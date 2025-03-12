8 ways to be more joyful, according to Finland—the world’s happiest country

When you’re feeling down, you might reach for a tub of ice cream.

But what if I told you there’s a country out there that’s got joy down to a science? And no, it’s not about ice cream.

Welcome to Finland – the world’s happiest country.

While happiness may seem as elusive as a snowflake in the Sahara, the Finns have figured out some key ways to keep their spirits high even in the coldest of winters. And honestly, if they can do it, why can’t we?

So, let’s delve into the Finnish secret to joy. Here are 8 practices that could help us all live a little more like the happiest people on Earth.

1) Embrace simplicity

The world is filled with complexities. And while it’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, the Finns have found joy in simple things. They believe in ‘less is more’.

Have you ever heard of ‘Sisu‘? It’s a Finnish concept that encompasses resilience, determination and grit. It’s about finding courage in simplicity and confronting challenges head-on.

In Finland, joy isn’t about having the most toys or the biggest house on the block. It’s about cherishing the simple pleasures of life. A warm cup of coffee on a cold day, a walk in the park, a good conversation with a friend – these are the things that truly matter.

So, if you want to live a more joyful life, start by simplifying it. Cut out unnecessary clutter, both physically and emotionally, and focus on what brings true happiness.

Simple, isn’t it?

2) Connect with nature

Living in a concrete jungle, it’s easy to forget the tranquility that nature offers.

But let me tell you about one of my experiences in Finland. It was mid-winter, and I was bundled up like a marshmallow, trudging through the snow. I remember the crunch of the frozen snow under my boots, the bite of the crisp air on my cheeks.

But more than anything, I remember the silence – so profound that it felt like a blanket, wrapping around me and calming my racing thoughts.

In Finland, they have something called ‘Everyman’s Right‘. This concept allows everyone free access to nature regardless of who owns or occupies the land. It’s no wonder Finns have a deep-rooted connection with their environment.

And it’s not just about taking a walk in the woods or going on a camping trip. It’s about truly appreciating the beauty around you – from the way sunlight filters through leaves to the sound of a bird chirping in the distance.

So next time you’re feeling down, step outside. Breathe in fresh air. Listen to the birds sing. You’d be surprised how much a little sunshine can lift your spirits.

3) Prioritize well-being over work

In our modern world, we often equate success with long hours at the office. But in Finland, people have a different perspective.

Finland has one of the shortest work weeks in the world – just 37.5 hours on average! That’s nearly a full workday less than in the United States.

But it’s not just about having more free time. It’s about what they do with it. Finns place a high value on personal well-being and work-life balance. They know that a life filled with joy isn’t about working harder—it’s about living better.

So, take a leaf out of their book. Don’t let your job consume you. Make time for yourself, for your family and friends, and for the things you love. Your happiness is worth it.

4) Cultivate community

We’re social creatures by nature. We crave connection, and there’s something deeply satisfying about being part of a community.

In Finland, this sense of community is a cornerstone of their happiness. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, volunteering for a local event, or simply enjoying a meal with friends and family, Finns know the value of togetherness.

And it’s not just about having people around. It’s about feeling connected, feeling like you belong.

So, don’t underestimate the power of community. Reach out to others, lend a helping hand where you can, or even just share a smile. Small gestures can create big ripples of joy.

5) Value education

I’ve always been a believer in the power of education. Not just formal learning, but the constant quest for knowledge and understanding. And it turns out, so do the Finns.

In Finland, education is highly valued. In fact, their education system is consistently ranked as one of the best in the world. They believe that everyone has a right to quality education, and they invest heavily in it.

But it’s not just about the grades or degrees. It’s about learning how to question, how to think critically, and how to keep growing.

I’ve found that when I’m learning, I’m happier. Whether it’s picking up a new skill or diving into a fascinating book, there’s something incredibly fulfilling about expanding my knowledge and understanding.

Keep learning, keep growing, keep exploring. It’s a journey that never ends, but one that’s filled with joy.

6) Embrace the cold

Let’s face it, most of us aren’t fans of cold weather. We associate it with discomfort, bundling up, and shorter days.

But the Finns? They’ve learned to love it.

In Finland, winters can be harsh and long, but instead of letting it get them down, they make the most of it. Whether it’s taking a dip in an icy lake (yes, really!), going for a ski trip, or simply enjoying the beauty of a snow-covered landscape, they embrace the cold with open arms.

And here’s the thing: when you start to see something less as a nuisance and more as an opportunity for enjoyment, it changes your perspective.

Next time you’re facing something you’d rather avoid – whether it’s a chilly day or a challenging task – try to find the joy in it. You might just surprise yourself.

7) Practice ‘Kalsarikännit’

Now, this might seem a bit odd, but stay with me here. ‘Kalsarikännit‘ is a Finnish term that roughly translates to ‘pantsdrunk’ in English. It’s the cultural norm of relaxing at home, in your underwear, with no intention of going out.

It’s about taking time for yourself, letting go of societal pressures and just lounging around with zero guilt. You might read a book, watch your favorite TV show or simply enjoy the solitude.

In a world that’s always ‘on’, it’s refreshing to see a whole country embracing the joy of doing nothing. So next time you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, remember ‘kalsarikännit’.

Sometimes, happiness is as simple as unwinding in your favorite pair of comfy pants.

8) Let happiness be your guide

When all is said and done, the Finnish way to joy is really about one thing: prioritizing happiness.

It’s about recognizing that our time here is fleeting, and choosing to fill it with moments of joy, big and small.

Finns don’t just wait for happiness to happen – they actively seek it out, in every corner of their lives. So make happiness your compass. Let it guide your decisions and actions. After all, joy isn’t just something you find – it’s something you choose.

Embracing the Finnish recipe for joy

If you’ve made it this far, you’ll have gathered that the Finns have a unique perspective on happiness.

It’s not about grand gestures or extravagant luxuries. It’s about cherishing the simple moments, connecting with nature, prioritizing well-being, and simply choosing to be happy.

Finland’s formula for joy comes not from the absence of problems, but from the presence of resilience and a positive mindset. It’s a reminder that happiness isn’t something that just happens—it’s something we actively create in our daily lives.

In our pursuit of joy, perhaps we could all learn a little something from Finland—the world’s happiest country. So let’s take a moment to reflect on their wisdom and consider how we can apply these practices to our own lives.

After all, happiness is not a destination; it’s a way of life. And as the Finns would say, “Onnellisuus on elämäntapa”.