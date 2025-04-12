People who were raised upper-middle class often assume these 7 things are “normal”

Growing up in an upper-middle class environment can skew your perception of what’s “normal”. You may not even realize there are certain aspects of your life that aren’t commonplace for everyone.

You see, growing up with financial comfort and security can make certain experiences, opportunities, and lifestyle choices seem standard. But the truth is, they’re not.

In this piece, we’ll explore 7 things that those raised in the upper-middle class often assume are “normal”. But in reality, these assumptions reveal a lot about the unique bubble of privilege they’ve grown up in.

So, let’s dive right into it and challenge some of our ingrained perceptions.

1) Education is a given

Growing up in an upper-middle class household often means having access to good education and sometimes even private schooling. This privilege can create the assumption that quality education is a given.

The reality is different, though. Not everyone has access to good schools, let alone private ones. This disparity becomes even more pronounced when we look at higher education.

For the upper-middle class, attending college and even pursuing post-graduate studies seems like a standard path. But for many, these opportunities are a stretch or simply unattainable due to financial constraints.

Remember, not everyone starts at the same place in life. What seems normal for some could be a luxury for others.

2) Traveling is a regular part of life

I remember growing up, my family and I would take at least one vacation every year. It was something we looked forward to, a chance to explore new places and cultures. I assumed that traveling was just something everyone did regularly.

It wasn’t until I got to college and started talking to friends from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds that I realized traveling for leisure wasn’t a given for everyone.

For many families, traveling is a luxury that they can’t afford or simply can’t prioritize due to work commitments or other constraints.

It was a humbling moment for me, and it made me reevaluate my assumptions about what’s considered “normal”.

3) Healthy and diverse food options are readily available

The kind of food you’re exposed to growing up can significantly shape your dietary habits and preferences.

In upper-middle-class households, you’re likely to have had access to a variety of fresh, healthy food options.

It’s easy to forget that 23.5 million people in the United States live in food deserts, areas where access to affordable, healthy food options is limited or nonexistent.

For these families, the “normal” diet might be dictated more by convenience and cost than by health or variety.

4) Owning a home is an achievable goal

For those growing up in upper-middle class families, the concept of homeownership is often presented as a given, an achievable goal that one naturally progresses towards after education and establishing a career.

However, the reality is that for many people, owning a home is a distant dream. High property prices, stagnant wages, and increasing cost of living have made homeownership increasingly difficult for many individuals and families, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds.

What may seem like a normal progression in life for some is actually a significant financial milestone that remains out of reach for many others.

5) Safety is a basic expectation

I was raised in a neighborhood where kids could play outside until the streetlights came on and doors were often left unlocked. It was a safe, secure environment, and I took that for granted.

But the reality is, not everyone enjoys the privilege of feeling safe in their own neighborhood or even in their own home.

Many people live with the constant fear of crime, violence, or unrest. It’s a sobering reminder that my normal isn’t everyone’s normal.

6) Pursuing hobbies and interests is a part of life

In upper-middle class families, it’s common for children to have access to extracurricular activities like music lessons, sports, or art classes.

These hobbies provide an opportunity for personal growth and exploration outside the school curriculum.

However, the cost associated with these activities can be prohibitive for many families. Financial constraints often mean that hobbies are considered a luxury rather than an integral part of a child’s development.

The assumption that pursuing interests outside of school is normal overlooks the privilege of having both time and resources to do so.

7) Everyone has access to healthcare

Growing up, I never questioned the availability of medical care. Doctor’s appointments, dental check-ups, and even specialist visits were a part of my life. However, this is far from the reality for many people.

Across the globe, countless individuals lack access to basic healthcare. Even in developed countries, disparities in healthcare are stark.

This assumption that everyone has access to medical care can perpetuate a lack of understanding and empathy for those who struggle with healthcare accessibility.

Final thoughts: It’s all about perspective

Understanding the privileges that we grow up with is a critical step towards developing empathy and bridging socio-economic gaps.

Every assumption we’ve discussed here is not “normal” for everyone. They are realities born out of specific socio-economic circumstances – and understanding that can be a powerful tool for fostering social awareness.

The world is richly diverse, filled with people from all walks of life. It’s important to remember that our experiences are not universal and that ‘normal’ can mean different things to different people.

Instead of assuming what’s normal, let’s strive to understand and appreciate the diverse realities of the people around us. After all, perspective is everything.