5 minimalist rules that will transform your relationship with stuff (and save you money)

I used to think minimalism was just about owning fewer things. You know—the whole trend of having two chairs in your living room and a potted plant if you’re feeling adventurous.

But over time, I’ve realized that minimalism is much deeper than that. It’s a mindset that forces us to question what’s essential, not just in our homes, but in our entire lifestyle. It’s the difference between walking into a cluttered space that weighs on you and entering a home that instantly calms your mind.

If you’re looking to simplify your home—and maybe even your outlook on life—here are five rules that can make a world of difference.

Before I dive in, let me say this: I’m not a perfect minimalist. Far from it. But in my own journey, I’ve discovered a few guiding principles that have genuinely helped me live with more clarity and less chaos.

1. The One-In, One-Out Rule

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to keep clutter at bay is the One-In, One-Out Rule.

The idea is straightforward: for every new item you bring into your home, you must let go of an existing one.

Bought a new pair of shoes? Donate or discard an old pair. Upgraded your coffee maker? Pass along the old one to someone who needs it. This rule prevents accumulation and forces you to be intentional about what you allow into your space.

At first, it might feel restrictive, but over time, you’ll notice a shift. Instead of mindlessly acquiring things, you’ll start evaluating whether a new purchase is truly worth it. You’ll naturally begin prioritizing quality over quantity, choosing items that add value rather than just taking up space.

This rule doesn’t just apply to physical belongings—it can extend to commitments, habits, and even digital clutter. Every time you say yes to something new, consider what you might need to release to maintain balance.

Minimalism isn’t about deprivation—it’s about making room for what truly matters. And the One-In, One-Out Rule is a practical way to ensure your home stays intentional, organized, and free from unnecessary excess.

2. The 20/20 Rule

I first came across the 20/20 Rule through The Minimalists, and it completely changed the way I think about “just in case” items—those things we hold onto because we might need them someday.

Here’s how it works: If you’re holding onto something just in case, ask yourself—could I replace it for less than $20 and in less than 20 minutes? If the answer is yes, you probably don’t need to keep it.

Think about all the random cords, extra kitchen gadgets, and duplicate office supplies you have tucked away. Most of these things take up space for years, rarely (if ever) getting used. The 20/20 Rule helps you let go of that excess with confidence, knowing that if you ever do need something again, it’s easily and affordably replaceable.

Of course, this rule isn’t meant for sentimental or expensive items, but for those little things that tend to accumulate for no good reason. Applying it has helped me clear out countless “just in case” items and create a home that feels lighter and more intentional.

Letting go can feel uncomfortable at first, but trust me—once you see how rarely you actually need those things, you’ll never look back.

3. The Use-to-Value Rule

Minimalism isn’t about owning less just for the sake of it—it’s about owning better.

That’s where the Use-to-Value Rule comes in. Instead of focusing on how much something costs upfront, think about how often you’ll use it and the value it provides over time.

A high-quality pair of shoes that lasts five years is a far better investment than a cheap pair that falls apart in six months. A well-made pan you cook with daily is worth far more than a trendy kitchen gadget that collects dust.

When you prioritize durability and functionality over price tags and impulse buys, you not only reduce waste but also save money in the long run.

This mindset shift helps curb the temptation of bargain hunting or hoarding “just in case” items. Instead of asking, Is this a good deal?, ask, Will I actually use this regularly? and Will it last?

The goal is to surround yourself with things that genuinely serve you—items that enhance your life rather than clutter it.

4. The Clear Surface Rule

If there’s one thing that instantly makes a home feel more peaceful, it’s clear surfaces. That’s why I follow what I like to call the Clear Surface Rule—everything should have a designated place, and that place is not the kitchen counter, dining table, or any other flat surface.

Clutter tends to accumulate where it’s easiest to drop things—mail piles up on the counter, keys and random items land on the entryway table, and before you know it, every surface is covered. The problem? Cluttered spaces create mental clutter. Walking into a room with messy surfaces instantly feels overwhelming, while a space with clean, open areas feels calm and intentional.

The key to keeping surfaces clear isn’t just about tidying—it’s about giving everything a home. Instead of tossing your keys on the counter, keep a small tray by the door. Rather than letting papers pile up, have a system for sorting them right away. If an item doesn’t have a designated spot, ask yourself if you really need it.

Of course, life happens, and surfaces won’t always be spotless. But making this a habit will transform how your home feels. A clear space is a clear mind—and that’s what minimalism is all about.

5. The 24-Hour Rule

In a world of instant gratification, the 24-Hour Rule is a game-changer. The idea is simple: before buying something (especially non-essential items), wait at least 24 hours before making the purchase.

We live in a time where shopping is easier than ever. With one-click purchases, flash sales, and endless ads on social media, it’s tempting to buy things on impulse—things we think will improve our lives but often end up as clutter. The 24-Hour Rule forces a pause, giving you time to ask yourself:

Do I really need this?

Will this add value to my life?

Am I buying this out of boredom, stress, or social media influence?

Most of the time, that urge to buy fades, and you realize you didn’t really need it after all. And if, after 24 hours, you still feel strongly about the item and it aligns with your values? Then go for it—guilt-free and with intention.

This rule doesn’t just apply to physical purchases. It’s also powerful when it comes to tech, commitments, and even social media consumption. Before saying yes to a new obligation or reacting to something online, take a step back and give yourself time to think. More often than not, you’ll make better decisions when you’re not acting on impulse.

Minimalism isn’t about deprivation—it’s about being intentional. And the 24-Hour Rule is one of the simplest ways to make sure your choices align with the life you truly want to create.

Final Thoughts

Minimalism isn’t about having an empty house or living with the bare minimum—it’s about creating a space and a life that truly serves you.

These five rules aren’t about restriction; they’re about intention. When you apply them, you’ll start to notice a shift—not just in your home, but in your mindset.

Less clutter. Less stress. More clarity. More space for the things that truly matter.

You don’t have to be a perfect minimalist to benefit from these principles. Just start where you are, make small changes, and see how they transform the way you live.