People who look back on their lives with very little regret often adopted these 8 habits early on

When you take a look around, you’ll notice something really fascinating. Some people seem to glide through life with remarkable grace, barely batting an eyelash at the curveballs they encounter.

They have this uncanny ability to make decisions that lead to fulfillment and satisfaction. It’s like they’ve cracked the code to a regret-free life.

Now, I’m not saying they never face challenges or experience heartbreak. They do. But somehow, they always end up content with the path they’ve travelled, looking over their shoulder at their past with a sense of peace and satisfaction.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking – what’s their secret? The good news is that it’s not some mystical formula or genetic predisposition. It’s more about adopting certain habits early on in life.

This isn’t about being perfect; far from it! It’s about acknowledging our human nature, our ability to learn and grow. It’s about making conscious choices that align with our authentic selves.

In this article, we’ll explore these eight habits that people who look back on their lives with very little regret have often adopted early on. Get ready to take notes, because these habits might just change your perspective on life and happiness.

1) They embrace authenticity

Have you ever met someone who just radiates genuineness? It’s like they’re completely comfortable in their own skin, and there’s no discrepancy between who they are on the inside and how they present themselves to the world.

Well, that’s not an accident. People who look back on their lives with very little regret have often made a conscious decision early on to live authentically.

You see, living true to yourself isn’t always the easy path. It requires a certain level of self-awareness and bravery to go against the grain, especially when society often rewards conformity. But the payoff? It’s immense.

When you choose to be authentic, you’re essentially saying that your thoughts, feelings, and experiences matter. You’re acknowledging that you deserve to live a life that aligns with your values and passions, rather than what others expect of you.

And guess what happens then? You make choices that are right for you, not for someone else. You pursue paths that truly fulfill you. You create a life that feels meaningful and satisfying.

And when you look back, there’s very little to regret because you’ve lived in alignment with who you truly are. Now isn’t that something worth striving for?

2) They make peace with their past

Here’s the thing about life: it’s messy. We all have moments from our past that we’re not particularly proud of. Mistakes that still sting, regrets that linger.

But people who look back on their lives with very little regret? They’ve learnt to make peace with their past.

And I’m speaking from experience here. I used to carry around a hefty suitcase of regret and guilt, always looking back and wishing I could change things.

It was exhausting, and it stopped me from fully embracing the present.

Then one day, I decided to do something different. I decided to forgive myself for my past mistakes. I acknowledged that yes, I messed up. But those mistakes didn’t define me; they were opportunities for growth.

It wasn’t easy, and it didn’t happen overnight. But gradually, as I let go of my past, I felt lighter, freer. My past no longer held me hostage; instead, it served as a valuable teacher.

And guess what?

This is something you can do too. Making peace with your past is a choice, and it’s one that can dramatically change how you view your life.

When you let go of past regrets, you free up space for present contentment. And when you look back, you’ll see a life lived fully, with lessons learnt and growth achieved.

3) They value personal growth over perfection

Leonardo da Vinci once said, “Art is never finished, only abandoned.” Now, I know what you’re thinking – what does this have to do with living a life with little regret?

Well, think about it this way: our lives are our own masterpieces, constantly being shaped and reshaped by our experiences and choices.

Just like a work of art, we are never really finished; we’re always evolving, always growing.

People who look back on their lives with very little regret often understand this concept deeply. They aren’t striving for a picture-perfect life because they know that’s an impossible standard.

Instead, they value personal growth and continuous learning.

They understand that mistakes and failures are inevitable parts of life. Instead of dwelling on them, they use these experiences as stepping stones towards personal growth.

They see every challenge as an opportunity to learn something new about themselves or the world around them.

This mindset shifts the focus from achieving an unrealistic standard of perfection to embracing the journey of personal growth.

And when you’re focused on growing and learning, regrets naturally diminish. You’re too busy evolving into a better version of yourself to waste time regretting past decisions.

So yes, our lives, like art, are never really finished. But every stroke we make on the canvas of our lives contributes to our unique masterpiece. And that is something truly beautiful.

4) They choose their relationships wisely

Here’s something you might not know: according to research, one of the top five regrets of dying people is that they let their friendships fade away. Now, isn’t that food for thought?

People who look back on their lives with very little regret often understand the value of meaningful relationships. They know that life, at its core, is about connections with others.

These individuals don’t just keep people around for the sake of it. They choose their relationships wisely.

They surround themselves with people who enrich their lives, who challenge them, support them, and make them feel seen and understood.

It’s not about quantity for these folks; it’s about quality. They would rather have a handful of deep, meaningful relationships than a crowd of superficial ones.

And it makes sense, doesn’t it?

Our relationships have a profound impact on our happiness and well-being. When we choose to invest in relationships that bring us joy and fulfillment, we naturally create a life that feels rich and satisfying.

