7 habits of people who are exceptional story-tellers, according to psychology

Storytelling is more than just spinning a good yarn; it’s an art. Understanding the science behind it can turn a good storyteller into an exceptional one.

Psychology plays a significant role in this process, providing a roadmap to captivate and engage an audience from beginning to end.

In my quest to uncover the secrets of masterful storytelling, I’ve discovered seven habits that set exceptional storytellers apart. And it’s not just about their ability to craft a compelling narrative.

It’s how they tap into our shared human experiences, awaken our emotions, and leave us yearning for more that makes their stories resonate.

So come along on this journey as we delve into the psychological underpinnings of captivating storytelling. We’re about to unravel the how behind the wow of unforgettable narratives.

1) Consummate observers

One characteristic that separates exceptional storytellers from the rest is their acute observational skills. They have an uncanny ability to pick up on the minutest details, the ones that most people would overlook.

But it’s not just about observing their surroundings.

They also have an intuitive understanding of people and their emotions. They’re able to delve beneath the surface and capture the essence of human behavior, which they then weave seamlessly into their narratives.

In the words of renowned psychologist Carl Jung, “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.”

Exceptional storytellers understand this concept profoundly. They know that every interaction, every observation holds the potential for a transformative narrative.

It’s this keen sense of observation that enables them to tell stories that are relatable, authentic, and deeply human. So next time you’re telling a story, remember to pay attention to the details – they can make all the difference.

2) Masters of empathy

Another trait that I’ve noticed in exceptional storytellers is their deep sense of empathy. They don’t just tell stories, they feel them. They live them.

I remember once, I was at a storytelling workshop. One of the participants, an unassuming woman, got up to share her tale.

She started narrating a story about a young boy’s adventures in a magical forest. As she spoke, her eyes lit up.

It was as if she was seeing the forest come alive around her, feeling the boy’s excitement and fear as he navigated through the unknown.

Her words painted such vivid images that we all felt like we were in that forest with the boy.

It was a clear demonstration of how empathy can transform storytelling from mere narration to an immersive experience.

This reminds me of a quote from renowned psychologist Daniel Goleman, who said, “Empathy is about standing in someone else’s shoes, feeling with his or her heart, seeing with his or her eyes.”

Exceptional storytellers do exactly this – they step into their characters’ shoes, feel with their hearts, and see with their eyes. And in doing so, they make us feel and see the same.

So if you aspire to be a great storyteller, cultivate your empathy. Feel your stories before you tell them. Trust me; it makes all the difference.

3) They embrace vulnerability

Have you ever noticed that the stories that resonate the most with us are the ones that reveal some raw, honest emotion?

Exceptional storytellers understand this. They aren’t afraid to let their guard down and show vulnerability in their narratives.

They expose their fears, their failures, their struggles, and their triumphs. They don’t shy away from showing the full spectrum of human emotions. And in doing so, they connect with us on a deeper level.

Brené Brown, a renowned psychologist and research professor, once said, “Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage.”

Exceptional storytellers embody this sentiment. Their courage to be vulnerable and truthful gives their stories an authenticity that’s hard to ignore.

So remember, don’t be afraid to bare your soul when telling a story. It might feel uncomfortable at first, but it’s this vulnerability that makes your narrative powerful and relatable.

4) They understand the power of pacing

In the realm of storytelling, pacing is everything. It’s the rhythm of the narrative, the tempo at which the story unfolds.

Exceptional storytellers have an innate grasp of pacing. They know when to slow down, allowing the audience to absorb and reflect on the information. And they know when to speed up, building tension and excitement.

A study revealed that reading literary fiction enhances our capacity for understanding others’ mental states, a crucial skill in storytelling.

This ability to read others enables exceptional storytellers to adjust their pacing based on their audience’s reactions, ensuring an engaging narrative.

So next time you’re crafting a story, be mindful of your pacing. It can make the difference between a good story and a great one.

5) They paint with words

Exceptional storytellers have a knack for creating vivid mental imagery. They use words as their paintbrush, crafting rich descriptions that transport us into their narratives.

I recall an English teacher I had in high school who was an exceptional storyteller.

Whenever she narrated a story, she described the scenes so vividly that it felt like we were right there, living the moments. Her stories weren’t just heard; they were seen, felt, and experienced.

Psychologist Jerome Bruner once said, “We are storytelling creatures, and as children we acquire language to tell those stories that we have inside us.”

Exceptional storytellers use language to its fullest potential, creating a sensory experience that leaves a lasting impression.

So if you want your stories to be remembered, create vivid images with your words. Paint a picture that your audience can step into.

6) They play with predictability

We often think that stories need to be predictable to be enjoyable.

But exceptional storytellers know that it’s the element of surprise that keeps us hooked. They play with our expectations, leading us down one path only to surprise us with an unexpected turn.

This counterintuitive approach to storytelling keeps us on our toes, making the narrative more engaging and memorable.

And it’s not just about plot twists; it’s about presenting familiar situations in new, interesting ways. Exceptional storytellers leverage this element of surprise to challenge our beliefs and captivate our attention.

So next time you’re crafting a story, don’t be afraid to deviate from the predictable. A little surprise can go a long way in making your narrative unforgettable.

7) They practice active listening

In storytelling, listening is just as important as speaking. Exceptional storytellers are active listeners. They pay attention to their audience’s reactions, adjusting their narrative accordingly.

As psychologist Carl Rogers said, “True listening is a very active, total process.”

Exceptional storytellers embody this concept. Their active engagement with their audience makes their stories more dynamic and interactive.

So remember, to be a good storyteller, you must first be a good listener.

Final thoughts

The art of storytelling, as intricate and varied as it is, isn’t just about spinning a good tale. It’s about understanding human emotions, observing the world around us, and conveying that through powerful narratives.

As we’ve seen, exceptional storytellers possess certain traits that set them apart.

They are keen observers, empathetic listeners, masters of pacing, and they aren’t afraid to show vulnerability. They use language to paint vivid pictures and aren’t afraid to deviate from predictability.

These are habits that any budding storyteller can cultivate. But remember, storytelling is a skill that requires practice and patience. So keep honing these habits and let your unique voice shine through your stories.

In the end, it’s not just about telling a story; it’s about connecting with your audience on a deeper level. And who knows?

You might just find that you have a knack for captivating people with your narratives, just like those exceptional storytellers we all admire.