7 ‘cheat codes’ of people who look 20 years younger than their age

There’s a distinct line between looking your age and radiating an ageless glow that confuses people into thinking you’re much younger.

This line is often drawn by a handful of ‘cheat codes’ – practices that these eternally youthful people have woven seamlessly into their everyday lives.

In this article, we’re going to lift the lid on 7 of these ‘cheat codes’. These aren’t just quick fixes or superficial beauty tips, but rather, deeply engrained habits and rituals that truly define a lifestyle.

So, if you’re keen to crack the code and start turning back the clock, read on.

I promise you, it’s not as hard as it seems to look 20 years younger. And, most importantly, these aren’t deceptions or tricks. They are genuine ways to enhance your health and vitality.

1) Hydration is key

You’ve probably heard it a thousand times, but it bears repeating: hydration is crucial.

Those who seem to defy the laws of aging understand the importance of keeping their bodies well-hydrated.

Water is, after all, the elixir of life. It aids in digestion, keeps your skin glowing and helps in flushing out toxins from your body.

But the secret lies in not just drinking water when you’re thirsty. It’s about making it a consistent habit, something as essential to your daily routine as brushing your teeth or having breakfast.

Regular water intake can make a world of difference in how you feel and look. It’s a simple step, but one that can have a profound impact on your overall health and vitality.

So, if you’re looking for that first ‘cheat code’ to start dialing back the years, here it is: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

But remember, while it’s important to drink plenty of water, it’s also essential not to overdo it. Maintaining a balance is key for optimum health and youthfulness.

2) Embrace the power of sleep

I can’t stress this enough – sleep is a non-negotiable for looking and feeling younger.

I remember a time in my life when burning the midnight oil was my norm.

Late-night work sessions followed by early morning alarms left me constantly running on fumes. The result? My skin lost its glow, my energy levels plummeted, and I aged faster than I’d like to admit.

But then, I stumbled upon the power of a good night’s sleep.

Once I started prioritizing quality sleep, everything changed. My skin revitalized itself, my energy levels spiked and I felt healthier and younger than ever before.

There’s a reason they call it “beauty sleep”. It’s during these hours of rest that your body gets to work repairing and rejuvenating itself.

So, if you’re looking for another ‘cheat code’ to youthful vitality, make sleep your best friend. Trust me on this one – you’ll thank yourself later.

3) Eat the rainbow

A diverse diet packed with colorful fruits and vegetables is another ‘cheat code’ for maintaining a youthful appearance.

The different colors in our fruits and vegetables represent different nutrients and antioxidants that they contain.

These antioxidants help protect our skin from damage, slowing down the aging process.

For example, the lycopene in tomatoes is known to protect skin from sun damage, while the beta-carotene in carrots helps maintain healthy skin.

So, fill your plate with a vibrant array of fruits and veggies for a natural, nutrient-packed approach to keeping your skin looking young and healthy. It’s more than just a feast for your eyes, it’s a recipe for ageless beauty.

4) Regular movement

Exercise might not be everyone’s favorite pastime, but there’s no denying its pivotal role in maintaining a youthful appearance.

Those who seem to defy their age understand that consistent, regular movement is key.

This doesn’t necessarily mean marathon training or intense gym sessions. It could be as simple as a daily walk, yoga, or even dancing around in your living room.

Regular exercise improves circulation, which helps deliver nutrients to your skin and keeps it vibrant and healthy. It also reduces stress, which can take a toll on your skin if left unchecked.

So keep moving and embrace the ‘cheat code’ of regular exercise. Your body (and your youthful glow) will thank you for it.

5) Acceptance and positivity

This might seem a little left field, but stick with me. One of the most significant ‘cheat codes’ I’ve discovered on my journey towards youthfulness is the power of acceptance and positivity.

There was a period in my life where I was hyper-focused on every wrinkle, every gray hair that appeared.

This constant worry and negativity didn’t just affect my mental health, it showed on my face, adding years to my appearance.

The day I decided to let go of these insecurities and embrace myself, wrinkles and all, was the day I truly started to look younger. Acceptance brought a newfound positivity into my life that reflected on my face.

The glow of self-love and positivity can outshine any wrinkle or age spot. So remember, acceptance isn’t about giving up; it’s about embracing and loving yourself at every stage of life.

6) Mindful skincare

Skincare isn’t just about slathering on creams and lotions. It’s about being mindful of what you put on your skin, just as much as what you put in your body.

Those who look younger than their age don’t necessarily have a complex 10-step skincare routine. Instead, they understand their skin and its needs.

They focus on quality over quantity, choosing products that nourish and rejuvenate their skin.

Regular cleansing, moisturizing, and the use of sunscreen are some basic but crucial steps in maintaining youthful skin. But remember, it’s not about the most expensive products; it’s about finding what works best for your skin.

So, be mindful and pay attention to your skincare regime. It’s a ‘cheat code’ that can make a world of difference in your journey towards youthful radiance.

7) Consistency is king

Whether it’s hydration, sleep, diet, exercise, positivity, or skincare, none of these ‘cheat codes’ will work unless you’re consistent.

You can’t expect to drink water for one day, sleep well for a week, or follow a skincare routine for a month and look 20 years younger. It’s the consistent practice of these habits that leads to lasting results.

So remember, when it comes to looking younger than your age, consistency isn’t just an advantage; it’s a necessity. Be patient and persistent with these habits, and over time, you’ll see the youthful transformation you desire.

Final thoughts: Aging is a state of mind

As we’ve explored these ‘cheat codes’, it’s essential to remember that aging is not merely a physical process. It’s also a state of mind.

Sure, hydration, sleep, diet, exercise, positivity, skincare, and consistency can help us look younger. But what truly matters is how we perceive our age and the aging process.

Professor Ellen Langer from Harvard University conducted a groundbreaking study called “The Counterclockwise Study”. In this study, she proved that our minds have the power to reverse the effects of aging.

Participants who were led to believe they were younger showed significant improvements in physical strength, flexibility, hearing, and even eyesight.

So, as we wrap up our list of ‘cheat codes’, remember this: your perspective on age has the power to influence not only how you feel but also how you look.

Embrace your age, whatever it may be. Seek out habits and practices that nourish your body and soul. And most importantly, carry a youthful spirit within you – no matter how many candles are on your birthday cake.