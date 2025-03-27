7 behaviors that reveal someone’s trying to love you without knowing how

There’s a fine line between someone simply being nice and someone trying to love you, even if they’re not quite sure how.

This isn’t about hidden agendas or manipulation. It’s about the subtle cues that reveal an underlying affection, even when words fail to express it.

Love, indeed, is a complex emotion. Sometimes, people struggle to convey their feelings, often resorting to certain behaviors in their efforts to show their love.

In this article, we’ll delve into seven behaviors that highlight someone’s attempts at loving you, even if they themselves are unaware of how to do so.

We’ll discover the language of unspoken affection and decode the signs that may be right in front of us.

Let’s navigate this fascinating journey of human emotions together.

1) They go out of their way for you

We all have busy lives, filled with obligations, tasks, and responsibilities. But when someone is attempting to express their love for you, they often make an extra effort to do things for you – even when it’s inconvenient for them.

This isn’t about grand gestures or over-the-top displays of affection. It’s about those little things – picking up your favorite snack on their way home, helping with a task they know you dislike, or simply being there when you need a listening ear.

These acts of kindness indicate that they care about your happiness and well-being. Even if they’re unsure about how to express their feelings in words, their actions speak volumes.

Remember, love is not just about saying the three magic words; it’s also about showing it through consistent actions. So if someone consistently goes the extra mile for you, it might be a sign that they’re trying to love you in their own way.

But remember, everyone expresses love differently, so what may be an act of love for one person may not be the same for another.

It’s always important to communicate and understand each other’s love languages.

2) They remember the little things

Personal attention to small details can be a huge indicator of someone trying to show their love.

It’s in the way they remember your coffee order, your favorite book, or how you like your sandwiches.

For instance, I recall when a friend of mine started behaving differently around me.

She wasn’t just friendly; she paid attention to the smallest details about me. She remembered that I liked my coffee black with just one sugar, and she’d have it ready for me when I visited her.

She even kept a stash of my favorite cookies at her place!

At first, I thought she was just being a good friend. But over time, I realized that these gestures were more than just friendly actions. They were her way of showing that she cared deeply for me.

Remembering these little things shows an emotional investment that goes beyond simple friendship.

It’s a subtle sign of love that’s often overlooked, but it’s one of the most genuine ways someone can show their affection for you.

3) They show empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and it’s a powerful indicator of love. When someone is trying to love you, they often exhibit increased empathy towards you.

They’ll feel genuinely upset when you’re hurting and happy when you’re joyful.

They’ll try their best to see things from your perspective, even if it’s different from their own.

Interestingly, a study found that people who are highly empathetic tend to be more attractive to others. This is because empathy fosters a deep emotional connection, which is a crucial component of love.

4) They make time for you

Time is one of the most valuable things we have. When someone is trying to love you, they’ll make sure to carve out moments from their schedule specifically for you, regardless of how busy they might be.

This isn’t about dropping everything at the drop of a hat.

Instead, it’s about prioritizing you and ensuring that they spend quality time with you.

They might rearrange their plans or take time out of their day to engage with you, showing that they value your company.

This act of making time can be a powerful indicator of their feelings.

After all, we make time for the things and people we care about the most.

So if someone is consistently making an effort to spend time with you, it’s a strong sign that they’re trying to express their love for you.

5) They open up to you

Opening up and sharing personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences is a significant step in any relationship.

It’s a sign that they trust you and are willing to be vulnerable around you.

I remember a time when someone close to me began sharing aspects of her life that she’d never talked about before.

She started to open up about her past, her fears, and her dreams for the future. It was during these deep conversations that I realized – she was trying to express her love for me.

Opening up in such a manner requires trust and emotional intimacy, two key ingredients in love.

If someone starts to share more about themselves with you, it could be a sign that they’re trying to show their love, even if they might not fully realize it yet.

6) They defend you

When someone is attempting to express their love for you, they’ll often stand up for you in situations where you are not present or unable to do so yourself.

They feel the need to protect your reputation and honor.

This sign of love is about more than just defending your honor in a heated argument.

It can also be seen when they speak highly of you to others or correct misconceptions about you.

By defending you, they are showing that they value you and respect you.

This act of advocacy indicates a deep level of commitment and loyalty, which are both fundamental aspects of love.

So if someone consistently stands up for you, it could be a sign that they’re trying to express their affection for you, even if they’re not exactly sure how to articulate it.

7) They accept you as you are

The most profound indicator of someone trying to love you is their acceptance of you, just the way you are.

They embrace your quirks, your flaws, and everything that makes you unique.

They don’t try to change you or mold you into someone else. Instead, they appreciate and love you for who you are, not for who they want you to be.

This acceptance is a powerful sign of love. It shows that they value your individuality and are willing to embrace all parts of you, even the ones that aren’t so perfect.

This is a clear sign that they’re trying to love you, regardless of whether they know how to express it or not.

Final thoughts: Love is complex, yet beautiful

Peeling back the layers of human behavior to reveal the underlying emotions can be a fascinating journey.

Understanding that someone might be trying to express their love for you, even if they’re not quite sure how to, opens up a new perspective on their actions.

It’s essential to remember that every individual expresses love differently. What might be an act of love for one person may not be the same for another.

As Dr. Gary Chapman explains in his book, “The Five Love Languages,” people express love in different ways – words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

The key is to recognize these signs and appreciate them for what they are – attempts at expressing affection.

It’s about understanding, empathy, and patience. Whether it’s remembering the little things, defending you, or simply accepting you as you are – these are all different languages of love.

So the next time you notice these behaviors in someone around you, take a moment to reflect.

They might be trying to tell you something important without even knowing how.

After all, love is not always about grand declarations; sometimes, it’s found in the most subtle gestures and behaviors.