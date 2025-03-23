7 habits of people who lack basic common sense and maturity

We’ve all met them: those people who just seem to lack basic common sense and maturity.

They’re the ones who make decisions that leave us scratching our heads in bewilderment.

What’s behind this behavior? Well, it often comes down to habits.

Habits that, frankly, don’t serve them well in life.

In this article, we’re going to delve into seven such habits that seem to be common among those lacking common sense and maturity.

This isn’t about judging or ridiculing anyone, but rather understanding these patterns better.

Maybe you’ll even recognize some of these habits in yourself—I know I have—and that’s okay.

Awareness is the first step toward change, after all:

1) Ignoring the advice of others

We’ve all seen it: Someone who marches to the beat of their own drum, so much so that they disregard the wisdom of those around them.

This is a common habit among people lacking basic common sense and maturity.

They often dismiss others’ experiences and advice, opting instead to do things their way—regardless of whether it’s the best or most logical approach.

Consider this scenario: You’re trying to assemble a piece of furniture, and your friend, who’s successfully assembled it before, offers some pointers.

But you brush them off, deciding to go at it alone without instructions.

The end result? You’re left with a half-assembled mess and a whole lot of frustration.

Ignoring the advice of others isn’t a sign of independence—it’s a sign of immaturity and lack of common sense.

It’s about not recognizing when someone else might have a more informed perspective or valuable insight.

The next time someone offers some sage advice, don’t be too quick to dismiss it.

After all, nobody knows everything, and we can all benefit from the experiences and wisdom of others.

2) Not learning from past mistakes

I’ll admit it—I’ve been guilty of this one.

Making the same mistake twice, three times, or even more because I didn’t take the time to reflect and learn from my past errors.

A few years ago, I had a habit of leaving everything to the last minute: A project at work, organizing a dinner party, you name it.

Every time, I’d end up stressed out, rushing to get things done, and not producing the quality of work I knew I was capable of.

Despite the repeated stress and disappointment in myself, I didn’t change my ways.

It took a major project failure at work for me to finally recognize this habit for what it was—a lack of common sense and maturity.

Failing to learn from past mistakes is a common habit among those lacking in these areas as they tend to repeat the same patterns over and over without taking the time to reflect on what went wrong and how they can avoid it in the future.

In hindsight, I realize that reflecting on our past mistakes and learning from them is one of the most powerful ways to grow and mature.

If you find yourself stuck in a cycle of repetitive errors—stop, reflect, learn, and then move forward with newfound wisdom.

3) Overconfidence in own abilities

This habit can be a tricky one to spot, especially if you’re the one stuck in it.

People lacking basic common sense and maturity often have an inflated view of their own abilities, and this overconfidence can lead to some serious missteps.

Take driving for example: 73% of drivers considered themselves above-average—a statistical impossibility.

This overconfidence can lead to reckless behavior on the roads, endangering both the driver and those around them.

When our perception of our abilities doesn’t match reality, it can prevent us from recognizing our mistakes and areas for growth.

It’s important to have a realistic self-perception—one that acknowledges both strengths and weaknesses.

Only then can we truly grow and mature!

4) Lack of empathy

Empathy—the ability to understand and share the feelings of others—is a fundamental aspect of emotional maturity and common sense.

But, unfortunately, it’s a trait that’s often lacking in people who show signs of immaturity.

These individuals might find it challenging to put themselves in the shoes of others.

They might dismiss other people’s feelings as unimportant or invalid, focusing instead on their own emotions and needs.

This lack of empathy can lead to conflicts in personal and professional relationships.

It can also close us off to new perspectives, limiting our ability to grow and learn from others.

While it may be challenging at times, strive to cultivate empathy.

By understanding and respecting the feelings of others, we can develop more meaningful relationships and become more mature individuals.

5) Avoiding responsibility

I remember a time when I’d do anything to avoid admitting I was wrong.

Whether it was a small error at work or a misunderstanding with a friend, I’d find ways to shift the blame onto something—or someone—else.

This habit of avoiding responsibility is common among those who lack maturity and common sense.

It’s easier, after all, to point fingers than to take a hard look at our own actions and admit we were at fault.

Over time, I’ve learned that taking responsibility isn’t about accepting blame—it’s about accepting that we’re human.

We make mistakes, we learn, and we grow, so avoiding responsibility only hinders that growth.

Embrace the uncomfortable moments when you’re wrong.

They’re opportunities for growth and maturity, and they’ll lead to a greater sense of self-awareness and respect from others.

6) Impulsive decision-making

Acting on impulse, without taking a moment to consider the consequences, is another common habit among those who lack basic common sense and maturity.

They might make significant decisions on a whim, only to regret them later when the ramifications become clear.

Impulsive decision-making can lead to a host of problems in various aspects of life—from financial troubles arising from impulsive spending, to damaged relationships due to hasty words spoken in anger.

It’s crucial to cultivate patience and thoughtfulness when it comes to decision-making.

Taking a moment to pause, reflect, and consider the potential outcomes can save a lot of heartache and trouble down the line.

It’s a sign of maturity and common sense, and it’s a habit well worth developing.

7) Resistance to change

The only constant in life is change but, for those lacking basic common sense and maturity, change can be scary and something to resist at all costs.

This resistance can manifest in various ways—from rejecting new ideas without consideration, to sticking with outdated methods simply because they’re familiar.

But here’s the thing: Resisting change doesn’t stop it as it only prevents us from growing and adapting with it.

Embracing change, on the other hand, opens us up to new opportunities, experiences, and learning.

Don’t be afraid of change—welcome it, embrace it, and grow with it.

In the end, our ability to adapt to change is a true mark of maturity and common sense.

Final thoughts: It’s all about growth

The complexities of human behavior are deeply intertwined with our personal development and experiences.

Emotional intelligence is often seen as a key indicator of maturity and common sense—and the beauty of it? It can be developed.

Just like any other form of intelligence, emotional intelligence can be nurtured and developed, so it’s never too late to grow.

As you reflect on these habits, remember this: Recognizing them is the first step towards growth.

Every step you take from there? That’s progress!