.

That’s not to say there’s no room for change or improvement. As our workplaces evolve and become more diverse, it’s crucial that we learn from each other, blending the best of old and new.

So while we might chuckle or shake our heads at these boomer habits, let’s also take a moment to appreciate what they bring to the table – experience, resilience, and a different perspective.

And who knows? Maybe there’s a thing or two we can learn from these habits.

After all, understanding is the first step towards bridging any generational gap. And isn’t that what makes a workplace truly harmonious?