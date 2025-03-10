8 beauty myths you’re unknowingly following that could be making you look older

I’ve always been intrigued by the subtle cultural messages we absorb every day—especially when it comes to beauty. We live in a world saturated by quick tips, half-truths, and bold claims promising eternal youth.

Growing up, I believed many of these ideas, dutifully following beauty “rules” that I assumed everyone else followed too. But with time (and a bit more reading), I started to question them.

Could it be that some of these “must-do” steps in our skincare or makeup routines are actually doing more harm than good?

Below, I’m sharing eight common myths that might be aging you faster than you think. Let’s debunk them together.

1. Over-cleansing is the best way to keep skin clear

There was a time when I thought the more I scrubbed my face, the clearer it’d stay. I come from a generation that often equates squeaky-clean with healthy.

But using harsh cleansers morning, noon, and night can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it parched. When your complexion dries out, you can actually overcompensate with increased oil production. It’s an ironic cycle—your skin tries to replace what you’ve taken away, sometimes leading to breakouts or flakiness.

But there’s another side effect that’s even trickier: dryness can make fine lines appear more pronounced. Over-cleansing essentially diminishes your skin’s ability to hold onto moisture.

Instead, try switching to a gentle cleanser once or twice a day, tops. A mild formula in the morning and a proper cleanse at night often does the trick. By keeping your skin’s protective barrier intact, you’ll maintain a smoother, more youthful look.

2. Believing that more product equals better results

Have you ever found yourself slathering on a thick layer of serum or moisturizer, believing that extra coverage must mean extra benefits?

I remember buying my first expensive face cream in my early twenties and applying gobs of it because the label promised “immediate youthfulness.” I quickly found out that not only was I wasting money, but I was also clogging my pores.

It’s tempting to think that layering a product heavily will turbocharge its effectiveness, but skin can only absorb so much. Past a certain point, you’re creating buildup on the surface, which can lead to dullness and breakouts.

According to an article, many people end up overusing products without seeing additional benefits. Instead of going overboard, use the recommended pea-sized or dime-sized amount. Target problem areas carefully—your skin will thank you, and you’ll stretch the life of your products, too.

3. Skipping sunscreen unless it’s sunny

How many times have you looked out the window, seen clouds, and decided SPF could wait? I used to do that more often than I’d like to admit.

Growing up in Manchester, cloudy days outnumber the sunny ones, so I convinced myself that daily sunscreen was optional. Turns out that even on overcast days, up to 80% of the sun’s harmful UV rays can still reach your skin.

These rays don’t just cause painful burns in the summer; they’re also one of the biggest culprits behind premature wrinkles and hyperpigmentation year-round.

I’ve seen colleagues who spent their twenties believing daily sunscreen was “too much work,” only to end up dealing with sunspots later. The fix? Commit to SPF 30 or higher every single day, whether it’s bright or gloomy.

If you’re worried about that sticky, heavy feeling, go for lightweight formulas or moisturizers that include sun protection. It’s a quick, effortless step, and it can make a world of difference in preserving your youthful glow.

4. Thinking oily products will make you break out

“We have to avoid oils in skincare at all costs”—that’s a phrase I used to repeat all the time. Oil-free this, oil-free that, I believed the marketing without question.

The thing is, not all oils are the enemy. In fact, certain facial oils (like jojoba or argan) are known for balancing out the skin rather than smothering it.

Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara once noted that the right kind of facial oil can help fortify your skin barrier, locking in moisture and reducing inflammation. When your skin barrier is healthier, you look more radiant and less prone to those fine lines that can give away your age.

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, aim for non-comedogenic oils that won’t clog pores. But don’t automatically assume that anything labeled “oil” is going to make you break out. Often, the opposite is true: the right oil can help soothe and protect, keeping your skin supple and smooth.

5. Believing you must exfoliate daily for a youthful glow

In my mid-30s, I’m definitely more conscious about skin cell turnover. Exfoliating helps get rid of dead cells, revealing that fresh layer underneath.

But doing it every single day can lead to irritation, redness, and that dreaded tight feeling. When skin becomes overly sensitive, it’s easy for the fine lines around your mouth and eyes to stand out like a neon sign.

The standard advice from many dermatologists is to exfoliate one to three times a week, depending on your skin type. If you notice redness, stinging, or flakiness, scale back.

Chemical exfoliants—like glycolic or lactic acid—can be gentler than physical scrubs, but they still need moderation. Look for a product that feels nourishing instead of bracing. Gentle is the name of the game; your skin is resilient, but it appreciates balance.

6. Relying solely on makeup for a youthful appearance

I once read a quote from a professional makeup artist: “Makeup is an accessory, not a solution.” That line stuck with me. It’s easy to believe that caking on foundation, contour, and concealer can hide all signs of aging.

While makeup can certainly even out skin tone and create illusions, if you use it to mask underlying issues—like dryness or uneven texture—it often accentuates what you’re trying to hide.

Have you ever tried to cover flaky skin with thick foundation? It usually makes the problem more noticeable. Prioritizing a good skincare regimen—cleanser, moisturizer, serum, SPF—can keep your skin healthy so that when you do apply makeup, it goes on smoothly.

Focusing on skin health first generally requires less product in the long run. And that fresh, dewy look often comes from proper hydration and gentle care, not just cleverly placed concealer.

7. Assuming eye creams are just marketing hype

I’ve heard the argument a thousand times: “Why buy a separate eye cream when you can use your regular moisturizer around the eyes?” It’s a valid question.

Is eye cream just a clever marketing ploy to get us to spend more? While the beauty industry can certainly stretch the truth sometimes, eye creams can serve a legitimate purpose.

The skin around our eyes is thinner and more delicate than elsewhere on the face. That makes it prone to dryness, fine lines, and puffiness.

Some moisturizers work just fine around the eyes, but certain eye creams are formulated with ingredients like caffeine or hyaluronic acid in concentrations designed to address those specific issues without irritating this sensitive area.

According to a 2019 research piece in the Journal of Cosmetic Science, targeted formulas with peptides can help reduce under-eye bags and wrinkles more effectively than general face creams.

If your regular moisturizer works for you, great. But if you’re noticing crow’s feet or dark circles, it might be worth looking into an eye-specific product.

8. Believing anti-aging is only for “older” people

I’ve been fascinated by how the term “anti-aging” tends to be marketed to people in their 40s and 50s, as if you can only start caring about wrinkles once they appear.

But skin aging is a slow, gradual process. By the time you notice fine lines etched around your eyes, the internal breakdown of collagen may have been going on for years.

Think of it like prevention versus cure. If you begin a proactive skincare routine in your 20s or early 30s—incorporating antioxidants like vitamin C, a stable retinol serum, and consistent sun protection—you may push back the clock significantly on visible aging.

Even if you’re already in your mid-30s or beyond, starting a thoughtful routine now can still help. “You can’t turn back time, but you can certainly slow it down,” a dermatologist once told me, and I’ve found that to be true. Give your skin what it needs early on, and it’ll pay off later.

Before I go

We all want to look our best, but in a world overflowing with advice, it’s easy to stumble into beauty traps that actually do more harm than good.

By challenging these myths—like piling on product or skipping sunscreen on cloudy days—you can sidestep some of the biggest culprits behind premature aging.

It’s not about memorizing strict rules; it’s about understanding your skin’s unique needs and the science (and sometimes marketing) behind each step.

Remember, caring for yourself today is what helps you look and feel vibrant tomorrow. Here’s to shedding old myths and embracing habits that truly nurture our skin and confidence.