Women who are happier being single than in a relationship often exhibit these 7 unique traits

There’s a common misconception that being single means you’re unhappy. But let’s debunk this myth.

Just as some people thrive in relationships, there are women who find joy and satisfaction in being single.

They’re not lonely or desperate for companionship – they simply enjoy their own company and independence.

These women often share some distinctive traits that set them apart.

In this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating world of singlehood and explore seven unique traits commonly found in women who are happier flying solo than being part of a duo.

So, for the curious minds or those who identify as blissfully single, let’s dive in!

1) Self-reliance

The ability to rely on oneself is a trait shared by many women who love being single.

Unlike those who feel the need for a partner to lean on, these women are comfortable standing on their own two feet.

They revel in their independence and enjoy the freedom it brings.

Self-reliance doesn’t mean they shun the company of others or don’t value relationships.

It’s just that they don’t depend on someone else for their happiness or to fill any voids in their lives.

They’re perfectly capable of taking care of themselves, making their own decisions, and leading fulfilling lives.

And this independence is what gives them the confidence and resilience to navigate life’s ups and downs.

This trait doesn’t only make them happy singles, but also makes them strong, empowered individuals who can handle anything that comes their way.

It’s not about being anti-relationship. It’s about being pro-independence.

2) Enjoying solitude

Many women who are happier single than in a relationship have an appreciation for solitude. And I can personally vouch for this.

I’ve always been the kind of person who loves her own company.

There’s something incredibly peaceful about spending a quiet evening at home, curled up with a good book, or even just watching my favorite TV show.

Don’t get me wrong, I love socializing and spending time with my friends and family.

But I also need those moments of solitude to recharge my batteries, clear my mind, and simply enjoy my own thoughts.

I’ve found that my capacity to enjoy solitude has made being single an enriching and fulfilling experience.

It’s not about being lonely; it’s about relishing those moments of quiet introspection and self-discovery.

If you’re like me and you value your alone time, being single might just be your ideal state of being.

3) Strong social networks

Women who are happier being single often have robust social networks.

They’re not isolated; rather, they have a diverse circle of friends and family members whom they spend quality time with.

Single individuals are more likely to stay in touch with, provide help to, and receive help from parents, siblings, neighbors, and friends than their married counterparts.

This trait underscores the importance these women place on maintaining their social connections.

They value their relationships with friends and family and invest time and effort in nurturing these bonds.

It’s not about replacing a romantic partner with friends; it’s about having a rich and varied social life that brings joy and fulfillment.

4) Embracing spontaneity

Another common trait among women who are happier being single is their love for spontaneity.

They appreciate the freedom to make impromptu plans without having to consider a partner’s schedule or preferences.

Whether it’s a last-minute weekend getaway, a surprise dinner with friends, or an unplanned shopping spree, these women relish the freedom to do as they please when they please.

This spontaneity adds an element of excitement and unpredictability to their lives. They’re not tied down by the constraints of a relationship and can seize opportunities as they arise.

It’s not just about doing things on a whim; it’s about living life on your own terms and making the most of every moment.

5) Comfort in their own skin

For some women, singlehood offers an opportunity to truly embrace who they are, without the influence or judgment of a partner.

I’ll admit, it took me some time to get here. I’ve had moments when I questioned my worth or felt pressure to change to fit someone else’s ideals.

But being single has given me the space and time to truly understand and love myself, quirks and all.

Now, I’m comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need the validation of a partner to feel good about myself.

I accept my flaws and celebrate my strengths, knowing that they make me the unique individual that I am.

This self-love and acceptance is a common trait among women who are happier being single.

They know their worth is not defined by their relationship status, but by their own self-perception.

6) Pursuit of personal growth

Personal growth is often a priority for women who are happier being single.

They seize the opportunity to focus on their own development, whether it’s picking up a new skill, advancing in their career, or working on their fitness goals.

They see singlehood not as a waiting period before finding a partner, but as a valuable time for self-improvement and exploration.

These women invest time and energy in becoming the best versions of themselves.

They’re not complacent; they’re constantly pushing their boundaries and expanding their horizons.

It’s not just about being single; it’s about using this time to grow, learn, and evolve as an individual.

7) Contentment with life

At the heart of it all, women who are happier being single are content with their lives.

They don’t see singlehood as a temporary phase or a problem to be solved. It’s a choice, a lifestyle that brings them joy and fulfillment.

They don’t measure their happiness by societal standards or expectations. They define it on their own terms.

Their contentment stems from within – from their passions, achievements, relationships, and the simple pleasures of life.

The key takeaway is this: Happiness isn’t about being single or in a relationship.

It’s about being true to yourself and living a life that reflects your values and desires.

Final reflection: It’s about choice

At the core of all these traits, one common thread binds them together – choice.

Choosing to be single is as valid a decision as choosing to be in a relationship.

Both paths are capable of producing happiness, fulfillment, and personal growth.

It all boils down to what suits you best.

The women we’ve discussed in this article have made a conscious choice to embrace singlehood and they’re thriving in it.

But it’s not just about being single – it’s about making choices that align with who they are and what they want from life.

As the renowned psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction, not a destination.”

Whether single or coupled up, the ultimate goal is to progress towards your own version of a good life.

Here’s to all the women who are happily single, forging their own paths, and defining their own rules. And here’s to you – may you choose the path that brings you happiness, whatever that may look like.