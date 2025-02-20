8 evening habits of people who will never be truly happy

If someone constantly complains, you know they’re unhappy. If someone is always restless, you know they’re unsatisfied.

That’s communication 101.

But, happiness isn’t just about what you see on the surface. In fact, our nighttime routines often reveal more about our emotional well-being than we realize.

Let’s talk about some people whose evening habits might be robbing them of true happiness. I’ve identified 8 specific patterns that seem to be common among them.

Welcome to a glimpse into the not-so-happy side of human behavior.

1) Overthinking

We all have those moments where our thoughts spiral out of control.

You replay the day’s events in your head, dissect every conversation, and dwell on every little mistake you might have made.

Your mind is in overdrive and it’s not just exhausting, it’s also incredibly detrimental to your happiness.

Consider this: people who are never truly happy often have a habit of overthinking things at night. They let their thoughts consume them, preventing them from finding peace before they go to sleep.

It’s like they’re carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders, making it impossible for them to find any sort of comfort or relaxation.

Overthinking can easily turn into a vicious cycle that’s hard to break out of. But, recognizing it as an issue is the first step towards reclaiming your happiness.

Everyone makes mistakes and it’s okay to have bad days. Don’t let your past dictate your future. Let go of the things that are out of your control and focus on what truly matters: being happy.

2) Screen time

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m guilty of this one.

You know how it goes. You settle into bed, ready to drift off. But then, your phone buzzes.

A new email. A text message. A funny video on social media. Before you know it, it’s been an hour and sleep is nowhere in sight.

I’ve noticed that the more time I spend on my phone before bed, the more anxious and restless I feel.

It’s like my brain can’t switch off. And from what I’ve read and heard from others, this seems to be a common habit among those who struggle to find true happiness.

Scanning through endless feeds of other people’s ‘perfect’ lives can make us feel inadequate and unhappy with our own lives.

The blue light emitted by our screens messes with our sleep cycles too, which contributes to poor sleep quality and increased stress levels.

It’s a habit I’m working to break, and if you’re in the same boat, maybe it’s one you should consider breaking too.

Switching off your devices an hour before bed could be a game-changer for your mental health and overall happiness. Trust me, those emails can wait until morning.

3) Skipping dinner

Ever heard of the phrase “eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper?” It might be wise to rethink this.

There’s a growing body of research suggesting that skipping dinner or eating a very light meal can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and unhappiness.

Imagine this: after a long day, you come home to an empty fridge. Instead of cooking or ordering in, you decide to skip dinner and head straight to bed.

You wake up in the middle of the night feeling hungry and irritable. Not exactly the recipe for happiness, right?

Eating dinner not only provides your body with the necessary nutrients it needs to function properly, but it also offers a sense of routine and comfort. It’s a moment to relax, unwind, and enjoy something tasty.

Next time you consider skipping dinner, remember that a balanced meal could be just what you need to boost your mood and overall happiness.

4) Neglecting self-care

After a long and exhausting day, it’s easy to fall into bed without taking the time to unwind. But this can lead to a build-up of stress, anxiety, and ultimately, unhappiness.

Many people who struggle with finding true happiness often overlook the importance of self-care in their evening routine.

They tend to focus on external demands, forgetting to take care of their own needs.

Self-care isn’t just about pampering yourself with luxurious bath products or indulging in your favorite treats (although those things are great too!).

It’s about taking care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

This could mean anything from taking a few minutes to meditate, to reading a chapter of your favorite book, or even just brushing your teeth and washing your face before bed.

These small acts can help you relax, feel accomplished, and set a positive tone for the next day.

Taking time for self-care isn’t selfish – it’s necessary for your happiness.

5) Avoiding physical activity

As someone who loves a good Netflix marathon, I understand the temptation to spend the entire evening curled up on the couch.

But, I’ve also noticed how this habit can negatively impact my mood and overall happiness.

Avoiding physical activity is a common habit among people who aren’t truly happy.

Exercise isn’t just about keeping your body fit – it plays a crucial role in maintaining mental health too.

When I manage to squeeze in even just a short walk or a quick yoga session in the evening, I feel a sense of accomplishment. My mood lifts and I sleep better.

Even if it’s just dancing around the living room or taking a stroll around the block after dinner, try to include some form of physical activity in your evening routine. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

6) Ditching social interactions

In the era of digital communication, it’s easy to forget the value of face-to-face conversations.

Many people believe that keeping to themselves in the evening will help them unwind and relax. However, this habit can often lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Human beings are inherently social creatures. We crave connection and companionship, even if it’s just a quick chat with a neighbor or a phone call to a close friend.

Avoiding social interactions in the evening can deprive us of these essential connections, leading to a sense of unhappiness over time.

Rather than isolating yourself every evening, try to engage in some form of social interaction.

It could be the comforting routine you need to end your day on a positive note.

7) Ignoring tomorrow’s tasks

Procrastination is a habit we’re all too familiar with. But did you know that pushing off tasks until the last minute can actually contribute to your unhappiness?

When you ignore the tasks you have for tomorrow, you’re essentially setting yourself up for a stressful start to the day.

You wake up already feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the pile of work waiting for you.

On the other hand, spending just a few minutes in the evening to plan out your next day can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

You wake up with a clear idea of what needs to be done, allowing you to start the day on a positive note.

Don’t let procrastination rob you of your happiness. A little planning can go a long way in ensuring a smoother, happier tomorrow.

8) Neglecting sleep

A good night’s sleep is the cornerstone of happiness. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most neglected aspects of our health.

People who are never truly happy often compromise on their sleep, either by staying up late to work or by spending hours on their devices.

This not only leaves them feeling tired and sluggish the next day, but also impacts their mood and overall well-being.

Prioritizing sleep is essential to achieving true happiness. It rejuvenates your body, resets your mind, and prepares you for the challenges of the next day.

Make it a point to establish a regular sleep schedule and stick to it. Your happiness depends on it.

Final thoughts

If you’ve made it to the end of this list, I hope you’ve come to realize that true happiness isn’t an elusive concept. It’s rooted in our daily habits, especially those we engage in during our evening hours.

Remember, happiness isn’t about constant euphoria or a life devoid of problems.

It’s about nurturing a positive mindset, making time for self-care, maintaining healthy social connections, and getting a good night’s sleep.

These evening habits may seem small and insignificant on their own, but collectively, they can have a profound impact on your overall well-being and happiness.

Take a moment to reflect on your own evening routine. Are there any habits you need to change? Small tweaks can lead to big transformations.

Because at the end of the day, your happiness is in your hands.