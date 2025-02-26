8 behaviors only genuine introverts find exhausting

Some things that seem totally normal to others can be downright exhausting for genuine introverts.

It’s not that we don’t like people—we just have a limited social battery, and certain behaviors drain it fast.

While extroverts thrive on constant interaction, introverts need time to recharge, and certain situations can feel overwhelming or even frustrating.

If you’re an introvert, you’ll likely relate to these struggles. And if you’re not, understanding them might just help you connect better with the introverts in your life.

1) Group conversations that never slow down

Some people love fast-paced group discussions, where everyone is jumping in, interrupting, and talking over each other. But for genuine introverts, this can be completely exhausting.

It’s not that we don’t enjoy good conversation—we just prefer a little space to think before we speak. When a discussion moves too fast, it can feel impossible to get a word in without shouting over someone else.

By the time we’ve gathered our thoughts, the conversation has already moved on to something else. It’s mentally draining, and after a while, we’d rather just stay quiet than try to keep up.

2) Unexpected phone calls

I’ve never understood how some people can just pick up the phone and call someone out of nowhere. For me, an unexpected phone call feels like a sudden ambush.

I remember one time when a friend called me out of the blue to “just chat.” I stared at my ringing phone, debating whether to answer. I wasn’t busy—I just wasn’t mentally prepared for a conversation.

When I finally picked up, I spent the first few minutes scrambling to switch gears from whatever I was doing to being fully present in the discussion.

It’s not that I don’t want to talk—I just appreciate a little warning. A quick text beforehand gives me time to prepare, which makes the conversation way more enjoyable for both of us.

3) Networking events with no real purpose

Some people thrive in big networking events, effortlessly bouncing from one conversation to the next.

But for introverts, these gatherings can feel draining—especially when they lack any real depth or direction.

The human brain is wired to find small talk more mentally taxing than meaningful conversation. It requires more effort because it doesn’t engage the deeper parts of our thinking.

That’s why introverts often find themselves exhausted after a night of surface-level chitchat that never really goes anywhere.

It’s not that we don’t want to meet new people—we just prefer interactions that feel genuine and have a clear purpose.

4) Open office environments

For introverts, an open office can feel like a never-ending social marathon. With no walls or doors, there’s little escape from constant chatter, sudden interruptions, and the general buzz of activity.

Deep focus requires quiet, and research shows that frequent interruptions can significantly reduce productivity and increase stress.

When you’re trying to concentrate but coworkers keep dropping by for a “quick question” or casual small talk, it becomes mentally exhausting.

It’s not that we don’t like collaboration—we just work best when we have the option to retreat into a quieter space when we need to recharge.

5) Being expected to “perform” in social settings

There’s a certain pressure in social situations to be lively, engaging, and always “on.” For introverts, that expectation can be exhausting.

Not everyone is wired to be the loudest voice in the room or the life of the party. Some of us feel more comfortable observing, listening, and contributing in a quieter way.

But in a world that often rewards extroverted energy, it can feel like we’re falling short just for being ourselves.

It’s not that we don’t enjoy socializing—we just wish it didn’t always feel like a performance. Sometimes, simply being present should be enough.

6) Making small talk with strangers

There’s a specific kind of anxiety that comes with being stuck in a conversation that’s going nowhere. The forced smiles, the awkward pauses, the struggle to come up with something—anything—to fill the silence.

The worst is when you know you’re supposed to keep the conversation going, but every topic feels shallow and meaningless.

Talking about the weather, how busy things have been, or what plans someone has for the weekend—it all feels empty. And yet, not engaging would feel rude.

It’s not that we don’t want to connect—we just crave conversations that feel real. Exchanges where both people actually care about what’s being said, rather than just filling space with words.

7) Social plans with no clear end time

Spending time with friends and family can be great—but not knowing when it will end? That’s exhausting.

For introverts, socializing takes energy, and it helps to know how long we need to be “on” before we can recharge. When plans are open-ended, it creates an underlying stress of not knowing when we’ll get that much-needed alone time.

It’s not that we don’t enjoy being around people—we just feel more comfortable when we know what to expect.

A set end time makes it easier to be fully present without worrying about how long we’ll have to keep going.

8) Being told to “just be more outgoing”

Few things are more frustrating than being told to change something that feels fundamental to who you are.

Introversion isn’t a flaw to fix—it’s simply a different way of interacting with the world. Some people gain energy from constant socializing, while others recharge in solitude. Neither is better or worse, just different.

It’s not that we don’t want to engage—we just do it in our own way, at our own pace. And that should be enough.

Bottom line: Energy isn’t limitless

Every interaction, every conversation, every moment of social engagement requires energy—and for introverts, that energy depletes faster than it does for others.

Neuroscientists have found that introverts tend to have a more active parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest and conservation of energy.

This means that too much external stimulation can become overwhelming more quickly, making quiet and solitude essential for recharging.

It’s not about disliking people or avoiding connection—it’s about balance. Understanding this isn’t just helpful for introverts themselves, but also for those who interact with them. Because when energy is respected, relationships thrive.