8 Facebook habits that immediately expose someone as a Boomer

If someone shares a minion meme, you know they’re a Boomer. If someone comments in all caps, you’ve got yourself a Boomer.

Ah, the simple joys of Facebook interactions.

But things aren’t always that straightforward. Navigating the social media landscape can be a bit like decoding an alien language, especially when it comes to identifying the Boomers amidst the sea of Gen Z’s and millennials.

Luckily, there are 8 telltale Facebook habits that scream “Boomer”.

Sharpen your social media sleuthing skills as we dive into these eight habits. It’s all about reading between the lines… or rather, between the posts.

1) Overuse of ellipses…

If you’ve ever seen a Facebook comment trail off into an endless sea of dots, you’ve likely encountered a Boomer.

The ellipsis, an often misused punctuation tool, is a favorite among this age group. Instead of using it to indicate a pause or omission, Boomers tend to sprinkle their posts liberally with these three little dots…

But why is this? Some say it’s to create a dramatic pause, others believe they’re using it as a substitute for other punctuation marks. Whatever the reason, this habit is a dead giveaway for identifying Boomers on Facebook.

It’s like their digital fingerprint… or should I say, dot-print?

2) Random capitalization

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened my Facebook notifications to find a comment from my Aunt Linda (a proud Boomer) saying something like, “GREAT PICTURE! HOPE YOU’RE HAVING a wonderful DAY!”

Random capitalization is another staple of Boomer Facebook behavior. It seems they have a particular fondness for capital letters, often using them without any clear rhyme or reason.

Maybe it’s an attempt to emphasize certain words, or perhaps they just hit the caps lock without realizing it. Either way, when you see random words capitalized in a sentence, chances are it’s a Boomer typing away.

Take it from me, I’ve had more than enough interactions with Aunt Linda to confirm this theory.

3) The mysterious status update

Ever come across a Facebook post that reads something like, “Had a lovely lunch”? No context, no tags, just a vague declaration. This is what’s called a “mysterious status update”, and it’s another classic Boomer move on Facebook.

Contrary to the younger generation’s preference for tagging friends and checking into places, Boomers tend to keep it old school. They use Facebook like a diary, journaling their day-to-day activities without giving much context or detail.

This habit harks back to the good old days of newspaper announcements where people would share snippets of their lives without the need for elaboration.

It’s a different way of communicating, but one that unmistakably marks them out as Boomers.

4) The infamous chain messages

There’s nothing quite like opening your Facebook Messenger to find a message from a Boomer relative telling you to forward a message to 10 people for good luck. Yes, I’m talking about chain messages.

Chain messages are like the digital version of a forwarded pass. Usually filled with heartwarming stories, dire warnings, or promises of good fortune, they’re passed from user to user in the hopes of spreading… well, something.

Despite being debunked time and time again, these messages continue to circulate, mostly thanks to our Boomer friends who can’t resist hitting that forward button.

So, if your inbox is filled with these kinds of messages, you’ve probably got a Boomer in your friends list.

5) Commenting instead of messaging

One day, I logged onto Facebook to find my mom had commented on my profile picture asking if I’d remembered to buy milk. The rest of the comments were from friends complimenting the photo, but there it was, a public request for milk nestled in between.

This is another classic Boomer move on Facebook — using the comment section like a personal messaging platform.

Instead of sending you a private message, they’ll often choose the more public route and comment directly on your posts. Whether it’s a question about your day or a reminder about groceries, these comments usually have nothing to do with the post itself.

If this sounds familiar, you’ve definitely got a Boomer on your hands. I know I do.

6) Lack of profile picture

You’d think in a world dominated by selfies and profile picture updates, everyone would have their best photo displayed on their Facebook account. But surprisingly, Boomers often opt for the blank silhouette.

Instead of a carefully filtered headshot, Boomers are more likely to leave their profile picture as the default Facebook icon. It’s not that they don’t know how to change it, many just choose not to.

It’s a digital quirk that seems to go against the social media grain. But on the bright side, it makes identifying a Boomer on Facebook that much easier!

7) Sharing instead of liking

If you’ve ever posted something and noticed it’s been shared by a friend or relative from an older generation but not liked, you’re not alone.

For some reason, Boomers have a tendency to share posts they enjoy rather than simply hitting the ‘like’ button. It’s as if they’re taking the old saying “sharing is caring” to heart.

This habit can leave your timeline flooded with random articles, memes, and posts, all shared by the Boomers in your life.

So, next time you notice a post being shared but not liked, you might just have found another Boomer on Facebook.

8) The ‘Facebook official’ birthday wish

For Boomers, wishing someone a happy birthday on Facebook is a must. It’s not truly a birthday until it’s been recognized on the social media platform.

This often involves posting a heartfelt message on the birthday person’s timeline, complete with emojis and maybe even a photo or two. It’s a public declaration of celebration that far outweighs a simple phone call or text message.

If you see a birthday wish that’s as elaborate as a wedding speech, you’re likely dealing with a Boomer. They’ve made it ‘Facebook official’, after all.

Understanding, not judging

As we journey through the digital landscape and navigate the peculiar habits of Boomers on Facebook, it’s important to remember that these habits aren’t shortcomings.

They’re simply reflections of a generation navigating a platform that wasn’t designed with them in mind.

Because at the end of the day, Facebook is a tool for connection. Whether it’s through chain messages, random capitalization, or ‘Facebook official’ birthday wishes, Boomers are simply seeking to connect in a world that’s increasingly digital.

So next time you spot one of these telltale signs, don’t roll your eyes. Instead, remember that this is someone trying to keep up, to connect, to be part of the conversation.

And really, isn’t that what we’re all trying to do?