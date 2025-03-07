7 habits of people who maintain a youthful appearance into their 60s and beyond

Here at News Reports, we talk a lot about how our daily choices influence the way we experience life—and appearance is no exception.

One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that while some folks in their 60s and beyond look every bit their age, others seem to radiate energy and youthfulness that makes you forget how old they actually are. Ever wonder what their secret sauce is?

Well, from what I’ve seen—and from conversations and research—it all boils down to the right habits. Below are seven things I’ve observed people with a consistently youthful vibe do differently.

01 They protect their skin

There’s no getting around it: our skin is the first thing people see, and it’s also the first to show signs of wear and tear.

I’ve met people in their late 60s whose skin glows as if they’re still in their 40s, and the common thread is almost always sun care.

But the good news is that taking care of your skin today yields huge benefits tomorrow. Sunscreen is not just for beach days. It’s for any day the sun is out, even if you’re running errands or sitting by a window.

02 They stay active (in a way they enjoy)

When it comes to preserving that spark of youth, movement is the big one. And it doesn’t have to be anything complicated.

It’s easy to assume exercise is just for weight control, but that’s barely scratching the surface. As put by Dr. Linda Fried, “Exercise is the closest thing we’ve found to a magic pill for combating the effects of aging.”

If the word “exercise” is daunting, just find a physical activity that you genuinely like—dancing, yoga, brisk walking, a casual sport with friends. The key is consistency. When you stay active, you’re literally slowing some of the aspects of aging.

03 They manage stress before it manages them

It might sound obvious, but stress can age you – and not just in the sense of giving you “worry lines,” but it can actually affect the body at the cellular level. As noted by the folks at Healthline, “exposure to stress can cause inflammation and damage to DNA in cells, which in turn can accelerate aging”,

People who stay looking youthful in their 60s tend to have robust ways of dealing with life’s curveballs—whether through meditation, journaling, therapy, or something as simple as an evening walk.

The next time life throws you a curve, take a beat. Breathe, stretch, call a friend, or do whatever helps you keep perspective. It’s not just your mental health at stake—your cells will thank you, too.

04 They eat for their skin

I’ve mentioned in a previous post how modern culture often focuses on diets for weight loss, but food is not just about numbers on a scale. What you put into your body affects how your skin bounces back, how your hair shines, and how energetic you feel.

Friends of mine who are in their 60s and look amazing always talk about their relationship with food, not as a burden but as a source of nourishment. They load up on vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

They also keep processed sugar in check. Excess sugar can accelerate something called glycation, which damages collagen—basically the scaffolding that keeps skin firm.

I’m not saying you need a perfect diet 24/7—good luck with that. But if the majority of your meals are balanced and nutrient-dense, you’re doing your future self a massive favor.

05 They prioritize quality sleep

We often underestimate the power of sleep, but if there’s one thing that can instantly affect how youthful (or exhausted) we look, it’s rest.

Sleep isn’t just about recharging our energy levels—it plays a critical role in skin repair, cellular regeneration, and overall vitality.

As noted by the folks at Sleep Education, “A study done by UCLA researchers discovered that just a single night of insufficient sleep can make an older adult’s cells age quicker.”

Yes, poor sleep habits don’t just leave you with under-eye circles—they can actually accelerate aging at the cellular level.

06 They prioritize relationships

Here’s one you might not have expected.

Youthfulness isn’t just about skincare and exercise—it’s also about staying connected.

It’s backed by science. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the longest-running studies on happiness and longevity, found that strong relationships are the biggest predictor of long-term health and well-being.

The lesson? Staying youthful isn’t just about what you do for your body—it’s also about who you surround yourself with.

Whether it’s regular meet-ups with friends, checking in with family, or engaging in a community, prioritizing relationships keeps you not just young at heart, but truly thriving

07 They own their lifestyle choices

I’m a firm believer in the idea that we shape our future selves with the daily choices we make—big and small. It’s not just about how long you live but how well you live.

People who hold on to youthful looks longer don’t rely solely on luck. They actively avoid things they know will harm them (smoking, excessive sun exposure, uncontrolled stress), and they embrace habits that support long-term health.

There’s a quote I love: “Genetics loads the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger when it comes to aging.” That’s from Dr. Mehmet Oz. Sure, some of us might be more prone to wrinkles or graying hair earlier than others, but you can’t blame everything on DNA.

Whether it’s deciding to use sunscreen daily, squeezing in 20 minutes of yoga, or making time for proper meals, the responsibility largely falls on us. I don’t say this to add pressure but rather to give encouragement: we have more influence over how we age than most of us realize.

Conclusion

Looking youthful into your 60s and beyond isn’t about quick fixes—it’s about the daily habits that add up over time.

No single action will turn back the clock, but when you consistently protect your skin, stay active, manage stress, eat well, get quality sleep, nurture relationships, and take ownership of your choices, the results speak for themselves.

The good news? It’s never too late to start. Small, intentional shifts today can make a world of difference in how you look and feel for years to come. So, why not start now? Your future self will thank you.