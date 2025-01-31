10 self-care habits every woman needs during menopause, according to psychology

Navigating menopause can feel like sailing through uncharted waters. But, ladies, you’re not alone on this voyage.

Psychology tells us that self-care isn’t just about pampering ourselves. It’s about listening to our bodies, understanding the changes, and responding in kind.

Menopause is a time of significant shifts – hormonal, emotional, and physical. But it can also be a period of empowerment, wisdom, and well-deserved self-care.

So, what are the tried and tested self-care practices you need during menopause? I’ve gathered the top 10 habits, backed by psychology, that every woman should adopt during this transformative phase of life.

The goal here isn’t just to navigate these waters but to sail through them with grace. Let’s dive in!

1) Embrace the change

Dealing with menopause is like being on a roller coaster. It’s a ride full of highs and lows, twists and turns. But here’s the thing – it’s a ride every woman has to take.

Psychology emphasizes the power of acceptance in any change we encounter in life. Fighting against the change, or pretending it doesn’t exist, only amplifies stress and anxiety.

Instead, embrace it. Accept that your body is evolving and that this is a natural part of your life journey.

Famous psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.” This holds exceptionally true during menopause.

When you accept and embrace menopause, you open the door to understanding it better, learning how to manage it effectively, and creating space for necessary self-care practices.

So ladies, buckle up! This roller coaster ride can be challenging, but with acceptance and adequate self-care, it can also be an empowering journey of self-discovery.

2) Practice mindfulness

During my own journey through menopause, I found myself often overwhelmed by the physical and emotional changes. It felt as if I was losing control over my own body.

That’s when I discovered the power of mindfulness.

Mindfulness involves being completely present in the moment, acknowledging your feelings and thoughts without judgment. It allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of my body and its changes, helping me regain control.

As mindfulness expert and psychologist Jon Kabat-Zinn said, “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.” This perfectly encapsulates my experience with mindfulness during menopause.

The waves of hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances seemed unstoppable. But mindfulness was my surfboard. With it, I could ride the waves rather than be engulfed by them.

Mindfulness might not eliminate menopause symptoms, but it can certainly help you manage them better. So don’t forget to take a moment each day to just ‘be’. Trust me, it makes a difference!

3) Seek support

Here’s the raw truth – menopause can feel lonely. It can make you feel like you’re the only one going through these changes, while everyone else carries on with their lives. However, remember, every woman experiences this phase. You are not alone.

During my menopause, I realized the importance of seeking support. Whether it’s from a spouse, a friend, or a support group – having someone to share your experiences with can make a world of difference.

Don’t isolate yourself. Reach out, share your journey, and remember – it’s okay to lean on others for support. This journey might be personal, but it doesn’t have to be lonely.

4) Make peace with your body

As someone who has always been active, menopause hit me hard. My body started changing, and I could no longer do things I used to do with ease. I would look in the mirror and wonder, “Who is this person?”

Then, I remembered a quote from psychologist Carl Jung, “The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.” This helped me realize that this was just another stage of becoming ‘me’.

Making peace with your body during menopause is all about understanding and accepting these physical changes as a part of your journey, not as obstacles.

It’s about celebrating your body for its strength and resilience. It’s about choosing to love your body even when it seems unfamiliar.

So, look in the mirror, acknowledge the changes, and remember – you’re becoming more ‘you’ than ever before. And that’s something to celebrate!

5) Indulge in ‘Me Time’

Here’s something that might sound counterintuitive – when going through menopause, spending time alone can actually make you feel less lonely.

As an extrovert, I always thought being around people would help me deal with my menopause symptoms. But I found that taking time for myself and indulging in activities I love, was equally, if not more, therapeutic.

Just like a child’s curiosity and self-discovery are pivotal in their growth, this stage of life calls for self-discovery too. Allocate time for introspection and doing things you love.

Whether it’s reading a book, gardening, or simply sitting in silence – ‘me time’ allows you to reconnect with yourself amidst the whirlwind of physical and emotional changes.

Go ahead and indulge in some precious ‘me time’. It might just be the best friend you didn’t know you needed!

6) Stay physically active

Physical activity might be the last thing on your mind when you’re dealing with hot flashes and mood swings. But trust me, it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself during menopause.

Exercise not only helps manage weight gain often associated with menopause but also boosts your mood, combats stress, and improves sleep – all of which are particularly important during this phase.

The renowned psychologist, William James, once said, “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” Choosing to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine is a powerful way to reduce menopause-related stress and improve overall well-being.

No matter how light or intense, make exercise a part of your self-care routine. Your body (and mind) will thank you!

7) Value rest and sleep

I’ve always been a night owl. I love the quiet tranquillity that late nights offer. But during menopause, my disrupted sleep patterns started taking a toll on my health and mood.

It was then that I realized the importance of a good night’s sleep. According to psychologist Matthew Walker, “Sleep is the single most effective thing we can do to reset our brain and body health each day.”

During menopause, hormonal changes can lead to sleep disturbances, but establishing a healthy sleep routine can significantly improve your quality of life.

Prioritize rest and sleep. It’s not a luxury; it’s a necessity. After all, your body is going through significant changes, and it needs all the rest it can get to rejuvenate and adapt.

8) Prioritize mental health

Let’s get real and raw here – menopause can be tough on mental health. Mood swings, anxiety, and feelings of sadness – these are all common experiences during this phase.

I remember days when I felt like I was on an emotional roller coaster, unable to understand why I was feeling a certain way. It was challenging and, at times, quite scary.

Famous psychologist Abraham Maslow once said, “In any given moment, we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety.” I chose to step forward. I decided to prioritize my mental health.

Don’t hesitate to seek professional help if you need it. It’s okay to admit that you’re struggling and need support. Remember, prioritizing your mental health isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a testament to your strength and commitment to self-care.

9) Embrace new hobbies

Now, here’s a counterintuitive idea – menopause is the perfect time to take up a new hobby. You may think, “Why would I want to add more to my plate during such a challenging time?”

But hear me out. Taking up a new hobby can be incredibly therapeutic. It not only diverts your mind from the physical discomforts but also brings joy and a sense of accomplishment.

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, known for his work on the concept of ‘flow’, said, “The best moments in our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing times… The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.”

So whether it’s painting, knitting, gardening, or learning a new language – give it a go. This new activity might just become your favorite coping mechanism!

10) Nurture your relationships

During my menopause journey, there were days when I felt like retreating into a shell. But I realized that nurturing my relationships, instead of pushing them away, was key to my well-being.

Interacting with loved ones, sharing experiences, and even laughing over ‘menopause moments’ can provide much-needed emotional support.

Psychologist John Bowlby, known for his work on attachment theory, stated, “All of us, from the cradle to the grave, are happiest when life is organized as a series of excursions, long or short, from the secure base provided by our attachment figures.”

Whether it’s your partner, family, or friends – lean on your ‘attachment figures’ during this time. And remember, it’s absolutely okay to ask for emotional support. You’re not alone on this journey.