And when we look back on such a life, there’s very little to regret. After all, we’ve spent our time cultivating connections that truly mattered to us.

5) They practice gratitude regularly

Let’s talk about something that can absolutely transform the way you view your life: gratitude.

People who look back on their lives with very little regret have often made this a regular practice.

Now, I know it sounds simple, probably even cliché. But hear me out.

When you make a habit of recognizing and appreciating the good things in your life, you’re essentially shifting your focus from what’s missing or wrong to what’s already beautiful and right.

This isn’t about ignoring the bad stuff or pretending everything is perfect. It’s about acknowledging that even amidst the chaos and challenges, there are still things to be grateful for.

And why does this matter? Well, when we practice gratitude, we cultivate a more positive mindset.

We start seeing our glass as half full rather than half empty. We appreciate our journey more and focus less on the destination.

Imagine looking back on your life from this perspective. Instead of seeing a series of missed opportunities and mistakes, you see a life filled with blessings and lessons.

You see the beauty in your journey, the richness in your experiences. And that makes it hard to harbor any major regrets.

So yes, practicing gratitude might seem like a small thing, but its impact on how we view our lives can be truly monumental.

6) They prioritize self-care

When you think about living a life with fewer regrets, self-care might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But here’s the thing, people who look back on their lives with very little regret often prioritize taking care of themselves.

Self-care isn’t just about bubble baths and spa days – although those can be part of it.

It’s about listening to your body and your mind, and giving them what they need. It’s about setting boundaries, saying no when you need to, and making time for things that rejuvenate you.

People who prioritize self-care understand that they can’t pour from an empty cup. They know that in order to live a fulfilling life and have meaningful relationships, they first need to take care of themselves.

And the beautiful thing about this?

When you take care of yourself, you’re better able to show up in your life. You’re more present, more engaged, more capable of making decisions that align with your values.

Looking back on a life where you prioritized your well-being, it’s hard to feel regretful. Instead, you see a life lived consciously, a life where you treated yourself with kindness and respect.

And that’s a life well-lived.

7) They embrace change

Change is the only constant in life, yet it’s something many of us resist. But here’s an interesting observation: people who look back on their lives with very little regret often have a different approach. They embrace change.

They understand that change, while sometimes uncomfortable, is a sign of growth and progress. It’s an opportunity to learn, to adapt, to become more resilient.

Instead of clinging to the familiar and the comfortable, these individuals lean into the unknown. They’re not afraid to shake things up, to try new things, to step out of their comfort zone.

Of course, this doesn’t mean they recklessly jump into every change that comes their way. But they’re open to it. They’re willing to consider it, to see where it might lead them.

And this attitude towards change can make a huge difference when it comes to regrets.

When you’re open to change, you’re less likely to feel stuck or trapped in situations that don’t serve you. You’re more likely to take steps towards a life that aligns with your values and desires.

So when you look back on such a life, you see a journey full of adventure and growth rather than regret and missed opportunities.

And that’s something truly worth celebrating.

8) They live intentionally

Here we are at the final habit, and it’s arguably the most important one: living intentionally.

People who look back on their lives with very little regret have often made a conscious decision to live their lives with purpose and intention.

Living intentionally is about making choices that align with your values, your passions, and your vision for your life. It’s about not letting life just happen to you, but taking an active role in shaping your own journey.

It’s about setting goals, but not getting so caught up in achieving them that you forget to enjoy the journey. It’s about appreciating the present moment, while still keeping an eye on the future.

When you live intentionally, every decision, every action, every moment becomes meaningful. You’re not just going through the motions; you’re living a life that feels true to you.

And when you look back on a life lived this way, there’s very little room for regret. Instead, you see a life filled with purpose, with passion, with intention. You see a life that was truly yours.

And that, my friend, is the ultimate goal.

Embracing the journey

As we’ve journeyed through these eight habits, perhaps you’ve noticed a few that resonated with you. Maybe there are some you’re already practicing, or others you’d like to incorporate into your life.

The truth is, living a life with very little regret is not about perfection.

It’s about progress. It’s about making conscious choices that align with your true self, and embracing the journey with all its twists and turns.

After all, as the great philosopher Socrates once said, “An unexamined life is not worth living.” So take the time to examine your life, to reflect on your choices and experiences.

Ask yourself – are my actions reflecting my values? Am I living authentically? Am I taking care of myself, embracing change, and practicing gratitude?

Remember, it’s never too late to start adopting these habits. Each day presents a new opportunity to live intentionally, to cultivate meaningful relationships, to grow and evolve.

So as you continue on your life’s journey, keep these habits in mind. They could guide you toward a life filled with fulfillment, a life where you look back with very little regret.

And isn’t that something worth striving for?