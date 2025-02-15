8 phrases to adopt if you want to sound intelligent and confident in any conversation

We’ve all been in conversations where we wanted to sound more intelligent and confident—but instead, we stumbled over our words or second-guessed ourselves.

The way we speak has a huge impact on how others perceive us. The right words can make us sound knowledgeable, self-assured, and even more persuasive.

The good news? Intelligence and confidence aren’t just about what you know—they’re also about how you communicate. And there are certain phrases that can instantly make you come across as more articulate and sure of yourself.

Here are eight phrases to adopt if you want to sound intelligent and confident in any conversation.

1) I don’t know, but I’ll find out

A lot of people think that sounding intelligent means always having the right answer. But in reality, the smartest and most confident people aren’t afraid to admit when they don’t know something.

What sets them apart is how they handle it. Instead of fumbling through a guess or avoiding the question, they acknowledge their uncertainty—while showing a willingness to learn.

Saying, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out,” makes you sound both honest and capable. It shows that you’re not afraid to admit gaps in your knowledge, but you’re also proactive about finding the right information.

In any conversation, this phrase signals confidence without arrogance—because true intelligence isn’t about knowing everything, it’s about knowing how to find the answers.

2) From my experience…

One of the easiest ways to sound intelligent and confident is to speak from your own experience. Instead of just repeating what you’ve heard or read, sharing a personal insight makes your words more credible and engaging.

I remember a time when I was in a meeting with colleagues, and we were trying to decide on the best approach for a new project. Everyone was throwing out ideas, but no one seemed sure about which direction to take.

Instead of just agreeing with the loudest voice in the room, I said, “From my experience, what works best in situations like this is…” and then shared a strategy that had worked for me in the past.

The moment I framed my point this way, people listened. It wasn’t just theory—it was something I had seen work firsthand. And because I spoke from my own experience, I felt more confident saying it.

Using this phrase not only makes you sound knowledgeable but also adds weight to your perspective. People are more likely to trust what you say when they know it’s based on real-life experience.

3) The way I see it…

Confidence isn’t about always being right—it’s about owning your perspective. And one of the best ways to do that is by framing your thoughts as your own viewpoint rather than an absolute truth.

Saying, “The way I see it…” signals that you’ve thought about the topic and have formed your own opinion. This makes you sound both thoughtful and self-assured, without coming across as arrogant or dismissive of other viewpoints.

Studies have shown that people are more likely to engage in conversation when they feel their own perspective is being respected. By presenting your thoughts this way, you invite discussion rather than confrontation, making it easier for others to listen and respond openly.

Whether you’re in a debate or just sharing your thoughts, this phrase helps you express opinions with confidence—without shutting down the conversation.

4) That’s a great question

Nothing kills confidence faster than being caught off guard by a question. But instead of panicking or scrambling for an answer, smart and self-assured people buy themselves time with a simple phrase: “That’s a great question.”

This does two things. First, it acknowledges the other person’s curiosity and makes them feel valued, which instantly creates a better dynamic in the conversation.

Second, it gives you a moment to gather your thoughts before responding—without making it obvious that you were unprepared.

Even experts use this technique. When someone asks a tough question during an interview or presentation, saying “That’s a great question” allows them to take a breath, organize their response, and deliver it with confidence.

A simple phrase, but one that keeps you composed and in control of the conversation.

5) I understand where you’re coming from

Intelligence isn’t just about knowing facts—it’s also about understanding people. And one of the most powerful ways to show confidence in a conversation is by making others feel heard.

Saying, “I understand where you’re coming from,” doesn’t mean you have to agree with someone, but it shows that you respect their perspective.

In a world where so many conversations turn into arguments, simply acknowledging someone’s feelings or viewpoint can instantly make your words more impactful.

People are far more likely to listen to you when they feel listened to first. This phrase creates an open, thoughtful dialogue rather than a battle of opinions.

And that’s what true confidence looks like—not the need to be right, but the ability to connect and communicate with respect.

6) I made a mistake, and here’s what I learned

It’s easy to feel like admitting mistakes will make you seem less intelligent or capable. But the opposite is true—owning up to your missteps actually makes you appear more confident and self-assured.

There was a time when I took on too many responsibilities at once, thinking I could handle it all. Instead of asking for help, I pushed through—until I eventually dropped the ball on something important.

It was frustrating, but instead of making excuses, I acknowledged my mistake and said, “I messed up, and here’s what I learned from it.”

Surprisingly, people didn’t see it as a failure. If anything, they respected me more for recognizing what went wrong and showing that I had grown from the experience.

Confidence isn’t about pretending to be perfect—it’s about being secure enough to admit when you’re wrong and strong enough to learn from it.

7) I’d love to hear your thoughts

One of the biggest signs of intelligence is curiosity. Confident people don’t feel the need to dominate conversations—they know that listening is just as important as speaking.

Saying, “I’d love to hear your thoughts,” shows that you value other perspectives and aren’t afraid of different opinions. It invites meaningful discussion and makes others feel included, which naturally makes them more open to hearing what you have to say as well.

The smartest people in the room aren’t the ones who talk the most—they’re the ones who ask questions, listen carefully, and make others feel heard. And this simple phrase helps you do exactly that.

8) I appreciate your time

Intelligence and confidence aren’t just about what you say—they’re about how you make others feel.

Saying, “I appreciate your time,” shows awareness that people are giving you something valuable: their attention. It signals respect, gratitude, and emotional intelligence—all traits of someone who is both smart and self-assured.

People remember how you make them feel more than the specific words you use.

And when you acknowledge their time and effort, you leave a lasting impression of confidence, warmth, and genuine respect.

Bottom line: Words shape perception

The way we speak doesn’t just influence how others see us—it shapes how we see ourselves.

Language has the power to project intelligence, confidence, and credibility. It can make people trust us, respect us, and engage with our ideas in a meaningful way. But more importantly, the words we choose reinforce our own mindset.

Research in psychology suggests that language and thought are deeply intertwined. The way we frame our words can impact not just how others respond to us, but also how we perceive our own competence and self-worth.

By adopting these phrases, we’re not just improving our conversations—we’re reinforcing a version of ourselves that is thoughtful, capable, and confident. And over time, the way we speak can help shape the person we become.