If you really want to be a happier and more optimistic person, start doing these 8 things every day

Happiness and optimism can feel like a mystery sometimes.

Some people just seem to have it figured out—they wake up with a smile, tackle challenges with confidence, and bounce back from setbacks like it’s nothing.

For the rest of us, it’s easy to assume that happiness is something you either have or you don’t. That some people are just wired for optimism while others are stuck seeing the world through a darker lens.

But that’s not how it works.

Becoming a happier and more optimistic person isn’t about ignoring reality or forcing yourself to think positive all the time. It’s about daily habits—small but powerful things you can do every day that actually shift the way you see yourself and the world around you.

Here’s what to start doing if you truly want to bring more happiness and optimism into your life.

1) Change the way you talk to yourself

The way you speak to yourself matters more than you think.

That little voice in your head? It’s shaping how you see yourself and the world around you every single day.

If most of your inner dialogue is negative—telling yourself you’re not good enough, that things will never get better, or that happiness just isn’t in the cards for you—it’s no wonder optimism feels out of reach.

This isn’t about pretending everything is perfect. It’s about noticing when your thoughts are tearing you down instead of building you up.

Start paying attention to what you tell yourself. Challenge the negative thoughts when they show up. Replace them with something more balanced, something that gives you a fighting chance at seeing things in a different light.

It won’t happen overnight, but the way you talk to yourself sets the tone for how happy and optimistic you can be.

2) Stop believing every thought you have

Not every thought that pops into your head is true.

I used to believe mine were. If I had a thought telling me I wasn’t good enough, I accepted it as fact. If my mind told me something bad was going to happen, I braced myself like it was inevitable.

It took me years to realize that just because my brain says something doesn’t mean it’s reality. Our minds are full of old fears, past experiences, and worst-case scenarios that aren’t always based on what’s actually happening right now.

The trick is to start questioning your thoughts instead of automatically believing them. Ask yourself: Is this really true? Is there another way to look at this? Would I talk to a friend this way?

Once I started doing this, everything changed. My thoughts no longer had total control over how I felt. Instead of being stuck in negativity, I could step back and see things more clearly.

3) Focus on what you can control

Marcus Aurelius once said, “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

For a long time, I fought against things I had no control over. I stressed about other people’s opinions, worried about the future, and replayed past mistakes like I could somehow change them. It was exhausting.

The truth is, there’s so much in life that’s completely out of our hands. But the way we think, the choices we make, and how we respond to challenges? That’s ours to control.

The more I started shifting my focus to what I could actually do—rather than stressing over what I couldn’t—the lighter everything felt. Problems didn’t disappear, but they became more manageable.

Optimism became easier because I wasn’t wasting energy on battles I could never win.

4) Train your brain to notice the good

Your brain is wired to keep you safe, not to make you happy.

That’s why it naturally focuses on threats, problems, and what could go wrong. It’s called the negativity bias, and it’s the reason you can get ten compliments but only remember the one criticism.

The good news is, you can train your brain to focus on the positive instead. It takes effort, but it works.

One thing that helped me was taking a few minutes each day to actively look for good things—small moments of kindness, things that made me smile, progress I had made. At first, it felt forced. But over time, my brain got better at noticing these things on its own.

Happiness isn’t about pretending bad things don’t exist. It’s about making sure the good things get noticed too.

5) Take care of your body like it matters

It’s hard to feel optimistic when you’re exhausted, sluggish, or running on fumes.

Your mind and body aren’t separate—what you do physically has a direct impact on how you feel emotionally. Lack of sleep makes everything seem worse. Poor nutrition messes with your mood. Moving your body, even just a little, can shift your entire mindset.

I used to ignore this. I thought my thoughts and emotions were the only things affecting my happiness. But on the days I got enough rest, ate real food, and moved my body in a way that felt good, everything else felt easier.

Problems didn’t seem as overwhelming. Stress wasn’t as suffocating. Hope came more naturally.

You don’t have to overhaul your entire lifestyle overnight, but start paying attention to how your physical habits affect your mood. Your body isn’t just something that carries you through life—it’s the foundation for how you experience it.

6) Spend time with people who lift you up

The people around you shape the way you see the world, whether you realize it or not.

If you’re constantly surrounded by negativity—people who complain about everything, tear others down, or see life as one big disappointment—it’s going to rub off on you. It’s almost impossible to stay optimistic when everyone around you is focused on what’s wrong.

I didn’t fully understand this until I started spending more time with people who were genuinely supportive, encouraging, and hopeful.

They didn’t ignore life’s difficulties, but they approached them differently. They looked for solutions instead of just dwelling on problems. They found reasons to be grateful even when things weren’t perfect.

It changed me. Without even trying, I started seeing things through a different lens just by being around them. The people in your life influence your mindset more than you think—choose them wisely.

7) Do things that make you feel alive

It’s easy to get stuck in routines, going through the motions without ever stopping to ask: When was the last time I felt truly alive?

For a long time, I let responsibilities take over everything. There was always something that needed to be done, and anything that brought me joy felt like a luxury I couldn’t afford.

But without realizing it, I was draining myself. Life started feeling dull, like I was just existing instead of actually living.

Then I started making time—real time—for things that lit me up. Music, writing, being outside, deep conversations with people who inspire me. None of these things solved all my problems, but they reminded me that life isn’t just about getting through the day.

It’s about feeling something real.

Happiness and optimism don’t come from forcing yourself to “think positive.” They come from actually experiencing moments that make life feel meaningful. Make space for those moments.

8) Practice gratitude even when it’s hard

Gratitude isn’t just for the good days. It matters even more on the hard ones.

I used to think I had to feel grateful in order to practice it. But the truth is, gratitude is a choice—a habit you build, not just a reaction to when things are going well.

There were times in my life when everything felt like it was falling apart, and gratitude was the last thing on my mind.

But forcing myself to find even the smallest things—a warm cup of coffee, a kind word from a stranger, the fact that I got through another day—kept me from sinking completely into negativity.

It doesn’t mean ignoring reality or pretending things are fine when they’re not. It just means making sure that even in tough moments, you remind yourself that something good still exists. And sometimes, that shift in perspective is enough to keep you going.

The bottom line

Happiness and optimism aren’t just things that happen to you. They’re built, shaped by the choices you make every day.

Small shifts in mindset, daily habits, and the people you surround yourself with all add up. The way you speak to yourself, the thoughts you choose to challenge, the moments of joy you allow yourself to experience—it all matters.

It won’t be instant. Some days will feel heavier than others. But every time you choose to focus on what you can control, to notice the good, to take care of yourself like it actually matters, you’re creating a life where happiness isn’t just a fleeting moment but a foundation.

Keep going. It’s worth it.