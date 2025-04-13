7 ways it affects you when you never heard “I love you” as a child

There’s a profound distinction between growing up in a home where “I love you” was frequently shared, and one where those words were scarce or non-existent.

The difference lies in the imprint. Growing up without hearing “I love you” can leave an indelible mark, shaping the way you perceive love and interact with the world.

When you weren’t told “I love you” as a child, you often have to navigate your own path to understanding love and affection. And believe me, this journey is not always straightforward.

Knowing the ways this absence can affect you as an adult is essential. There are seven key ways this lack of verbal affirmation can leave its mark on your life.

And yes, it’s important to remember that not everyone experiences these effects in the same way – the human experience is nothing if not varied.

So, let’s dive in and explore these seven impacts of growing up without hearing those three important words – “I love you”.

1) Difficulty in expressing emotions

One of the most immediate impacts of growing up without hearing “I love you” is a potential struggle with expressing emotions.

Remember, children learn from what they see and hear. When “I love you” isn’t part of their vocabulary, it can be challenging to understand and communicate their feelings.

Growing up in an environment devoid of these three words, often leads to an emotional vocabulary that’s somewhat underdeveloped.

You may find it hard to express your affection towards others or even struggle to understand when others are expressing affection towards you.

It’s like trying to navigate a foreign city without a map. You can get there eventually, but you’ll likely take a few wrong turns along the way.

Recognizing this difficulty is the first step towards better emotional communication. And understanding that this isn’t an inherent flaw, but rather a byproduct of your upbringing, can be liberating.

Facing these emotions and learning to express them is, in essence, learning a new language – the language of love.

2) Fear of vulnerability

Another consequence of not hearing “I love you” as a child can be a deep-seated fear of vulnerability. I can personally vouch for this one.

Growing up, affection was a rare commodity in my household. Those three words we’re discussing? They were practically alien.

As I grew older, I found myself building walls around my heart. I was terrified of letting people in, fearing they would leave me, just like the love I felt was absent in my childhood.

It was a classic case of avoiding vulnerability to protect myself from potential pain. In relationships, I was often distant, fearing that if I let someone get too close, they’d see my ‘flaws’ and leave.

But you know what? Recognizing this fear was the first step in overcoming it. Understanding that it stemmed from my childhood experiences helped me to slowly lower those walls and allow myself to be vulnerable with others.

And yes, it’s still a work in progress. But understanding where this fear comes from has been key to my growth, both personally and in relationships.

3) Attachment issues

The lack of verbal affirmation can also manifest as attachment issues in adulthood. This isn’t just speculation, but a concept rooted in attachment theory.

Attachment theory, developed by John Bowlby, suggests that our early relationships with our caregivers shape our future relationships.

When love isn’t verbally expressed, it can lead to a sense of insecurity and uncertainty about one’s worthiness of love.

This can develop into what’s known as an insecure attachment style in adulthood.

People with insecure attachment styles often struggle with trust in relationships and may either become overly reliant on their partners for validation or push them away out of fear of rejection.

It’s like a pendulum swinging between the extremes, all stemming from the uncertainty instilled in childhood about one’s worthiness of love. Recognizing this can be a first step towards developing a secure attachment style.

4) Seeking validation from others

Growing up without hearing “I love you” can often lead to a constant search for validation from others.

When love isn’t communicated verbally, it’s easy to start seeking it elsewhere. This might manifest as a desire to please others, or a constant need for approval.

You might find yourself going out of your way to gain recognition, only to feel empty when the applause fades.

Think about it like this. If you’re not told “I love you,” you might start believing that you need to do something extraordinary to earn that love.

This can turn into a lifelong pursuit of validation—a tiring and often unfulfilling journey.

However, recognizing this pattern is the first step towards breaking free from it. Remember, your worth isn’t measured by the validation of others but lies within yourself.

5) Difficulty in accepting love

When you’re not used to hearing “I love you,” it can be challenging to accept these words when someone finally says them to you. I’ve found myself in this boat more than once.

In my early twenties, I met someone who wasn’t afraid to express their feelings.

They would tell me they loved me, but instead of feeling joy, I felt confusion and disbelief. Could someone truly love me? Why? I wasn’t used to the affirmation and didn’t know how to handle it.

It was an odd sensation, like receiving a beautifully wrapped gift but feeling unworthy of opening it.

It was a direct result of the lack of affectionate words during my formative years and something that took time and patience to overcome.

Understanding this reaction helped me realize that accepting love is just as important as giving it. It’s okay to let others love you, and more importantly, it’s okay to love yourself.

6) Overcompensating in relationships

A less obvious repercussion of not hearing “I love you” as a child can be a tendency to overcompensate in relationships.

You might find yourself going above and beyond for your partners, almost to a fault. You may shower them with love and affection, hoping that by doing so, you’ll secure their love in return.

It’s as if you’re trying to fill the void left from your childhood.

Yet, this overcompensation often leads to imbalance in relationships. It’s like pouring water into a cup that’s already full – it just overflows and creates a mess.

Recognizing this tendency is the key to finding balance. Love is not about giving until you’re empty; it’s about mutual respect and understanding. Remember, it’s okay to receive as well as give in a relationship.

7) Struggles with self-love

The most profound impact of not hearing “I love you” as a child is arguably the struggle with self-love.

When love isn’t voiced, it’s easy to internalize the idea that one is unlovable. This can manifest as low self-esteem, self-doubt, and harsh self-criticism.

However, it’s important to remember that the absence of hearing “I love you” is not a reflection of your worth. You are deserving of love, from others and most importantly, from yourself.

Embracing the journey of self-love

Understanding the intricacies of human emotions and their origins can be a complex, yet enlightening journey.

For those who grew up without hearing “I love you,” this journey can involve layers of self-discovery and healing.

It’s about understanding the impact of our past on our present, but more importantly, it’s about learning to navigate our future.

Remembering that love isn’t always verbalized, and that it can be expressed in various ways, can help soften the edges of these childhood experiences.

The eminent psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

This acceptance is the first step towards cultivating self-love. Whether you heard “I love you” as a child or not, know that you are worthy of love – from others and most importantly, from yourself.

As we journey through life, let’s remember to express love, not just to others but also to ourselves. Because at the end of the day, we are all navigating this complex world as best as we can.

And for that alone, we deserve our own love and kindness.