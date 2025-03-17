If you want a man to take you seriously, say goodbye to these 7 behaviors

There’s a significant difference between being viewed as “just another girl” and being taken seriously by a man.

The key difference? Your behavior.

We all have habits that may be hindering our chances at being taken seriously. While it’s important to stay true to oneself, there are certain behaviors that could be signaling the wrong message.

If you want a man to see you as an equal, to respect your thoughts and opinions, you might need to bid farewell to some of these behaviors.

In this article, we’re about to dive into the seven behaviors you should say goodbye to if you want a man to take you seriously.

The aim here isn’t about pleasing others, but about understanding human psychology and how our actions can influence perceptions.

Remember, it’s all about being the best version of yourself. So, are you ready to take a closer look at your behavior? Let’s dive in.

1) Over-apologizing

We all know that person who apologizes for everything, even when it’s not their fault. It’s a common behavior, particularly among women.

The problem? It can make you seem less confident and more subservient than you truly are.

Apologizing when necessary is a sign of maturity and respect. But when you overdo it, you’re inadvertently sending a message that you’re constantly in the wrong.

Men, or anyone for that matter, may struggle to take you seriously if you’re always putting yourself in a position of fault.

Remember, it’s not about blaming others, but about knowing your worth and standing your ground.

If you want a man to take you seriously, it’s essential to keep your apologies for when they’re genuinely needed and warranted.

Saying sorry less might feel uncomfortable at first, but over time it could change how people perceive you.

And who knows? You might just start to feel more confident and assertive in the process.

2) Being overly self-deprecating

We’ve all been guilty of this at some point. I remember a time when I thought self-deprecation was the key to being humble and likable, even funny.

I used to make jokes about my own mistakes or shortcomings in an attempt to lighten the mood or make others feel more comfortable around me.

However, I started to notice a pattern – the more I joked about myself, the less seriously men seemed to take me.

One incident that sticks out was during a business meeting with some new clients. I made a joke about my knack for getting lost, even with GPS.

Though it got a few chuckles, I noticed that afterwards, my opinions and ideas were not taken as seriously.

That’s when I realized that my self-deprecating humor was not serving me well professionally. It was actually undermining my credibility.

From that point on, I made a conscious effort to tone down the self-deprecation. Instead, I started focusing on highlighting my strengths and achievements without boasting.

The result? People started taking me more seriously – men included. It didn’t mean losing my sense of humor, it just meant finding other ways to be funny without putting myself down.

So remember, a little self-deprecation can be endearing, but too much can make you seem insecure and less competent than you really are.

3) Belittling your accomplishments

There’s a tendency among many of us to downplay our achievements, especially when in the company of men. This might stem from a desire to avoid appearing boastful or arrogant, but it can actually undermine your credibility.

Research shows that women are more likely than men to underestimate their abilities and performance. This phenomenon, known as the confidence gap, can lead to women being perceived as less competent.

It’s crucial to remember that acknowledging your achievements does not make you conceited. It simply shows that you take yourself seriously and that you expect others to do the same.

If you’ve worked hard for something, be proud of it. Let others see your dedication and commitment. When you value your accomplishments, others are more likely to value them too.

So, if you want a man – or anyone for that matter – to take you seriously, don’t be afraid to shine a light on your achievements. Just remember, there’s a fine line between sharing and bragging – aim for the former.

4) Not setting clear boundaries

Setting boundaries is crucial in any relationship, be it personal or professional. It’s about respecting your own needs and ensuring others do the same.

I’ve seen many instances where women, in an effort to keep the peace or avoid confrontation, let their boundaries slide. This often leads to situations where they are not taken seriously.

When you allow others to cross your boundaries, you’re sending a signal that your needs and feelings are not important. This can lead to a lack of respect and can undermine your credibility.

If you want a man to take you seriously, be clear about your boundaries from the start. Whether it’s about your time, your personal space or how you wish to be treated – be firm and consistent.

Remember, setting boundaries isn’t about being difficult. It’s about respecting yourself and demanding that respect from others. Show that you value yourself and others are more likely to do the same.

5) Avoiding difficult conversations

I used to steer clear of any conversation that felt uncomfortable or challenging. I’d tell myself that avoiding conflict was the best way to keep relationships smooth and peaceful.

However, I soon realized that by avoiding these challenging conversations, I was not only stunting my own growth but also allowing others to dismiss my feelings and opinions.

There was a time when a colleague consistently undermined my work, making snide comments and dismissing my ideas. Instead of addressing it, I chose to ignore him, hoping he’d get the hint and stop. But he didn’t.

Finally, I summoned the courage to have that difficult conversation.

It was nerve-wracking, but I laid out how his behavior was affecting me and my work. To my surprise, he apologized and the dynamic between us changed for the better.

Avoiding difficult conversations can make you seem less assertive and may lead to people not taking you seriously. But when you face these situations head-on, you demonstrate strength, maturity, and self-respect.

So remember, if you want a man to take you seriously, don’t shy away from tough conversations. They’re opportunities for growth and improvement, both personally and professionally.

6) Constantly seeking approval

Seeking external validation is a behavior many of us exhibit at times. It’s natural to want to be liked and accepted. However, constantly seeking approval from others, especially men, can make you come off as insecure.

When you’re always looking for validation, it gives the impression that you’re not confident in your abilities or decisions. This can lead to people, including men, taking you less seriously.

It’s crucial to understand that you don’t need anyone else’s approval to validate your worth. Your opinions and feelings are valid because they are yours, not because someone else agrees with them.

If you want a man to take you seriously, trust in yourself and your abilities.

Make decisions based on what you believe is right, not what you think will earn approval. The more confident and self-assured you appear, the more seriously people will take you.

7) Not believing in yourself

At the heart of it all, the most critical behavior that can undermine you being taken seriously is not believing in yourself.

If you don’t believe in your worth, your abilities, or your opinions, it’s hard to expect others to do so.

When you believe in yourself, it shows. It reflects in your posture, your voice, and your behavior. It commands respect.

So believe in yourself. Trust in your abilities. Validate your own worth.

Because when you do, others will too.

Final thoughts: It’s about respect

When it comes down to it, being taken seriously is largely about respect – both self-respect and respect from others.

Respect isn’t something that can be demanded, it’s earned.

And one of the most effective ways to earn it is by respecting yourself first. When you value your opinions, set boundaries, and believe in your abilities, others are more likely to do the same.

At the same time, remember that everyone is on their own journey. What works for one person may not work for another. The key is to find what works for you.

So take a moment to reflect. How much do you respect yourself? How is this reflected in your behaviors? And most importantly, what steps can you take today to start earning the respect you deserve?

Remember, it’s not about changing who you are, but about understanding how certain behaviors can impact how others perceive us. And when we understand this, we hold the power to shift those perceptions.