7 financial habits that come from scarcity thinking (not actual scarcity)

There’s a significant difference between actual scarcity and scarcity thinking.

Scarcity is a real lack of resources. Scarcity thinking, however, is a mindset where you always feel like there’s never enough, no matter how much you have.

This kind of thinking can lead to unhealthy financial habits that can trap you in a cycle of stress and insecurity. It’s not about how much money you have, but rather how you think about what you have.

We’ll be diving into seven financial habits that are born from this scarcity mentality, not from actual scarcity itself.

Remember, it’s all in the mind. Let’s explore these habits and how you can shift your mindset to a more prosperous one.

1) Hoarding money

Scarcity mindset can often lead to a habit of excessive hoarding of money.

This is not about having a healthy savings account or an emergency fund, which are both sound financial practices. This is about the fear-driven need to stockpile cash, often at the expense of living a fulfilling life.

The thought process behind this habit is the fear that there will never be enough. It’s a survival instinct kicked into overdrive, leading to an inability to spend money even on essential things or experiences that could enrich your life.

While it’s important to save and be financially secure, it’s equally important to remember that money is also a tool for living. Finding balance between saving and spending is crucial.

Breaking free from this habit involves recognizing it for what it is – a symptom of scarcity thinking, not actual scarcity. Once you acknowledge this, you can start working towards cultivating a healthier relationship with money.

2) Avoiding investments

Another habit I’ve noticed from scarcity thinking is a fear of investing. The mere thought of risking hard-earned money for a potential future gain can be downright terrifying.

I remember when I first started earning my own income. The idea of putting my money into stocks or mutual funds seemed like a gamble I wasn’t willing to take. What if I lost everything? It felt safer to just keep my money in a regular savings account, even if the interest rate was negligible.

But over time, I realized that this was a classic example of scarcity thinking. I was so scared of losing money that I was missing out on opportunities to grow it. Investing, when done wisely, is not a gamble but a strategic move towards building wealth.

It took me a while, but I eventually managed to shake off this habit. Now, I see investing not as a risk, but as a necessary step towards financial stability and growth. And you know what? It’s not as scary as it seems.

3) Settling for less

Scarcity thinking can also manifest in the form of settling for less than what you’re worth, especially when it comes to your income.

This is particularly evident in the job market. Studies show that people who negotiate their salary earn significantly more over their lifetime compared to those who accept the first offer. Yet, many people don’t negotiate because they’re afraid of losing the job offer entirely.

This mindset stems from the fear of scarcity, specifically, the fear that there aren’t enough opportunities out there. But by settling for less, you’re inadvertently perpetuating your own scarcity situation.

Remember, your skills and talents have value and it’s important to advocate for yourself to ensure you’re adequately compensated. The first step towards breaking this habit is to recognize your worth and not be afraid to ask for it.

4) Ignoring the future

Having a scarcity mindset can often lead to a focus on immediate survival, while ignoring long-term planning.

This is evident in the lack of retirement planning. Many people are so caught up in meeting their immediate financial needs and wants, that they neglect to plan for their future. The thought of saving for retirement can feel overwhelming and unattainable, especially if you’re living paycheck to paycheck.

However, ignoring the future doesn’t make it go away. In fact, it can lead to more financial stress down the line.

Breaking this habit requires a shift in perspective. Instead of viewing retirement saving as an insurmountable task, start with small, manageable goals. Even saving a tiny portion of your income regularly can make a big difference in the long run.

Remember, your future self will thank you for the decisions you make today.

5) Overworking

Scarcity thinking can lead to another damaging habit – overworking.

In my early career, I found myself working all hours of the day, barely taking time off. I believed that the more I worked, the more successful I would be. The fear of not having enough drove me to push myself to the brink of burnout.

But over time, I realized that this relentless hustle was not sustainable or healthy. It wasn’t leading to more success, just more stress.

Overworking is a clear sign of scarcity thinking. It’s an attempt to compensate for an imagined lack by working harder and longer.

Breaking this habit involves recognizing the value of balance and rest. It’s about understanding that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of your health or personal life. Working smarter, not harder, can often yield better results.

6) Fear of spending

A scarcity mindset can often lead to a fear of spending money, even on things that are necessary or would greatly improve your quality of life.

People with this mindset often go to great lengths to save every penny, avoiding expenses at all costs. This can include things like not investing in quality products, avoiding regular health check-ups, or even skipping meals to save money.

However, this habit can lead to more expenses in the long run. For instance, avoiding regular health check-ups may save you money now, but it could lead to serious health issues later that are far more costly.

Breaking this habit involves acknowledging the importance of necessary spending and understanding that an investment in quality can often save money in the long run. It’s about finding a balance between saving and spending wisely.

7) Neglecting self-worth

The most important thing to understand about scarcity thinking is that it often stems from a belief that you’re not deserving of more. This can manifest in a habit of neglecting your own self-worth.

Whether it’s settling for less pay, not investing in yourself, or overworking to prove your value, these habits all boil down to a deep-seated belief that you’re not worth more.

But here’s the truth: You are deserving of financial security and abundance.

Breaking this habit involves recognizing your inherent worth, independent of your financial status. It’s about affirming that you deserve abundance and working towards it with confidence and clarity.

Remember, your financial habits are often a reflection of your self-beliefs. By transforming these beliefs, you can usher in a healthier relationship with money and abundance.

Final thought: It’s all in the mind

The labyrinth of human behavior and attitudes is often interconnected with our mindset.

One key connection is the relationship between our financial habits and scarcity thinking.

The mindset of scarcity, despite being intangible, can have very real impacts on our financial behavior. It can shape our attitude towards money and lead to habits that perpetuate a cycle of financial stress and insecurity.

However, the powerful thing about mindsets is that they can be changed.

Recognizing and understanding these habits born out of scarcity thinking is the first step towards breaking free from them. It’s about shifting from a mindset of scarcity to one of abundance.

Remember, it’s not about how much money you have, but how you perceive what you have.

Whether it’s saving wisely, investing strategically, or valuing your worth, the underlying mindset plays a crucial role in shaping these habits and your financial future.

As you reflect on these habits, remember that transformation is possible. You are not defined by your past actions or attitudes, but by your willingness to change and grow. And that, my friend, is truly priceless.