7 ways people redefine success in their 70s—and finally feel fulfilled

Let’s be honest, society has a rather linear definition of success.

You know the drill – good job, big house, lovely family, enviable retirement. But what if I told you that in their 70s, many people start redefining success in ways that finally make them feel fulfilled?

It’s true. As we age, our perspective shifts and we begin to realize that fulfillment comes from places we might not have expected in our younger years.

In this article, we’ll explore the seven ways people in their 70s are redefining success and how it leads them to a sense of profound fulfillment.

1) Embracing the joy of simplicity

The hustle and bustle of our younger years often makes us crave for more – more success, more money, more material possessions. But as people hit their 70s, a shift happens.

Many find themselves yearning for a simpler life. They start to appreciate the little things and find joy in moments that they might have overlooked before. They realize that possessions are just that – things. And things can’t bring us real happiness.

This is not to say that they give up on their dreams or desires. Far from it. But they learn to redefine success in terms of experiences and relationships instead of material gain.

In their 70s, people often discover that a simple life can be an incredibly fulfilling one. It’s not about having less, it’s about making room for more – more love, more time, more peace. And in this simplicity, they finally find true fulfillment.

2) Valuing relationships over accomplishments

I’ve always been a bit of an overachiever. Climbing the corporate ladder, hitting those high targets, and racking up accomplishments was my definition of success. But when I hit my 70s, something changed.

I started to realize that while I had a lot of trophies and accolades, I didn’t have many meaningful relationships. I had been so focused on my career that I had neglected the people around me.

So I made a conscious decision to redefine what success meant to me. I started investing time in my relationships – with my children, my grandchildren, old friends, and even making new ones.

And you know what? It’s brought me a level of fulfillment that no promotion or award ever did. There’s something incredibly satisfying about knowing you have people in your life who love and value you for who you are, not what you’ve achieved.

3) Focusing on health and well-being

When we’re young, we often take our health for granted. We push our bodies to their limits, assuming they’ll always bounce back. But as we reach our 70s, maintaining good health becomes a top priority.

And it’s not just about staying physically fit. Mental and emotional well-being become equally important. People in their 70s often start practicing mindfulness, meditation, or yoga. They understand that a healthy mind leads to a healthier body.

In fact, research shows that people over 70 who engage in regular physical activity and cognitive stimulation have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This goes to show how intertwined our physical and mental health really are.

Redefining success in your 70s often means prioritizing your health and well-being over other things. It’s about understanding that you can’t fully enjoy life’s experiences if you’re not in good health.

And this focus on wellness can lead to a deeper sense of fulfillment and happiness.

4) Cultivating a lifelong learning mindset

Who says learning stops when you finish school or retire from your job? One of the most fulfilling aspects of reaching your 70s can be the realization that there’s still so much to learn.

Whether it’s picking up a new hobby, learning a new language, or even taking a course in something that’s always interested you, the thirst for knowledge doesn’t have to stop just because you’ve reached a certain age.

In fact, many people in their 70s find that this newfound time and freedom allows them to explore interests that they might not have had time for earlier in their lives.

This shift towards a lifelong learning mindset not only keeps the mind sharp but also provides a sense of achievement and fulfillment.

After all, success isn’t always about reaching a specific goal; sometimes, it’s about the journey of learning and growth along the way.

5) Learning to let go of regrets

I’ll admit, there have been times in my life when I’ve been haunted by the “what-ifs”. Those moments of regret that sneak up on you in the quiet hours of the night. The decisions I could have made differently, the opportunities I missed.

But as I moved into my 70s, I realized that dwelling on these regrets was holding me back. These moments of the past were keeping me from fully experiencing and enjoying the present.

So, I made a decision to let go. To accept that every choice I made, every path I took, led me to where I am today. And where I am today is a pretty good place.

Sure, it’s not always easy.

But learning to let go of regrets has been like lifting a heavy weight off my shoulders. It’s allowed me to redefine success not as a flawless journey, but as a life lived with resilience and acceptance.

And there’s an incredible sense of fulfillment that comes with that.

6) Embracing the joy of giving back

When we’re younger, much of our focus is directed towards building a career, raising a family, and securing a comfortable life. But as people transition into their 70s, many find a renewed sense of purpose in giving back to their community.

Whether it’s volunteering at a local charity, helping out at a community center, or simply lending a hand to a neighbor in need, the act of giving back can bring immense satisfaction and fulfillment.

There’s something incredibly powerful about knowing that you’ve made a positive impact on someone else’s life. It brings a sense of purpose and connection that is hard to find elsewhere.

Redefining success in your 70s often includes this aspect of service and contribution. After all, what greater success can there be than knowing you’ve played a part in making the world a little bit better?

7) Understanding that fulfillment comes from within

At the end of the day, the most important realization that people in their 70s often come to is this: true fulfillment comes from within.

It’s not about what you have, what you’ve achieved, or even who’s around you. It’s about how you feel about yourself and the life you’ve lived. It’s about finding peace and acceptance with who you are.

This internal sense of fulfillment is what truly defines success. It’s the understanding that you’ve lived your life to the fullest, made a positive impact, and remained true to yourself along the way.

If there’s one thing to take away from all this, it’s this: don’t wait until your 70s to redefine success. Start now. Because fulfillment isn’t a destination, it’s a journey.

Final thoughts: It’s all about perspective

The beauty of life lies in its diversity and the multitude of ways it can be lived. And the idea of success, like life, is not one-size-fits-all.

As we age, our understanding of success tends to evolve. The milestones that once seemed essential may give way to more profound, intangible measures of fulfillment.

This shift is not a sign of giving up or settling for less, but rather an indicator of growth and wisdom.

In their 70s, many people discover that success is less about what they have acquired, and more about who they have become. It’s more about the relationships they’ve nurtured, the knowledge they’ve gained, and the peace they’ve found within themselves.

This realization doesn’t just apply to those in their 70s; it’s a universal truth that we can all learn from, regardless of our age.

Because at the end of the day, true fulfillment doesn’t come from ticking boxes on society’s checklist. It comes from living a life that aligns with your values and brings you joy.

Perhaps it’s time we all took a moment to redefine what success means to us. Who knows, we might just find ourselves feeling a little more fulfilled.