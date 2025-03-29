Women who are neither honest nor trustworthy usually rely on these 8 tactics in relationships

If your partner lies to you, it’s clear they’re untrustworthy; if they keep secrets, their honesty is questionable.

Simple, right? Well, not always.

The human psyche is such a labyrinth that it sometimes takes extra digging to understand the true nature of a person, especially when it comes to relationships.

However, women who are neither honest nor trustworthy have some common tactics they frequently resort to.

Today, we’ll be discussing these eight tactics.

The story might sound familiar—it might even be your story—but it’s a story worth telling because, through it, we can understand human behavior better:

1) Master manipulators

Trust is as flimsy as a house of cards.

One small gust of wind, one tiny lie, and everything can come crashing down, leaving you with nothing but a pile of disappointment.

Now, imagine being with someone who’s not honest nor trustworthy.

It can feel like you’re walking on eggshells, never knowing when the ground will give way beneath you.

However, these women have a knack for manipulation.

They know just what to say and when to say it to keep you off balance; they can twist words, play the victim, and make you question your own sanity.

It’s like being in a mental chess game where they always have the upper hand.

But once you see through their tactics, once you realize that it’s all just a façade, you’ll be better equipped to protect yourself.

2) Master of deception

Have you ever been tricked into believing something that wasn’t true?

Well, I have: I once dated a woman who had a gift for deception.

She was never completely honest, and her trustworthiness was like a mirage in the desert.

I remember one time when she told me she was going out with her friends for a girls’ night out.

Later that night, I saw a photo of her cozying up to another guy on social media.

When confronted, she brushed it off, saying he was just a friend and I was overreacting.

Her lies were as smooth as silk, and it took me a while to see through her web of deceit.

But once I did, I realized the importance of honesty and trust in a relationship.

That’s why it’s crucial to keep an eye out for these deceptive tactics.

No one deserves to be deceived in a relationship, right?

3) Emotional blackmail

The human mind is a fascinating thing.

For instance, did you know that people are more likely to do something when they fear losing something of value?

Now, women who are neither honest nor trustworthy often exploit this psychological quirk in relationships by using emotional blackmail.

They create a sense of fear, obligation, and guilt to manipulate their partner into doing what they want.

It’s like being on a roller coaster ride with no way off.

You’re always on edge, never quite sure what will trigger the next emotional onslaught.

By understanding this tactic, you can put up your guard and refuse to be manipulated.

After all, love should never feel like a hostage situation, should it?

4) Playing the victim

It’s a script we’ve seen played out countless times in movies and TV shows.

The damsel in distress, the innocent victim needing assistance.

This is another common tactic that untrustworthy women often employ in relationships.

They paint themselves as the constant victim, making their partner feel like they are always to blame.

It’s a crafty way to shift attention away from their own misdeeds and keep their partner on a perpetual guilt trip.

But remember, it’s just an act.

Don’t let yourself be fooled by the theatrics.

In a relationship, both parties should be accountable for their actions.

5) Gaslighting

Now, this is a tactic that really hits close to home for me.

I’ve seen it, I’ve experienced it, and let me tell you, it’s a tough one to spot.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where the perpetrator makes you question your own reality.

They deny facts, twist truths, and make you feel like you’re losing your mind.

I remember, in my previous relationship, I often found myself doubting my own memories and perceptions.

It was like living in a twisted reality where nothing made sense.

Believe me when I say, it’s a dangerous game to play.

However, once you know what to look for, you can protect yourself from this insidious form of manipulation.

6) Overly affectionate

You might think showing a lot of affection is a good thing in a relationship—generally, it is—but not when it’s used as a smokescreen for deception.

In my experience, women who are neither honest nor trustworthy often overcompensate by being overly affectionate.

They shower you with love and attention to distract you from their dishonesty.

It’s like a magician’s trick.

While you’re focused on their loving gestures, you miss the sleight of hand happening behind the curtain; once you understand this tactic, you’ll start to see through the illusion.

7) Constant flattery

Who doesn’t love a compliment, right? They can lift our spirits, boost our confidence, and make us feel like we’re on top of the world.

However, there’s a dark side to flattery when it’s used as a tool for manipulation.

Women who are neither honest nor trustworthy often use constant flattery to keep their partners off balance.

By constantly praising you, they make you feel special and valued.

But, in reality, it’s a strategic move to keep you from questioning their motives and actions.

The next time you’re showered with compliments, take a moment to reflect: Is it genuine appreciation or a tactical diversion?

8) Never owning up to their mistakes

Accountability is the bedrock of any relationship.

Without it, trust and honesty crumble into dust.

Women who are neither honest nor trustworthy have a knack for dodging responsibility.

They rarely, if ever, admit their mistakes. Instead, they find ways to shift the blame onto others, creating a smokescreen to hide their own faults.

This is the most critical sign to watch out for.

Because in a healthy relationship, both parties should be able to admit their wrongs and strive to make things right.

Otherwise, what’s the point?

Final thoughts

If you’ve journeyed with me this far, hopefully you’ve come to realize that a healthy relationship requires honesty, trust, and accountability.

Remember, these tactics are not about demonizing women or painting all relationships with a broad brush.

Rather, they are about recognizing unhealthy patterns and taking steps to protect oneself.

Being in a relationship with someone who is neither honest nor trustworthy is like trying to navigate a ship through a storm without a compass.

But once you know what to look for, you can steer clear of the storm and sail towards healthier relationships.

After all, isn’t the ultimate goal to find someone who adds value to your life, someone who respects and cherishes you for who you are?