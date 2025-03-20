7 habits of happy people who genuinely enjoy life, according to pschology

Happiness. It seems like a simple concept, yet it eludes many of us. But have you ever noticed those people who seem to genuinely enjoy life, no matter what it throws at them?

According to psychology, there’s more to their sunny disposition than meets the eye. It turns out, these happy folks have certain habits in common that contribute to their joy-filled lives.

In this piece, we’re going to delve into 7 habits of happy people who genuinely enjoy life.

By the end of it, you may just find yourself adopting some of these habits and experiencing life in a whole new light.

So, let’s explore the world of those who have cracked the code to genuine happiness and unearth their secrets to a fulfilling life.

Buckle up, you’re in for an enlightening ride!

1) Joy seekers

Have you ever met those people who seem to find joy in the simplest things? This is no coincidence.

According to psychology, one of the most common habits of happy people is their ability to find joy in ordinary moments. They don’t wait for big events or achievements to feel happy. Instead, they savour the small pleasures of everyday life.

This ties in with what famed psychologist Abraham Maslow once said, “The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.”

Indeed, these happy individuals practice being present, fully immersing themselves in whatever they’re doing at the moment, whether it’s enjoying a cup of coffee, reading a book or simply watching the sunset.

They don’t let their minds wander off to past regrets or future anxieties but stay grounded in the here and now.

Such a habit not only makes them more appreciative of life as a whole but also helps boost their overall well-being.

So why not take a leaf out of their book and start finding joy in the ordinary? It could be your first step towards genuine happiness.

2) Gratitude practitioners

I remember a time when life felt like it was spiraling out of control. Work stress, personal issues, and the sheer pace of life were getting the better of me.

But then, I stumbled upon a simple habit that changed my perspective – practicing gratitude.

Now, it might sound cliché, but hear me out. I started by writing down three things I was grateful for each day.

Slowly, I began to notice a shift in my mindset. The problems didn’t go away, but their weight seemed to lessen as I focused more on the positives in my life.

As Dr. Martin Seligman, a renowned psychologist and pioneer in Positive Psychology noted, “Gratitude can make your life happier and more satisfying. When we feel gratitude, we benefit from the pleasant memory of a positive event in our life.”

So, even on days when it seemed like everything was going wrong, I found solace in the smallest blessings. A sunny day. A good book. A hearty meal. The laughter of a loved one.

This habit of happy people isn’t about ignoring life’s challenges but rather, shifting focus to appreciate the good that is often overlooked. Gratitude opened up a whole new world for me, and it just might do the same for you.

3) Embrace imperfections

Do you ever find yourself struggling with the notion of perfection? If so, you’re not alone.

In our quest for happiness, we often chase after ideals of perfection, whether it’s in our appearance, career, or relationships. We’re convinced that once we attain this elusive state of perfection, we’ll finally be happy. But the truth is far from it.

This is something that happy people understand well. Instead of striving for perfect, they embrace imperfections – both in themselves and others. They see these not as flaws but as unique qualities that make us human.

As Carl Rogers, a significant figure in humanistic psychology, said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

Such acceptance doesn’t mean settling for less. It’s about acknowledging our humaneness, our fallibility, and using it as a stepping stone towards growth and self-improvement.

Adopting this mindset liberates us from the exhausting pursuit of perfection and allows us to enjoy life with all its beautiful imperfections.

So next time you find yourself chasing after the perfect job or the perfect body – pause, breathe and remember to embrace your perfectly imperfect self.

4) Practice kindness

Happy people have a unique habit that sets them apart – they are habitually kind. They understand and practice the art of being kind to others and themselves.

A study published in the Journal of Social Psychology examined the relationship between performing acts of kindness and life satisfaction. The findings were fascinating.

Participants who performed acts of kindness reported a significant increase in their levels of happiness.

But here’s the catch – the study found that the frequency of acts of kindness was more important than the scale. In other words, it’s the small, daily acts of kindness that make the most significant impact on our happiness.

So, whether it’s helping a stranger with their groceries, giving a compliment to a colleague, or simply being kind to oneself after a rough day – these seemingly small acts can go a long way in boosting happiness.

So go ahead, sprinkle some kindness around – it’s scientifically proven to make you happier!

5) Cultivate relationships

One habit I’ve noticed among people who seem genuinely happy is their investment in relationships. They understand that relationships – be it with family, friends, or significant others – are the bedrock of a fulfilling life.

As humans, we’re wired for connection. We thrive on companionship, love, and a sense of belonging.

Famed psychologist John Bowlby once said, “Humans are happiest when they feel securely attached. When they are comfortable with intimacy and can function happily on their own.”

These happy individuals make it a point to foster and nurture their relationships. They give them time, effort, and genuine care. They listen actively and show empathy.

They also recognize the importance of cultivating a relationship with oneself, spending time alone, understanding their emotions, and caring for their mental health.

In my own life, I’ve found that meaningful relationships contribute immensely to my happiness. So remember, it’s not just about the quantity but the quality of your relationships that counts towards genuine happiness.

6) Acceptance of pain

Now, this might sound counterintuitive, but happy people acknowledge and accept their pain. They don’t deny or run away from their sorrows. Instead, they sit with their feelings, understand them, and gradually let them go.

Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology, once said, “One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.”

This quote beautifully encapsulates the idea that acknowledging our pain is the first step towards healing it. And happy people seem to have understood this profound truth.

They allow themselves to feel the full range of human emotions – from joy to sadness, from love to anger. They understand that life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, and it’s okay to feel down sometimes.

By accepting their pain, they’re able to process their emotions healthily and bounce back stronger from life’s adversities. It’s a habit that’s not only brave but also vital for genuine happiness.

7) Lifelong learners

Finally, happy people never stop learning. They have an insatiable curiosity and a love for knowledge. They see life as a journey of continuous learning and growth.

As psychologist Carol Dweck rightly pointed out, “Becoming is better than being.” This growth mindset keeps them engaged, open-minded, and ultimately, happier.

So, keep learning, keep growing. It’s one of the simplest secrets to a genuinely happy life.

Wrapping Up

The journey to genuine happiness isn’t a straight path. It’s a wandering trail filled with twists and turns, ups and downs. But as we’ve explored, there are certain habits that can guide us on this journey.

These habits aren’t about quick fixes or instant gratification. They’re about embracing life in all its beauty and complexity – the joys and the pains, the highs and the lows.

Remember, happiness isn’t a destination to reach but a way of traveling. It’s about finding joy in the ordinary, practicing gratitude, accepting imperfections, showing kindness, cultivating relationships, acknowledging pain, and never stopping the pursuit of learning.

As you move forward, consider how you might incorporate these habits into your life. After all, the art of being genuinely happy lies in our daily practices and attitudes towards life.

So why not start today? The road to a happier, more fulfilled life is waiting for you.