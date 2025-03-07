8 little-known psychological tricks to get what you want in negotiations

Negotiations happen everywhere—whether you’re asking for a raise, bargaining for a better deal, or just trying to get your way in a conversation.

But getting what you want isn’t just about being firm or confident. It’s about understanding how people think.

The best negotiators don’t rely on luck. They use subtle psychological tricks to guide the conversation in their favor—without the other person even realizing it.

These aren’t manipulative tactics; they’re simply ways to create trust, find common ground, and make the other person more likely to say yes.

Here are eight little-known psychological tricks that can help you walk away from any negotiation with exactly what you want.

1) The power of silence

Most people think negotiating is all about talking—making your case, defending your position, and throwing out clever arguments. But one of the most powerful tricks in any negotiation isn’t what you say. It’s what you don’t say.

Silence makes people uncomfortable. When there’s a pause in conversation, most people feel the urge to fill it. And that’s where you gain the upper hand.

Let’s say you make an offer, and the other person hesitates. Instead of jumping in to justify your position or lower your ask, just wait.

More often than not, they’ll start talking to break the silence—and sometimes, they’ll talk themselves into agreeing with you.

Skilled negotiators know that silence creates pressure. And when used correctly, it can make the other person more likely to concede or offer a better deal just to keep the conversation moving.

2) Anchoring the conversation

One of the smartest tricks I ever used in a negotiation happened when I was buying a used car. I had done my research and knew the car was worth around $10,000.

But when I sat down with the seller, I didn’t start anywhere near that number.

Instead, I opened the conversation by casually mentioning how I had initially been looking at cars in the $7,000 range. That number had nothing to do with what I was actually willing to pay—but it set a mental anchor in the seller’s mind.

This is known as the anchoring effect. The first number thrown out in a negotiation tends to influence everything that follows.

Even though the seller had listed the car for $11,000, my mention of $7,000 made any price above that feel high by comparison.

In the end, I drove away with the car for $9,000—less than market value and definitely less than what the seller originally wanted.

All because I subtly planted a lower number at the start of our conversation.

3) The magic of mirroring

People naturally feel more comfortable around those who seem familiar to them. And one of the simplest ways to create that feeling in a negotiation is through mirroring—subtly copying the other person’s speech patterns, tone, or body language.

Studies have shown that when someone sees their own behavior reflected back at them, they’re more likely to trust and cooperate with the person doing the mirroring.

In fact, waiters who repeat customers’ orders word for word tend to receive significantly higher tips than those who don’t.

In a negotiation, mirroring can help build rapport and make the other person more receptive to your ideas. If they lean forward, you lean forward.

If they speak slowly and calmly, match their pace. It’s a small psychological trick that makes people feel understood—and when people feel understood, they’re more likely to agree with you.

4) Giving a reason (even a weak one)

People are far more likely to agree to something if you give them a reason—even if that reason isn’t particularly strong.

In a famous study, researchers tested how people responded to someone cutting in line at a photocopier.

When the person simply asked, “Can I use the copier?”, only 60% of people let them go ahead. But when they added a reason—“Can I use the copier because I’m in a rush?”—that number jumped to 94%.

Here’s where it gets really interesting: even when the reason was weak—“Can I use the copier because I need to make copies?”—people still agreed at almost the same high rate.

In negotiations, this means that simply explaining why you’re asking for something makes a big difference.

Instead of just saying, “I need a better price,” say, “I need a better price because my budget is tight.”

Even if the reason isn’t groundbreaking, people are wired to respond more positively when they hear one.

5) The power of “we”

Negotiations can feel like a battle—two sides trying to win.

But the most successful negotiators know that the best way to get what you want isn’t by positioning yourself as an opponent. It’s by making the other person feel like you’re on the same side.

One simple way to do this is by using the word “we” instead of “you” and “me.” Shifting the language from “I need a better deal” to “How can we find a solution that works for both of us?” changes the entire dynamic.

People don’t just want to win; they want to feel understood and valued.

When you frame a negotiation as a shared problem rather than a competition, it lowers defensiveness and makes the other person more willing to collaborate.

At its core, negotiation isn’t just about numbers or terms—it’s about people. And when people feel like they’re working together rather than against each other, they’re far more likely to say yes.

6) Letting them feel in control

Nobody likes to feel pressured into a decision. In fact, the more someone feels like they’re being pushed, the more likely they are to resist—sometimes even if they would have agreed otherwise.

I used to think being persuasive meant making the strongest argument or proving my point beyond any doubt.

But I’ve learned that giving the other person a sense of control is often far more effective.

A simple way to do this is by asking, “What do you think?” or “How would you see this working?” instead of just stating what you want.

When people feel like they have a say in the outcome, they’re much more open to compromise.

The truth is, most negotiations aren’t about forcing someone into agreement. They’re about guiding them to a decision they feel comfortable making—on their own terms.

7) Using the contrast principle

Our brains don’t judge things in isolation—we judge them in comparison to what came before. This is why a $50 shirt seems expensive until you see it next to a $200 jacket.

In negotiations, you can use this to your advantage by presenting a higher (or lower) option first, making your real request seem more reasonable by comparison.

For example, if you’re negotiating a salary, you might start by mentioning a number slightly above what you actually expect.

When the other person counteroffers with something lower, your true target will now seem like a fair middle ground.

People aren’t just influenced by the numbers themselves—they’re influenced by how those numbers are framed. Setting the right comparison point can make all the difference in getting what you want.

8) Knowing when to walk away

The strongest position in any negotiation is being willing to walk away. When you’re too desperate for a deal, the other person can sense it—and they’ll push for terms that benefit them, not you.

But when you make it clear that you have other options, or that you’re perfectly fine leaving the table, the power shifts. Suddenly, they’re the ones who have something to lose.

This doesn’t mean bluffing or making empty threats. It means genuinely knowing your limits—what you’re willing to accept and what isn’t worth it. Sometimes, the best deal is the one you don’t take.

Bottom line: Negotiation is psychological

Negotiation isn’t just about logic, numbers, or even confidence—it’s about understanding how people think, react, and make decisions.

Psychologists have long studied the subtle cues that influence human behavior, and the best negotiators—whether they realize it or not—tap into these principles to guide conversations in their favor.

From the power of silence to the way our brains compare options, these psychological effects shape the way deals are made. And at the heart of it all is one simple truth: people want to feel heard, understood, and in control.

Mastering negotiation isn’t about tricks or manipulation. It’s about recognizing the unseen forces at play in every conversation—and using them to create outcomes where everyone walks away feeling like they’ve won.