8 unique qualities of a low-quality parent, according to psychology

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Everyone has their own style, their own approach, their own way of raising kids. But let’s be honest—some parenting habits do more harm than good, no matter how well-intentioned they might be.

We like to believe that most parents are doing their best, that love alone is enough to make someone a “good” parent. But psychology tells us a different story.

The truth is, certain behaviors and mindsets can quietly chip away at a child’s emotional well-being, shaping their future in ways that aren’t always obvious at first.

It’s not about being perfect—nobody is. But there are patterns, subtle and not-so-subtle, that set low-quality parenting apart. And they don’t always look the way you’d expect.

Here are eight unique qualities of a low-quality parent that may surprise you—backed by psychology.

1) They treat their child like an extension of themselves

Some parents see their child as a separate person with their own thoughts, feelings, and identity. Others? Not so much.

A low-quality parent often blurs the lines between themselves and their child, expecting them to think, act, and feel the way they do. Instead of nurturing independence, they impose their own desires, frustrations, and even unfulfilled dreams onto their kid.

This can show up in small ways—like deciding what hobbies their child should have—or in much bigger ways, like controlling their personality, beliefs, or even relationships.

It’s not always done consciously or with bad intentions. Sometimes it’s disguised as guidance or protection. But in reality, it sends a dangerous message: “Who you are isn’t enough—you need to be more like me.”

Over time, this can crush a child’s sense of self and make it harder for them to develop confidence in their own choices.

2) They dismiss their child’s feelings as overreactions

When a parent sees their child as an extension of themselves, something else tends to happen—they stop taking their emotions seriously.

I know this firsthand. Growing up, any time I got upset, I was told I was “too sensitive” or “making a big deal out of nothing.” If I was hurt, I should just “toughen up.” If I was scared, I was being “dramatic.” It didn’t take long before I stopped sharing my feelings at all.

A low-quality parent doesn’t create a space where emotions are acknowledged and respected. Instead, they minimize, mock, or outright ignore them. And the worst part? The child learns to do the same to themselves.

They grow up doubting their own emotions, bottling things up, or feeling guilty for having feelings at all. Eventually, this can lead to struggles with self-worth, relationships, and even mental health.

3) They demand respect instead of earning it

“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.”

— James Baldwin

Respect is one of the most misunderstood concepts in parenting. A low-quality parent believes respect is something they are owed simply because they’re the authority figure.

They expect obedience, compliance, and unquestioning trust—without ever considering whether they’ve actually earned it.

But children don’t learn respect through fear or control. They learn it by watching how their parents treat others, including them.

A parent who yells, belittles, or dismisses their child’s opinions teaches them that respect is about power, not mutual understanding.

The irony? The more a parent demands respect without showing it in return, the less genuine respect they actually receive. A child may comply out of fear, but deep down, they don’t trust or admire a parent who doesn’t practice what they preach.

4) They use guilt as a tool for control

Guilt is one of the most powerful emotions a person can feel. It activates the brain in ways similar to physical pain, making it nearly impossible to ignore.

A low-quality parent knows this—consciously or not—and uses guilt to manipulate their child into compliance.

Instead of setting healthy boundaries or having open discussions, they say things like, “After everything I’ve done for you, this is how you treat me?” or “If you really loved me, you wouldn’t act this way.”

The child isn’t just being asked to behave differently—they’re being made to feel like a bad person for having their own needs or opinions.

Over time, this kind of emotional pressure creates adults who struggle with guilt even when they’ve done nothing wrong. They second-guess their decisions, feel responsible for other people’s emotions, and have trouble standing up for themselves.

5) They make love feel conditional

A child should never have to earn a parent’s love. But in some homes, love is not something freely given—it’s something that must be deserved.

A low-quality parent ties affection and approval to performance. They praise their child when they succeed but withdraw warmth when they fall short.

Love becomes something the child has to chase, whether through good grades, perfect behavior, or meeting unrealistic expectations.

This kind of parenting teaches a dangerous lesson: worth is based on achievement, not on who you are.

As adults, these children often struggle with perfectionism, people-pleasing, and an underlying fear that if they aren’t “good enough,” they’ll be abandoned or forgotten.

6) They see boundaries as disrespect, not independence

The moment a child starts setting boundaries—saying no, expressing their own opinions, or asking for space—a low-quality parent takes it as a personal attack.

Instead of recognizing it as a normal and healthy part of growing up, they see it as defiance. They push back, guilt-trip, or override their child’s needs entirely. “You don’t get to tell me no,” they say. Or, “I’m your parent—I know what’s best for you.”

This teaches the child that their feelings and limits don’t matter. That saying no leads to punishment.

That standing up for themselves is selfish. And these beliefs don’t just disappear in adulthood—they show up in friendships, relationships, and even the workplace, making it hard to advocate for themselves without guilt or fear.

7) They expect their child to regulate their emotions

Children aren’t supposed to be their parent’s emotional support system. But in many households, that’s exactly what happens.

A low-quality parent places the burden of their emotions on their child, whether by venting about adult problems, expecting constant reassurance, or making their child responsible for their moods.

If the parent is angry, the child must tiptoe around them. If the parent is sad, the child must cheer them up. If the parent is stressed, the child must not “cause any trouble.”

This forces a child into a role they were never meant to play. Instead of learning to manage their own emotions, they become hyper-aware of everyone else’s, constantly scanning for signs of tension or disapproval.

As they grow up, they may struggle with anxiety, people-pleasing, or feeling like they have to fix others just to feel safe.

8) They never take responsibility for their mistakes

Every parent makes mistakes. The difference is in how they handle them.

A low-quality parent refuses to acknowledge when they’ve hurt their child. They shift blame, make excuses, or act like it never happened. “I was just trying to help.” “You’re too sensitive.” “That’s not what I meant.”

Instead of owning their actions, they put the responsibility on the child to move on and forget.

But children don’t forget. When a parent never apologizes, the child learns that power means never having to say sorry. That admitting fault is weakness. That their own pain isn’t valid unless someone else decides it is.

The bottom line

Parenting isn’t about perfection—it’s about growth. The best parents aren’t the ones who never make mistakes, but the ones who recognize them and do better.

Children don’t need flawless parents. They need parents who are willing to listen, reflect, and change. A simple apology, an open conversation, or a willingness to break old patterns can make all the difference.

Psychologist Dr. Dan Siegel describes it as “rupture and repair.” The rupture is inevitable—no parent gets everything right. But the repair? That’s where true connection is built.

Breaking cycles isn’t easy, but it starts with awareness. It starts with asking hard questions and being honest about the answers. And most importantly, it starts with the decision to do better—not just for a child’s future, but for your own.