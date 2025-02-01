I could never make an exercise routine stick…until I adopted these 7 simple habits

Let’s be honest, sticking to an exercise routine can feel like an uphill battle.

I’ve been there—starting with a bang, only to lose steam and motivation just a few weeks in.

But here’s the plot twist: It all changed when I started to incorporate seven simple habits into my routine.

No, it wasn’t about turning into a fitness freak or depriving myself of life’s pleasures.

It was about making small, manageable changes that seamlessly blended into my lifestyle.

In this article, I’ll share my journey from being an exercise dropout to actually looking forward to my workout sessions.

All it took was these seven habits—and they might just work for you too!

1) Start small

The first habit that changed everything for me?

Starting small. I mean, really small.

I know that sounds counterintuitive, I mean, aren’t we supposed to aim high, go big or go home?

But when it comes to exercise, aiming too high too soon can be a recipe for burnout and disappointment.

Instead, I decided to start with just five minutes of exercise a day.

That’s it—five minutes.

It was manageable, non-intimidating and, most importantly, it was achievable.

It didn’t require monumental willpower or drastic changes in my schedule.

And you know what? It worked!

Those five minutes started to add up and gradually, I found myself exercising more and more without feeling overwhelmed or pressured.

This approach taps into a key psychological principle—the power of small wins.

When we achieve our goal (even if it’s a small one), it boosts our motivation and encourages us to keep going.

2) Establish a routine

Another habit that made a world of difference was making exercise part of my daily routine—and I mean, literally slotting it into my schedule like any other appointment or task.

For instance, I started doing my five-minute workout right after my morning coffee.

The idea was to attach my new habit (exercise) to an existing habit (morning coffee).

This technique is known as ‘habit-stacking’, a concept popularized by James Clear.

The beauty of habit-stacking is that it takes the decision-making out of the equation.

I didn’t have to decide when to exercise; it was already a part of my day.

This approach worked wonders for me.

Now, my morning doesn’t feel complete without both my coffee and my exercise routine—it’s become as automatic as brushing my teeth or taking a shower.

3) Set realistic goals

Another game-changing habit was setting realistic goals.

Instead of aiming for that elusive six-pack or trying to lose a certain amount of weight in a ridiculously short time, I focused on attainable, short-term goals.

Instead of saying, “I want to lose weight,” I started saying, “I will exercise for 15 minutes every day this week.”

This shift made my goal concrete, measurable, and most importantly, attainable.

Setting such realistic goals can be a powerful motivator.

Each time you achieve your goal, it gives you a sense of accomplishment and fuels your motivation to stick with your exercise routine.

Try setting realistic exercise goals and watch your motivation soar!

4) Variety is the spice of life

I soon realized that doing the same exercise day in and day out was not only boring but also led to a plateau in my progress.

By mixing up my workouts, not only did I keep things interesting, but I also challenged different muscle groups and increased my overall fitness level.

One day, I might go for a brisk walk; the next, I’d try a yoga class.

Some days, I’d lift weights; other times, I’d do a dance workout.

The key was to keep it fun and exciting.

Why not shake things up? Try a new sport, join a dance class or even just change your workout environment.

A little variety can go a long way in keeping you engaged and committed.

5) Embrace the off days

There were days when I just didn’t feel like working out.

Initially, I used to beat myself up about it and feel guilty.

But then, I realized that it’s okay to have off days—it’s okay to listen to your body when it needs rest.

I started giving myself permission to take a day off if I needed it; this didn’t mean I was quitting as it meant I was listening to my body and giving it the rest it needed.

This shift in mindset was incredibly liberating because it took the pressure off and made me look forward to my workouts because they were no longer tied to guilt or punishment.

6) Reward yourself

After each workout, I made sure to do something enjoyable as a small reward.

It could be something as simple as a refreshing smoothie, a relaxing shower, or even just some quiet time to myself.

This acted as a positive reinforcement for my brain, associating exercise with immediate gratification.

Over time, this made working out something to look forward to, rather than a chore that needed to be done.

Don’t forget to reward yourself after your workout; it doesn’t have to be anything grand—even the smallest treat can act as a powerful motivator to keep you going!

7) Consistency is key

Finally, the most crucial habit that helped me stick to my exercise routine was being consistent.

It wasn’t about going all out one day and then doing nothing for the next few days.

It was about showing up consistently, day after day, even if it was just for a few minutes each time.

Consistency beats intensity every time when it comes to exercise—it helps in building a habit, improving fitness levels, and making exercise a regular part of your lifestyle.

It’s not about how hard you can go, but how consistently you can show up.

Final thought: It’s all about you

The journey to sticking to an exercise routine is deeply personal and unique to each individual.

It is intertwined with our habits, our mindset, and quite significantly, our perception of self.

As you incorporate these habits into your life, remember to be kind to yourself: Celebrate your small wins, forgive your setbacks, and above all, understand that this journey is about improving your wellbeing, not proving anything to anyone else.

Whether you’re taking your first steps into fitness or trying to rekindle a lost routine, remember that this journey is yours.

It’s about creating a healthier, happier version of yourself, one habit at a time!