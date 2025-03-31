Women who still feel beautiful in their 70s tend to display these 7 distinctive habits, according to psychology

Feeling beautiful isn’t merely a matter of physical appearance—it’s a state of mind—and it can outlast the fleeting blush of youth.

There are women in their 70s who radiate beauty, not because they’ve discovered the Fountain of Youth, but because they’ve cultivated habits that enhance their inner glow.

Psychology sheds light on these habits, revealing patterns among women who continue to feel beautiful as they age.

These habits aren’t about anti-aging creams or surgical procedures, but a mindset and lifestyle choices that foster self-love and confidence.

In this article, we’re diving into the seven distinctive habits that these radiant women in their 70s tend to practice.

Let’s uncover the secrets of these timeless beauties:

1) Embrace the aging process

One of the most powerful habits shared by women who feel beautiful in their 70s is their acceptance and embrace of the aging process.

They don’t see the passing years as an enemy, but as a valuable life journey; they understand that age brings wisdom, maturity, and a depth of experience that can’t be replicated.

Instead of fighting against time, they’ve learned to flow with it, cherishing every stage of life.

This attitude reflects a profound understanding of human psychology.

As famed psychologist Carl Jung once said, “The afternoon of life is just as full of meaning as the morning; only, its meaning and purpose are different.”

These women embody this quote, appreciating the unique beauty and meaning that comes with each stage of life.

By embracing aging, they radiate a beauty that’s rooted in self-acceptance and self-love.

2) Regular exercise

Another habit that women who feel beautiful in their 70s have in common is regular exercise.

I have a friend, Martha, who is in her mid-70s: She’s vibrant, energetic, and has a zest for life that’s contagious.

Every morning, without fail, she goes on a brisk walk around her neighborhood.

Martha believes that movement not only keeps her body healthy but also helps her maintain a positive state of mind.

According to her, this daily ritual of hers is as much about mental health as it is about physical fitness.

For Martha, choosing to focus on her health through regular exercise has been a powerful antidote against stress and a significant contributor to her beauty in her 70s.

Through exercise, these women reinforce their feelings of beauty by taking care of their bodies and minds actively.

It’s a habit that fosters both physical health and mental well-being, contributing to an inner glow that shines through in their later years.

3) Authenticity and honesty

How often do we hide our true selves, afraid of being judged or misunderstood?

Women who feel beautiful in their 70s have learned the power of being authentic and honest—both with themselves and others.

They’ve come to understand that there’s a unique beauty in being real, in showing up as their genuine selves.

This raw and honest approach to life can sometimes be difficult.

It requires courage to be vulnerable, to let go of pretense. But the rewards are immense.

The renowned psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “What I am is good enough if I would only be it openly.”

This quote perfectly encapsulates the mindset of these women.

They’re not striving for an impossible ideal of beauty or perfection.

Instead, they’re embracing their imperfections, their quirks, and their individuality.

By living authentically and honestly, these women exude a beauty that’s deeply rooted in self-acceptance.

It’s a beauty that shines from within and makes them truly attractive in their 70s and beyond.

4) Positive self-perception

Self-perception plays a crucial role in how we see ourselves and how we feel.

Women who feel beautiful in their 70s have a positive self-perception, viewing themselves in a favorable light.

Our self-perceptions significantly impact our psychological well-being.

Essentially, how we perceive ourselves can dictate how we feel about ourselves.

These women don’t let societal norms or expectations define their beauty.

Instead, they make their own rules, choosing to see themselves as beautiful, regardless of age.

They’ve internalized the notion that beauty is subjective and personal.

This habit of forming positive self-perceptions not only contributes to their feeling of beauty but also boosts their overall mental health, allowing them to radiate positivity and confidence in their 70s.

5) Cultivate gratitude

A common thread I’ve noticed among women who feel beautiful in their 70s is the practice of cultivating gratitude.

They appreciate the small joys of life, finding beauty in everyday moments.

One lady I know, Susan, starts each day by jotting down three things she’s thankful for: She believes this practice helps her maintain a positive outlook on life and enhances her sense of self-worth.

This habit of cultivating gratitude helps these women appreciate their journey and the beauty of their existence.

6) Embrace vulnerability

Contrary to conventional wisdom, women who feel beautiful in their 70s aren’t necessarily the strongest or the toughest.

Instead, they’re often the ones who have learned to embrace their vulnerability.

Vulnerability is often seen as a weakness, but these women view it as a strength.

They understand that it takes courage to be open and authentic, to show your true self, warts and all.

By embracing their vulnerability, these women demonstrate a deep inner strength.

It’s this willingness to be seen as they truly are that contributes to their sense of beauty.

They’ve realized that being vulnerable doesn’t diminish their beauty—it enhances it.

7) Live in the present

The final habit of women who feel beautiful in their 70s is living in the present.

They don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. Instead, they focus on enjoying the here and now.

Psychologist Abraham Maslow once said, “The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.”

These women embody this wisdom.

They understand that beauty is not just about looks; it’s about being fully alive in each moment.

By living in the present, these women exude a sense of vitality and joy, enhancing their beauty in their 70s and beyond.

Final reflections

The beauty of age is more than just skin deep.

It’s an inner radiance, a glow that comes from years of self-discovery, acceptance, and growth; the women who feel beautiful in their 70s aren’t simply fortunate—they’ve cultivated habits that foster self-love and confidence.

These habits aren’t about concealing age, but about embracing it.

It’s about recognizing the beauty of each stage of life, the wisdom that comes with the passing years, and the unique experiences that shape us.

As we reflect on these habits, it’s evident that feeling beautiful isn’t confined to any age or decade of life.

It’s a lifelong journey of self-discovery and self-love—finding joy in the present moment, nurturing gratitude for life’s blessings, and remaining true to oneself.

These women serve as a reminder that beauty is timeless, transcending societal norms and expectations.

Their beauty is a testament to their resilience, their authenticity, and their love for life.

A testament to the fact that beauty is indeed ageless, reflecting from within.