8 things people say when they’re trying to avoid accountability

When someone says, “It’s not my fault,” there’s a good chance they’re shirking responsibility.

When they say, “I didn’t know,” it’s likely they’re avoiding accountability.

That’s communication 101.

But let me tell you, it’s not always that black and white.

The human psyche can be a maze of subtext and deflection. Deciphering the real meaning behind words requires a bit of a knack.

Here we are, about to delve into the nitty-gritty of these evasion tactics.

1) “I didn’t know”

Ignorance, as they say, is bliss.

When someone pulls the “I didn’t know” card, it’s usually a red flag. It’s a classic way of sidestepping accountability.

They’re trying to say, “Hey, it’s not my fault. How was I supposed to know?”

But let’s be real here.

We live in a world where information is at our fingertips. The phrase “I didn’t know” often translates to “I didn’t bother to find out.”

This evasion tactic is subtle and can be quite effective because it pulls on our empathy strings.

After all, we all make mistakes, right? We’ve all been caught off guard by things we didn’t know.

But when you hear this phrase being used consistently by the same person, it’s time to raise an eyebrow.

It might just be their get-out-of-jail-free card to avoid taking responsibility for their actions.

Sneaky, huh?

2) “It’s not my fault”

Ah, the infamous “It’s not my fault” line.

I remember a time when I was working on a group project in college.

One of our team members consistently missed deadlines. When confronted about it, his go-to response was always, “It’s not my fault. I was busy with other stuff.”

But here’s the catch.

We were all busy juggling multiple assignments and personal commitments. Yet, we managed to get our parts done on time.

This phrase is a classic example of people trying to deflect blame onto external circumstances or even other people.

It’s a way of saying, “Hey, don’t look at me. I’m not the problem here.”

But in reality, avoiding accountability only adds to the problem. It prevents growth and learning from our mistakes.

Next time you hear someone say, “It’s not my fault,” take it with a grain of salt. It might just be a smoke screen for avoiding responsibility.

3) “I was just following orders”

This phrase might take you back to history class – specifically to the Nuremberg Trials post World War II.

Many of the defendants used this phrase as a defense, arguing that they were merely following orders.

The troubling thing about “I was just following orders” is that it attempts to pass off responsibility to a higher authority.

The person saying it is trying to tell you that they had no personal agency in the situation, that they were just a pawn in someone else’s game.

But here’s the thing.

Everyone has a choice. Even when orders are involved, we still have the power to question, to challenge, and to make ethical decisions.

When someone uses this phrase, they’re often trying to wash their hands of any culpability.

It’s an evasion tactic that’s been around for quite some time, and it’s still used today in various situations.

Cunning, isn’t it?

4) “That’s just how I am”

We’ve all heard this one before.

“It’s just how I am,” they’ll say, shrugging off any suggestion of personal growth or change.

This phrase is a classic deflection tactic, suggesting that the person’s behavior is set in stone, unchangeable, and therefore not their responsibility to alter.

But here’s a reality check.

We’re all capable of change. It might not be easy; it might even be downright uncomfortable.

But it’s possible. Using our innate characteristics as an excuse to avoid accountability is nothing more than an evasion strategy.

When you hear someone say, “That’s just how I am,” remember – it’s not a defense.

It’s a deflection. And it’s certainly not an excuse to shirk responsibility.

5) “I can’t help it”

This one hits close to home for me.

“I can’t help it” – I’ve heard this phrase more times than I can count, and I’ll admit, I’ve used it myself a few times.

It’s an easy way to sidestep responsibility, to make it seem like some external force is controlling our actions.

But when I catch myself using this phrase, I try to pause and reflect. What am I really trying to achieve by saying this?

Am I trying to avoid accountability for my actions?

The truth is, we can help it. We always have a choice in how we react and respond to different situations.

The next time you hear someone say, “I can’t help it,” or find yourself using this phrase, remember – it’s not about not being able to help it, but about choosing not to take responsibility.

6) “I didn’t mean to”

Here’s a tricky one.

“I didn’t mean to” sounds innocent enough on the surface. After all, we all make mistakes unintentionally.

But when this phrase is used repeatedly, it might just be a sly way of dodging accountability.

Yes, intentions matter. But so do actions and their consequences.

When someone regularly uses this phrase, they’re focusing on their intentions, not the impact of their actions.

It’s a subtle way of saying, “Don’t blame me for the outcome; I had good intentions.”

But remember, good intentions don’t absolve us from the consequences of our actions. “I didn’t mean to” might sound harmless, but it can be a clever strategy for avoiding responsibility.

7) “I was just joking”

Ever heard someone make a hurtful comment, only to brush it off as a joke when confronted?

The phrase “I was just joking” is a common tactic to deflect responsibility for unkind or inappropriate remarks.

This strategy is particularly insidious because it not only avoids accountability but also attempts to put the blame on the person who was hurt or offended.

The implication is that they’re too sensitive or can’t take a joke.

However, humor should never be an excuse for causing harm or discomfort to others.

When someone uses “I was just joking” as a defense, it’s usually a clear indicator that they’re trying to dodge accountability for their words or actions.

A joke is only funny if everyone is laughing.

8) “It’s out of my hands”

This phrase is perhaps the most blatant attempt to avoid accountability. “It’s out of my hands” suggests that the person has no control over the situation, that they’re just a victim of circumstances.

But here’s the catch.

We always have some level of control – over our actions, our responses, and our attitudes.

Claiming otherwise is often just a convenient way to avoid taking responsibility.

When you hear “It’s out of my hands,” take it as a sign that the person might be trying to evade accountability.

Because at the end of the day, we’re all responsible for our own actions, no matter what.

Final thoughts

If you’ve made it this far, it’s clear that you’re interested in understanding the nuances of communication.

Remember, when people say “It’s not my fault” or “I didn’t know,” it’s often an attempt to avoid accountability.

But acknowledging this isn’t about pointing fingers or laying blame. It’s about fostering a culture of responsibility and growth.

Because at the heart of it, accountability is about integrity.

It’s about owning up to our actions, learning from our mistakes, and striving to do better.

As American author Zig Ziglar once said, “The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.”

And yes, we can safely include accountability in there too.

The next time you hear one of these phrases—or catch yourself using one—take a moment to reflect on what’s really being said. It might just be an opportunity for growth.

That’s the beauty of communication—it’s not just about what’s being said. It’s about what’s being heard, understood, and acted upon.