8 phrases men use when they secretly have a fear of commitment

If a guy says, “I’m just not ready”, you’d assume he has cold feet; if he insists, “I like things the way they are”, you’d think he’s scared of commitment.

Simple enough, right? Well, not quite.

The human psyche is a labyrinth, and to decode it, especially when it comes to fear of commitment, is no easy feat—however, some phrases can give the game away.

In fact, I’ve identified eight specific phrases men often use when they’re secretly wrestling with commitment issues.

Here’s an insight into the enigma that is the male mind and its fear of commitment:

1) “Let’s just go with the flow…”

“Let’s not rush anything,” he might say, “and let’s see how things unfold. Let’s just go with the flow.”

Sounds romantic, doesn’t it?

It’s as if he’s proposing a spontaneous and adventurous journey, free from the shackles of societal norms and expectations.

However, while spontaneity can be refreshing, this phrase is often a red flag for commitment phobia.

It’s a subtle way for him to avoid any talk of commitment or future plans; it’s like he’s on a raft floating down the river of life, refusing to steer in any definite direction.

While that might sound poetic, it’s not exactly promising for anyone hoping for a committed relationship.

The next time you hear “let’s just go with the flow”, make sure to look beneath the surface and consider what it truly signifies.

2) “I’m not good at relationships…”

I’ll never forget the time when I was seeing a guy who would always say, “I’m just not good at relationships.”

At first, I thought he was being humble or maybe he had a bad experience in the past that had left him cautious.

I told myself that it was just a matter of time before he realized that he could be good at relationships, especially ours.

But boy, was I wrong.

Turns out, what he was really saying was, “I don’t want to put in the effort to be good at this relationship.”

It was his way of subtly hinting that he didn’t want to commit or take things to the next level.

In hindsight, I realize his phrase wasn’t about capability; it was about willingness.

He wasn’t willing to commit and give the relationship his all.

If a guy ever tells you, “I’m not good at relationships”, take it from me: Read between the lines.

It could be his way of expressing his fear of commitment.

3) “I’ve got a lot on my plate right now…”

Ever heard a man say, “I’ve got a lot on my plate right now”?

It’s a classic—this phrase is commonly used as an excuse to avoid diving into deeper emotional waters or making a real commitment.

What’s interesting is that according to psychologists, commitment-phobic individuals often deliberately overfill their schedules to avoid having to face their fears.

They intentionally create chaos in their lives as a diversion tactic.

When you hear the phrase, “I’ve got a lot on my plate right now”, it might not just be about him being busy.

It could very well be his fear of commitment speaking, cloaked in the disguise of a hectic schedule.

4) “I don’t want to ruin what we have…”

]At first glance, it might seem like he’s trying to protect the sanctity of your relationship but dig a little deeper and you might find that it’s just another excuse to avoid commitment.

By saying he doesn’t want to ruin what you have, he’s essentially suggesting that commitment would somehow harm your relationship.

That’s a clear signal that he’s not ready or willing to take things to the next level.

When you hear, “I don’t want to ruin what we have”, remember that it might not be about preservation.

It could be his fear of commitment peeking through the cracks.

5) “I’m just enjoying my freedom…”

One phrase that I’ve heard far too often is, “I’m just enjoying my freedom right now.”

Now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with cherishing your independence.

I value my freedom too but when this phrase is used as a response to talks about commitment, it can often be a sign of underlying fears.

To me, it’s always been a confusing statement.

I mean, being in a committed relationship doesn’t necessarily mean losing your freedom as it simply means sharing your life with someone who cherishes you.

But for someone who fears commitment, this concept can seem daunting.

So when he says, “I’m just enjoying my freedom”, it could be his way of saying he’s not ready to share his life quite yet.

6) “I don’t believe in labels…”

“I don’t believe in labels,” he might say.

On the surface, it might seem like he’s just being non-conformist or modern.

After all, society is moving towards a more fluid understanding of relationships, right?

While it’s true that labels can be limiting, they also provide a certain level of security and clarity in a relationship.

His reluctance to accept any label might suggest a deeper issue.

When he says, “I don’t believe in labels”, it could be a clever way of avoiding any serious commitment.

It might seem progressive, but chances are, it’s his fear of commitment hiding behind a seemingly liberated viewpoint.

7) “I’ve been hurt before…”

When a man says, “I’ve been hurt before”, it’s easy to sympathize with him.

After all, who hasn’t felt the sting of a broken heart?

But while past heartbreaks can make anyone cautious, they shouldn’t be used as an excuse to avoid all future commitments.

If he’s constantly bringing up past hurts as a reason for not diving into your relationship, it could be a sign that he has a fear of commitment.

In essence, when he says, “I’ve been hurt before”, he might not just be sharing his past; he could be expressing his fear of repeating it.

8) “I’m just not ready…”

If a man says, “I’m just not ready”, it’s probably the clearest sign of his fear of commitment.

While it’s crucial to respect someone’s readiness for a relationship, if he’s constantly saying he’s not ready, despite spending considerable time and sharing deep connections with you, it’s likely more about fear than timing.

When he insists, “I’m just not ready”, it’s his way of stalling for time, hoping his fear of commitment will magically disappear.

But the truth is, it often doesn’t—unless he chooses to confront it.

Final thoughts

If you’ve made it this far, it’s clear that understanding the nuances of communication, especially when it comes to fear of commitment, is important to you.

Remember, recognizing these phrases is just the first step.

The next step is to engage in open, honest conversation.

Only then can fears be addressed and relationships truly flourish.

Take these insights and use them not as a tool for judgment, but as a stepping stone towards understanding and compassion.

After all, fear is a deeply human experience—one that requires empathy and patience to overcome.