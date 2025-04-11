If someone always needs to be “right,” they usually have these 8 unresolved issues

We’ve all met someone who just can’t stand being wrong. They’ll argue to the ends of the earth just to prove their point, even when it’s clear they’re off base.

These “always right” types might seem like they’re just overly confident or stubborn. But often, their need to be correct is rooted in deeper, unresolved issues.

Here’s the thing about human behavior – it’s rarely as straightforward as it seems. Unpacking what drives people to act the way they do is a tricky business.

So, let’s peel back the layers a bit. It’s time to delve into the 8 common unresolved issues that typically lurk behind that relentless need to be “right”.

1) Fear of rejection

Let’s kick things off with a big one – the fear of rejection.

This fear can be paralyzing, compelling people to do whatever it takes to avoid the sting of being dismissed or disregarded. For some, that means always needing to be “right.”

It’s a defense mechanism, really. By insisting they’re right, they’re safeguarding themselves from the perceived threat of being seen as inadequate or unimportant.

But this constant need to validate their worth through being “right” can often lead to arguments, strained relationships, and a whole lot of unnecessary stress.

Ironically, their fear of rejection creates a self-fulfilling prophecy where they end up pushing people away with their incessant need to be correct.

It’s a tough cycle to break free from, but understanding it is the first step towards resolving this deep-seated issue.

2) Insecurity

Insecurity is a tricky beast. It’s something I’ve personally grappled with, and let me tell you, it can lead you to some strange behaviors.

Back in the day, I found that my insecurities often manifested as a fierce need to be “right.” I would argue my point till I was blue in the face, even when I knew I was wrong because admitting otherwise felt like a personal failure.

I thought that if I was “right,” it meant I was smart, competent, and worthy of respect. But all it really did was highlight my deep-rooted insecurities and push people away.

Looking back, I can see that my need to be right wasn’t about proving a point. It was about proving my worth, which is something no argument can ever resolve.

Insecurity is a common unresolved issue that drives the need to always be “right.” Understanding this can be a significant step towards self-awareness and personal growth.

3) Lack of emotional intelligence

You might be surprised to learn that the ability to understand and manage emotions, known as emotional intelligence, plays a crucial role in our interactions with others.

People with low emotional intelligence often struggle to recognize and respond appropriately to their own emotions and the emotions of others. This can lead to a variety of issues, including the incessant need to be “right.”

When someone is low on emotional intelligence, they might interpret disagreements as personal attacks, triggering defensive behaviors like stubbornness or refusal to concede.

The good news? Emotional intelligence isn’t fixed. With practice and self-reflection, it can be developed, which can help mitigate the need to always be “right.”

4) Lack of self-confidence

Self-confidence, or rather lack thereof, plays a significant role in the need to always be “right.”

People who lack self-confidence often second-guess their abilities and struggle to believe in their worth. As a result, they might feel the need to prove themselves by always being “right,” using it as a means to validate their self-worth.

The problem with this approach is that it tends to do more harm than good. Instead of boosting their self-esteem, it often leads to conflict and resentment from others.

Building genuine self-confidence takes time and effort, but it’s an essential step towards overcoming the need to always be “right.”

5) Perfectionism

Perfectionism, I’ve discovered, is another common trait among those who always need to be “right.”

In my experience, perfectionists hold themselves to incredibly high standards and view anything less than perfect as a failure. This mindset often bleeds into their interactions with others, leading to a need to always be “right.”

I’ve faced this issue myself. For a long time, I equated being wrong with being imperfect. It took me a while to realize that it’s okay not to have all the answers and that making mistakes is a natural part of life.

Recognizing and addressing perfectionism can be a significant step towards letting go of the need to always be “right.” It allows for personal growth and fosters healthier interactions with others.

6) Desire for control

You might not associate a need to be “right” with a desire for control, but they’re more connected than you might think.

People who crave control often struggle with uncertainty. They like things to be predictable, orderly, and within their influence. One way they attempt to assert control is by always being “right.”

By insisting on their correctness, they can shape the narrative to fit their understanding of the world. But life, as we all know, is seldom predictable or entirely within our control.

Understanding this connection between control and the need to be “right” can help individuals learn to embrace uncertainty and let go of their constant desire for control.

7) Unprocessed trauma

Unprocessed trauma can manifest in a myriad of ways, one of which is the incessant need to be “right.”

Individuals who have experienced trauma might develop a need to be “right” as a coping mechanism. The world may have seemed chaotic and unpredictable during their traumatic experience, and being “right” gives them a sense of order and predictability.

However, this is often a way to avoid dealing with the trauma itself. It’s vital for these individuals to seek help and work through their traumatic experiences rather than using the need to be “right” as a shield.

Addressing and processing trauma can help lessen its impact on present behavior, including the need to always be “right.”

8) Fear of vulnerability

At the heart of the need to always be “right” is often a fear of vulnerability.

Being wrong exposes us, showing that we don’t have all the answers. It makes us human, fallible, and real. But for some people, this vulnerability is terrifying.

They use their need to be “right” as a protective armor, shielding themselves from the perceived threat of vulnerability. But in doing so, they often miss out on deeper connections and the opportunity for personal growth that comes with embracing our imperfections and vulnerabilities.

Reflection

It’s essential to remember that we’re all human, which means we’re wonderfully flawed and continuously growing. Those who always need to be “right” aren’t bad people – they’re often just wrestling with unresolved issues they might not even be aware of themselves.

Understanding these underlying issues helps us empathize with them and, if we recognize these traits in ourselves, gives us a roadmap for personal growth.

The need to always be “right” isn’t insurmountable. With self-awareness, patience, and a willingness to face our fears and insecurities, we can let go of this need and open ourselves up to deeper connections, enriching discussions, and a more nuanced understanding of the world around us.

So, the next time you encounter someone who always needs to be “right,” or notice this trait in yourself, take a moment to reflect. What lies beneath that need? What can it teach you about yourself or others?

Remember, life isn’t about being right; it’s about understanding and growing, even when it means admitting we’re wrong.