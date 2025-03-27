7 things people who feel behind financially usually do without realizing it’s making things worse

There’s a fine line between being thrifty and unknowingly sabotaging your financial future.

Often, those who feel they’re lagging financially commit certain acts in an attempt to better their situation.

They believe they’re taking steps towards improvement, but they’re unknowingly digging a deeper hole.

These habits can seem harmless, even smart, but they often lead to a cycle of financial stress and frustration.

It’s like running on a treadmill—exerting all that energy without moving forward.

In this article, we’re going to explore seven common mistakes people make while trying to get ahead financially.

The catch is that they don’t realize these mistakes are actually making things worse.

By recognizing these habits, you can start making smarter choices that will truly help you get back on track with your finances.

After all, it’s not just about the money—it’s about the peace of mind that financial security can bring.

1) Over-reliance on credit cards

It’s all too easy in today’s swipe-and-go society to rely heavily on credit cards.

For individuals feeling the pinch financially, credit cards can seem like a lifeline. It’s a way to cover bills, groceries, and other necessities when cash flow is low.

the convenience of credit cards can be a double-edged sword. When used irresponsibly, they can easily dig you into a deeper financial hole.

The issue arises when the balance isn’t paid off in full each month. Interest charges can quickly accumulate, turning that $50 grocery bill into a $60 or $70 expense over time.

What may initially seem like a solution to financial struggles can easily become part of the problem.

Without realizing it, reliance on credit cards can worsen financial stress and extend the cycle of feeling behind.

The key here isn’t to swear off credit cards completely, but to use them responsibly and understand their potential pitfalls.

That way, you can take control of your finances instead of letting them control you.

2) Ignoring the budget

Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!”, and I’ve found this to be particularly true when it comes to finances.

I remember a time when I felt perpetually behind with my finances.

No matter how hard I worked, it seemed like my paycheck was always spoken for before it even hit my account.

I was living paycheck to paycheck, with no end in sight.

Then one day, I sat down and really looked at where my money was going.

I realized I had been ignoring a crucial financial tool – a budget.

Without a budget, it was easy to overspend on non-essentials and have nothing left for savings or emergencies.

I was, unknowingly, making my financial situation worse by not having a clear plan for my income.

Once I started budgeting, I gained control over my finances.

It allowed me to see where my money was going and make more informed decisions about my spending. It wasn’t an instant fix, but it put me on the path to financial stability.

Ignoring the budget is a common mistake that many people who feel behind financially make without realizing its detrimental impact.

But trust me, having a clear financial plan can make all the difference.

3) Neglecting to save for emergencies

Life has a way of throwing curveballs. It’s not a question of if, but when, an unexpected expense will appear. Whether it’s a car repair, medical bill, or sudden loss of income, these unforeseen costs can quickly derail your finances.

Research shows that 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with $400 for an unexpected expense.

This reveals a common trend – many of us are simply not prepared for unforeseen financial emergencies.

Neglecting to save for emergencies is an all-too-common misstep among individuals who feel financially behind.

It might seem counterintuitive to put money away when you’re struggling to make ends meet, but having an emergency fund can be a financial lifesaver.

An emergency fund acts as a buffer against the unexpected, preventing one-off expenses from plunging you further into financial stress.

It provides peace of mind knowing you have a safety net in place when life happens. It’s not about if an emergency will happen, but when – and being prepared can keep a bad situation from becoming worse.

4) Trying to keep up with the Joneses

We live in a society where it’s easy to compare ourselves to others.

With social media showcasing everyone’s highlight reel, it’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to keep up with the lifestyles of others.

This comparison game can lead to unnecessary spending as we try to match our friends’ vacations, cars, or designer clothing.

It’s an unhealthy cycle that can wreak havoc on your finances, especially when you’re already feeling behind.

You may not even realize you’re doing it, but trying to keep up with the Joneses is a surefire way to sabotage your financial health.

Instead of focusing on what others have, concentrate on your financial goals.

Everyone’s financial journey is different. What works for one person might not work for you.

Focus on your own path, and make financial decisions that align with your personal goals and values.

This way, you’ll be less likely to fall into the trap of unnecessary spending and more likely to improve your financial situation.

5) Avoiding money conversations

I’ve always been a little uncomfortable discussing money.

Whether it was asking for a raise, negotiating prices, or even talking about financial goals with loved ones, I found these conversations awkward and stressful.

This discomfort often led me to steer clear of these discussions altogether. I didn’t realize it at the time, but this avoidance was actually harming my financial health.

Avoiding money conversations can lead to missed opportunities and misunderstandings.

It can prevent you from advocating for yourself in salary negotiations or from setting clear financial boundaries with friends and family.

Facing these conversations head-on, although uncomfortable at first, can be incredibly empowering.

It’s an important step towards taking control of your financial situation.

It’s okay to talk about money. It’s okay to ask questions and seek advice. And most importantly, it’s okay to advocate for your financial wellbeing.

Silence might seem like the easy option, but open communication about money matters can make a significant difference in your financial health.

6) Neglecting small expenses

It’s easy to focus on the big-ticket items when you’re looking at your finances. Mortgage or rent, car payments, and utility bills are often the first things that come to mind.

However, it’s the small, seemingly insignificant expenses that can silently chip away at your financial health.

That daily cup of gourmet coffee, the monthly subscription services, or frequent take-out meals can add up quickly.

These expenses may seem harmless in isolation, but when you add them up over time, they can become a significant drain on your resources.

The key isn’t necessarily to cut out all these small pleasures, but to be mindful of them.

By keeping an eye on these regular expenditures and understanding their long-term impact, you can make more informed decisions about where your money goes.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a big difference when it comes to improving your financial situation.

7) Not seeking financial education

Money management isn’t something we’re born knowing how to do. It’s a learned skill, and without proper education, it’s easy to make mistakes that can put us further behind financially.

Not seeking financial education is perhaps the biggest mistake people make. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by terms like “compound interest”, “investment portfolios”, or “tax deductions”.

But understanding these concepts can fundamentally change the way you handle your money.

Investing time in financial education can empower you to make smarter decisions and avoid common financial pitfalls.

It’s never too late to learn, and the knowledge you gain can help break the cycle of feeling perpetually behind.

Knowledge is power – especially when it comes to your finances.

Final thoughts: It’s about awareness

Our relationship with money is complex and deeply personal. It’s influenced by our upbringing, experiences, and the society we live in.

One thing is certain – many of us are unknowingly making financial decisions that are exacerbating our sense of being stuck, perpetuating a cycle of financial stress and frustration.

But the power to change this lies within us.

By becoming aware of these common missteps, we can start to shift our habits and make more informed decisions that truly serve our financial wellbeing.

Whether it’s breaking the reliance on credit cards, introducing a budget, or investing time in financial education, these small changes can have a profound impact on our financial health.

Money management isn’t just about the numbers.

It’s about understanding our behaviors, questioning our habits, and making conscious choices that align with our goals.

It’s about stepping out of the cycle of feeling perpetually behind and stepping into a future where financial wellbeing is within reach.

Because ultimately, your financial health is an essential part of your overall wellbeing.