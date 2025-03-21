8 boomer sayings that make younger people cringe

If a boomer says, “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” it’s a safe bet that a millennial somewhere is cringing.

Or how about “back in my day…” – yep, that’s another eye-roll right there.

Welcome to the wonderful world of the generational language divide.

It’s not always easy to navigate this linguistic minefield, especially when you’re dealing with phrases that may not only be outdated but can also come across as dismissive or even insulting to younger ears.

But fear not, I’m here to guide you through eight boomer sayings that are sure to make any millennial or Gen Z-er cringe. Buckle up, because it’s going to be quite a ride.

1) “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps”

This saying, oh boy, where do I start?

It’s a classic, a real gem from the boomer generation. It’s meant to convey self-reliance, the idea that you should be able to solve your own problems and overcome obstacles without any outside help.

But for many younger folks, it just doesn’t sit right. They see it as a dismissal of the real struggles and challenges they face, especially in today’s rapidly changing world.

Plus, let’s face it, how many of us actually wear boots with straps these days? The phrase itself seems outdated, adding to that feeling of disconnect.

Sure, independence is important and all but sometimes we all need a little help, you know?

So next time a boomer hits you with this phrase, don’t be surprised if you feel a cringe creeping up on you.

2) “Back in my day…”

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard this one. It’s like a rite of passage to adulthood, being subjected to a “back in my day” story.

Just last week, my uncle started a sentence with those dreaded words.

I was talking about the struggles of finding a job in the current market, and he hit me with, “Back in my day, we just walked into a place, asked for a job, and got it.”

The problem here isn’t just the fact that it’s completely out of touch with today’s reality. The real issue is that it feels dismissive.

Instead of acknowledging the different challenges we face today, it comes across as an attempt to minimize our struggles.

It’s like they’re saying, “I had it harder, so stop complaining.” And let’s be honest – that’s not exactly a comforting or helpful sentiment.

So yes, whenever I hear “back in my day,” I can’t help but cringe a little. Or sometimes, a lot.

3) “Money doesn’t grow on trees”

Ah, this classic phrase. Used by boomers worldwide to remind us that money is something to be earned, not merely picked up off the ground.

However, here’s something that might make you chuckle. There’s actually a tree known as the “money tree” or Pachira Aquatica.

It’s often grown as a houseplant and is associated with good financial luck in many cultures.

Despite this, it’s safe to say that no matter how many money trees we might have at home, they’re not going to sprout $20 bills anytime soon.

So while the phrase has a valid point about the value of hard work and earning your keep, it’s the tone that often makes younger people cringe.

It can come across as patronizing or belittling, especially when it’s used in response to legitimate financial concerns or struggles.

4) “Kids these days have it so easy”

This phrase is a common refrain that seems to suggest that younger generations are spoiled or have it easier than previous ones.

But here’s the thing – every generation has its own unique challenges.

Yes, technological advancements have made certain aspects of life easier, but they’ve also introduced a host of new problems and pressures.

Think about it, from the stress of social media to the uncertainty of the gig economy, younger generations face a whole new world of challenges that boomers never had to deal with.

So while it might seem like “kids these days have it so easy,” the reality is far more complex.

This phrase oversimplifies and dismisses the struggles that younger people face today, which is why it’s guaranteed to make them cringe.

5) “You don’t know how good you have it”

This one hits a nerve with me. I’ve heard it more times than I care to count, usually when I’m trying to express a concern or frustration about something in my life.

The intention behind it, I think, is to encourage gratitude or perspective. But the way it comes across is more like, “Stop complaining, your problems aren’t valid.”

I remember once complaining about the pressure of student loans and hearing this phrase in response.

It felt like my worries were being brushed aside, as though the financial strain I was feeling was insignificant.

It’s not that I’m not grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. It’s just that this phrase can feel dismissive of the very real challenges that my generation faces.

So yeah, “you don’t know how good you have it” is definitely on my list of cringe-inducing boomer sayings.

6) “Respect your elders”

Now, this phrase might raise a few eyebrows. After all, respecting elders is a universal value, right?

While it’s absolutely important to treat everyone with respect, this phrase can sometimes be used as a way to shut down meaningful dialogue or dismiss the opinions of younger individuals.

In essence, it seems to suggest that age alone grants someone automatic respect, regardless of their actions or behavior.

This can create an imbalance in conversations and make younger people feel invalidated.

While we should certainly respect our elders, we should also remember that respect is earned, not automatically granted. And that’s why this phrase can make younger folks cringe.

7) “Life isn’t fair”

This is another one of those sayings that, while technically true, can make younger people cringe.

Why? Because it’s often used as a conversation stopper rather than a conversation starter. It’s a way to brush off concerns or complaints without really addressing them.

So, yes, while life indeed isn’t always fair, using this phrase in response to someone’s struggles can feel dismissive and unsympathetic.

It’s like saying, “That’s just the way it is,” instead of acknowledging the issue and seeking a solution or offering support. And that’s why it can induce a cringe or two among younger folks.

8) “This generation has no manners”

Here’s the big one. The saying that seems to encapsulate all the misunderstandings and frustrations between the generations.

While manners and social norms do change with each generation, it’s not fair to say that younger people lack manners altogether.

They just have a different understanding of what constitutes respectful behavior.

Tarring an entire generation with the same brush is never a good idea, and this phrase is a prime example of why. It overlooks the diversity within generations and reinforces unhelpful stereotypes.

It’s important to remember that respectful dialogue and understanding are two-way streets. And that’s the key to bridging the generational divide.

Understanding across generations

If you’ve accompanied me through this linguistic journey, you’ll probably agree that language is more than just words.

It’s a reflection of our values, our experiences, and our understanding of the world.

These boomer phrases, while they may make us cringe, are a part of their world. They carry the wisdom, frustrations, and experiences of a generation that grew up in a markedly different time.

At the same time, it’s important for older generations to appreciate the unique challenges and perspectives of younger people.

Because respect and understanding are not tied to age—they’re about empathy and willingness to learn from each other.

Remember this the next time you cringe at a boomer saying. These phrases are not just words – they’re an opportunity for dialogue and understanding between generations.

And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll look back at our own sayings and cringe a little too.