Eating these four foods could reduce your risk of a deadly cancer that’s rising in young people, says surgeon

Amid a disturbing increase in hard-to-detect bowel cancer cases, particularly among those under 50, many of us are reevaluating our health habits.

According to Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS Surgeon and lecturer at Sunderland University, simple dietary changes like adding kiwi and coffee to our meals could significantly improve gut health and reduce the risk of this disease.

In a recent TikTok video, Dr. Rajan shed light on the foods that can positively impact gut health and consequently reduce the risk of bowel cancer. This type of cancer, which is found in the large bowel including the colon and rectum, is one of the most common in the UK. Despite this, its symptoms are often dismissed by patients as something else, making early detection and treatment a challenge.

A study conducted by Lancet earlier this year revealed a stark increase in bowel cancer cases among people under 50 years old. Researchers attributed this alarming trend to modern dietary habits, particularly the consumption of ultra-processed foods which have become more prevalent in poorer countries.

Dr. Rajan’s dietary advice is simple: incorporate more kiwi, coffee, and yoghurt into your diet, and snack on a mix of nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios.

Kiwi, he explains, is rich in soluble fibre which promotes softer stools and can ease symptoms of bloating and constipation.

“Coffee contains a double whammy of soluble fibres and polyphenols,” Dr. Rajan tells his followers. These polyphenols act as prebiotics that encourage the growth of good gut bacteria. Regular coffee consumption has also been linked to reduced risk of fatty liver disease as well as liver cirrhosis and chronic liver disease.

Yoghurt is another food that Dr. Rajan highly recommends, stating that every GI doctor or dietitian praises it for its health benefits. He personally tries to eat it daily along with a handful of mixed nuts. According to studies cited by Dr. Rajan, regular nut consumption can reduce bowel cancer risk by reducing inflammation and improving microbial biodiversity in the gut.

While these dietary tweaks may seem minor, they can have a significant impact on gut health and potentially lower the risk of bowel cancer. As we enter the New Year, it’s an opportune time to reassess our eating habits and consider how we can better fuel our bodies for optimal health.

The rise in bowel cancer cases, particularly amongst those under 50, is a worrying trend that researchers attribute to modern dietary habits. This highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, especially in today’s world where ultra-processed foods are becoming more readily available. Dr. Rajan’s recommendations of consuming more kiwi, coffee, yoghurt, and mixed nuts demonstrate how simple dietary adjustments can have profound effects on our health.

The benefits of these foods extend beyond just bowel health. For instance, the polyphenols in coffee not only act as prebiotics for gut bacteria but also reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and chronic liver conditions. The soluble fibre in kiwi helps to alleviate common digestive discomforts like bloating and constipation. Meanwhile, regular consumption of yoghurt and mixed nuts has been associated with lower inflammation levels and greater microbial biodiversity in the gut, both of which can contribute to overall health and wellbeing.

These findings underscore the powerful influence of diet on health outcomes and highlight the need for greater public education about nutrition. They also emphasize the importance of early screenings for bowel cancer, particularly in light of the increasing incidence amongst younger individuals. By making healthier food choices and staying vigilant about potential symptoms, it’s possible to mitigate the risk of this hard-to-detect cancer.

This research also underscores a larger issue concerning the global food industry’s impact on health. As companies expand their reach into poorer countries, ultra-processed foods are increasingly replacing traditional meals. This shift towards a less nutritious diet could have far-reaching implications for global health trends, making it more crucial than ever to promote healthier eating habits worldwide.

The escalating cases of bowel cancer, especially amongst younger individuals, is a wake-up call for us all. Today’s fast-paced world often leads us to prioritize convenience over health, opting for ultra-processed foods instead of balanced, nutritious meals. However, as Dr. Rajan’s insights reveal, making simple dietary changes can play a critical role in reducing health risks and improving overall wellbeing.

It’s also a stark reminder of the broader societal responsibility to promote healthier eating habits. As ultra-processed foods continue to replace traditional meals in many parts of the world, the impact on global health could be devastating. It’s a trend that warrants urgent attention and collective action.

As we move into the future, the findings provoke an important question: how can we reimagine our food systems and eating habits to prioritize health? The answer could hold the key to reversing alarming health trends and creating a healthier future for everyone. It’s food for thought that goes beyond our personal dietary choices, impacting the very fabric of our societies.