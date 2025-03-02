8 signs you are dating someone who will never be rich or successful

There’s a harsh truth that many of us don’t want to face: not everyone is going to be rich or successful.

We like to believe that with enough hard work, passion, and maybe a little luck, anyone can make it big. But the reality is, certain habits, mindsets, and behaviors hold people back—sometimes for life.

If you’re dating someone who has big dreams but never seems to make real progress, it can be frustrating. You want to believe in them. You want to support them. But deep down, you might be wondering if they’ll ever actually get there.

It’s not about looking down on anyone or thinking money is everything. It’s about recognizing the patterns that separate the people who succeed from those who stay stuck.

Here’s how to know if the person you’re with is never going to reach real success—no matter how much they talk about it.

1) They talk more than they take action

Dreams and ambitions are great, but without action, they’re just empty words.

If the person you’re dating is always talking about their big plans but never actually making moves, that’s a red flag. They say they want to start a business, write a book, or get a promotion, but months—or even years—go by, and nothing changes.

Success isn’t about having the perfect idea; it’s about taking consistent steps toward a goal. If they always have an excuse or keep pushing things off until “the right time,” that time may never come.

At some point, you have to ask yourself: are they really working toward success, or just fantasizing about it?

2) They blame everything but themselves

When things don’t go their way, do they take responsibility, or do they always have someone—or something—else to blame?

I once dated someone who had a new excuse every time something didn’t work out. The economy was bad. Their boss was unfair. Their business partner screwed them over.

At first, I believed them. I wanted to be supportive and understanding. But after a while, I started to notice a pattern. Nothing was ever their fault.

The truth is, successful people take ownership of their lives. They learn from setbacks instead of using them as an excuse to stay stuck.

If the person you’re with refuses to acknowledge their own role in their failures, they’re likely to stay exactly where they are—no matter how much they talk about wanting more.

3) They don’t value their time

Warren Buffett once said, “The rich invest in time, the poor invest in money.”

How someone spends their time says everything about their future. If the person you’re dating wastes hours scrolling through social media, binge-watching shows, or procrastinating instead of working toward their goals, that’s a problem.

It’s not about never relaxing—everyone needs downtime—but if most of their free time is spent on things that don’t move them forward, success will always be out of reach.

The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t isn’t talent or luck. It’s what they choose to do with the hours they have every single day. If they don’t take their time seriously, they’ll never take success seriously either.

4) They surround themselves with the wrong people

A person’s income tends to be the average of the five people they spend the most time with.

If the person you’re dating is constantly around negative, unmotivated, or directionless people, it’s going to hold them back. Whether they realize it or not, the attitudes and habits of those closest to them shape their own mindset.

It’s not about cutting off friends just because they’re not rich—it’s about being intentional about who influences them.

Successful people seek out those who challenge them, push them, and inspire them to do better. If they’re stuck in a circle where no one is growing, chances are, they won’t grow either.

5) They can’t handle discomfort

Success demands discomfort. Growth isn’t easy, and anyone who wants to achieve something big has to be willing to push through frustration, uncertainty, and failure.

If the person you’re dating avoids anything that feels hard or uncomfortable, that’s a warning sign.

Maybe they quit projects as soon as things don’t go smoothly. Maybe they avoid tough conversations. Maybe they always choose the easiest, safest path—even when it leads nowhere.

The people who succeed aren’t necessarily the smartest or the most talented. They’re the ones who are willing to be uncomfortable long enough to break through. If they’re always looking for the easy way out, they’ll never reach anything beyond where they already are.

6) They spend more than they earn

Money isn’t just about how much someone makes—it’s about how they manage it.

If the person you’re dating is always upgrading their phone, buying things they don’t need, or living paycheck to paycheck despite earning a decent income, that’s a major red flag.

Wealth isn’t built by spending everything the moment it comes in. It’s built by saving, investing, and making smart financial decisions over time.

A lot of people assume success will magically happen once they start earning more, but if they can’t manage a small amount of money, they won’t manage a large amount any better. If they don’t have control over their finances now, chances are, they never will.

7) They wait for the “right time”

There’s never a perfect time to start a business, switch careers, or take a big risk. Yet some people spend their entire lives waiting for everything to line up just right before they make a move.

If the person you’re dating is always saying things like, “I’ll do it when I have more money,” or “Once things settle down, I’ll start,” that’s a sign they may never actually take action.

Life will always be messy. There will always be obstacles. The people who succeed aren’t the ones who wait—they’re the ones who start before they feel ready.

If they’re constantly putting things off for some imaginary future where everything is easier, that future may never come.

8) They don’t believe they can be successful

The biggest difference between people who succeed and people who don’t isn’t intelligence, talent, or luck—it’s belief.

If the person you’re dating constantly doubts themselves, brushes off opportunities by saying “that’s not for people like me,” or assumes success is only for the lucky few, they’ve already lost before they’ve even started.

No one achieves anything great without first believing it’s possible. The most successful people weren’t handed everything—they simply refused to accept that they couldn’t have more. If they don’t believe in their own potential, nothing else will matter.

The bottom line

Success isn’t just about luck or intelligence—it’s about mindset, habits, and the willingness to take action.

If the person you’re dating consistently falls into these patterns, it’s worth asking yourself whether they’ll ever break out of them. People can change, but only if they truly want to.

Winston Churchill once said, “The price of greatness is responsibility.” If they refuse to take control of their own future, there’s nothing anyone else can do to change that.

The real question is: do you want to build a life with someone who is stuck in place, or with someone who is actively working toward something better?