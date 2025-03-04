7 morning habits that will help get your life on track, according to experts

Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day. If my morning feels rushed, chaotic, or unproductive, chances are the rest of my day will follow suit.

But when I start the day with the right habits, everything feels a little easier—I’m more focused, less stressed, and better prepared to handle whatever comes my way.

Experts say that small changes in our morning routines can make a big difference in our overall well-being. And the best part? You don’t have to wake up at 5 AM or overhaul your entire life to see results.

Here are seven simple morning habits that can help get your life on track—backed by experts and easy to incorporate into your routine.

1) Start your day with movement

How you begin your morning can set the tone for everything that follows. And one of the best ways to start strong is by moving your body.

Experts agree that even a few minutes of physical activity in the morning can boost energy levels, improve mood, and sharpen focus. It doesn’t have to be an intense workout—stretching, yoga, or a short walk can all do the trick.

The key is consistency. Moving first thing in the morning signals to your brain that it’s time to wake up and be productive. Plus, getting some exercise early means you’ve already accomplished something before the day even begins.

2) Make your bed every morning

I used to think making my bed was pointless. After all, I was just going to mess it up again at night. But then I came across a speech by Admiral William H. McRaven, where he explained that making your bed every morning is about more than just tidiness—it’s about starting the day with a small win.

So I gave it a try. And to my surprise, it actually made a difference. That one simple task gave me a sense of accomplishment right away, which put me in a more productive mindset for the rest of the day.

Experts say that completing small tasks like this can create momentum, making it easier to tackle bigger challenges later on. Plus, coming home to a neatly made bed at the end of the day feels like a small reward—a reminder that no matter what happened, at least I did one thing right.

3) Get sunlight as soon as possible

Your body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is heavily influenced by light. Getting sunlight in the morning helps regulate this rhythm, making it easier to wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night.

Morning sunlight triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that helps you feel alert and focused. At the same time, it helps suppress melatonin, the hormone that makes you feel sleepy. This combination signals to your body that it’s time to start the day.

Even just 10 minutes of natural light—whether by stepping outside or sitting near a window—can have a noticeable impact on energy levels and mood. And the earlier you do it, the better.

4) Avoid checking your phone first thing

Reaching for your phone as soon as you wake up might seem harmless, but it can actually put your brain in a reactive state before the day even begins. Scrolling through emails, news, or social media floods your mind with information and distractions, making it harder to focus on your own priorities.

Experts suggest giving yourself at least 30 minutes in the morning before checking your phone. This allows you to start the day with intention rather than immediately reacting to outside demands.

Instead of diving straight into notifications, try using that time for something more grounding—stretching, journaling, or simply enjoying a quiet moment before the world starts pulling you in different directions.

5) Drink a glass of water before anything else

For a long time, mornings felt sluggish no matter how much sleep I got. Coffee was my go-to fix, but it never quite did the trick. It wasn’t until I started drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning that things changed.

After hours of sleep, the body is naturally dehydrated. And even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, brain fog, and headaches—hardly the best way to start the day. Drinking water first thing helps wake up the body, jumpstarts digestion, and improves focus.

Now, before I do anything else in the morning, I make sure to drink a full glass of water. It’s such a small habit, but it makes an immediate difference in how I feel—and sets the tone for better choices throughout the day.

6) Plan your top priorities for the day

Starting the morning without a plan can make the entire day feel scattered. It’s easy to get caught up in small tasks, distractions, or other people’s demands without making progress on what actually matters.

Taking just a few minutes in the morning to identify your top priorities can help you stay focused and intentional.

Experts suggest writing down the three most important things you want to accomplish that day—this keeps you from feeling overwhelmed and ensures you’re directing your energy toward what truly moves you forward.

A clear plan not only makes the day more productive but also gives a sense of control. Instead of reacting to whatever comes your way, you start with purpose, knowing exactly what needs your attention.

7) Give yourself a moment of stillness

Mornings don’t have to be rushed. Taking even a few minutes for stillness—whether through meditation, deep breathing, or simply sitting with a cup of coffee in silence—can make a world of difference.

When the day starts with noise, distractions, and urgency, it’s easy to carry that energy into everything else. But when it starts with calm, there’s more room for clarity, patience, and focus.

A quiet moment in the morning isn’t about doing more—it’s about creating space to breathe before the day begins.

Bottom line: small shifts, big impact

The way a morning unfolds can shape the entire day, and science backs this up. Research on habit formation shows that small, intentional routines can have a lasting impact on mental clarity, productivity, and overall well-being.

Morning habits aren’t just about structure—they influence brain chemistry, energy levels, and even emotional resilience.

Exposure to sunlight helps regulate circadian rhythms. Movement triggers the release of endorphins. Hydration supports cognitive function. These aren’t just rituals; they’re signals to the body and mind, setting the stage for everything that follows.

A better morning doesn’t require drastic changes. It starts with a single choice—a glass of water, a quiet moment, a plan for the day. Over time, these small shifts compound into something greater: a life that feels more intentional, more in control, and ultimately, more on track.