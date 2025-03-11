10 types of relationships you should really start investing in, according to psychology

Investing in relationships is a lot like building a portfolio; it’s not all about the big wins, but about spreading your resources wisely.

And just like in finance, psychology has some tips on what to prioritize.

As per psychology, there are specific types of relationships that can provide us with maximum emotional returns.

From lifelong friendships to fleeting interactions, each one plays a unique role in shaping our lives and happiness.

In this piece, we’re focusing on the top 10 relationships you should really start investing in. These aren’t just beneficial for you, but they can also enrich the lives of those involved.

So let’s dive in and explore these valuable connections.

1) Familial bonds

Family relationships form the cornerstone of our social lives. These bonds can be a source of comfort, security and love. Yet, they are often taken for granted.

These relationships shape us from an early age and continue to influence us throughout our lives. Investing time in nurturing these connections can foster a sense of belonging and provide a strong support system in times of need.

Famous psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “What is most personal is most universal.” This quote highlights the universal importance of personal relationships, especially those within our families.

When we nourish these familial ties, we’re not just investing in individual relationships, but in ourselves too. It’s a two-way street that yields emotional dividends over time.

So remember, family might not always be perfect, but they’re an essential investment for your emotional health.

2) Childhood friendships

Picture this: you’re eight years old, and you’re playing in the park.

You see another kid, about your age, trying to climb the same tree you’ve been eyeing. You both reach for the same branch, start chatting, and just like that, a lifelong friendship is born.

This is an actual memory from my childhood. My best friend and I have known each other since we were eight. We’ve seen each other through ups and downs, victories and failures, joy and heartbreak.

Over the years, we’ve grown together, influencing each other’s lives in countless ways.

Sigmund Freud once said, “Friendship is an art of keeping distance while also being close.” This quote resonates with me because it encapsulates the beauty of childhood friendships.

They provide a sense of closeness and understanding while allowing room for individual growth.

Investing in childhood friendships means nurturing bonds that have stood the test of time. It’s an investment in shared memories and experiences – priceless assets that continue to appreciate over time.

3) Romantic relationships

Let’s be honest, romantic relationships can be messy. They can bring us the highest highs and the lowest lows. They can make us feel invincible one moment and utterly vulnerable the next.

But here’s the thing: they’re worth it.

There’s a certain magic in sharing your life with someone who understands your strengths and weaknesses, your quirks and passions, your dreams and fears. It’s a partnership that demands patience, trust, and a whole lot of love.

Renowned psychologist Erich Fromm once said, “Love isn’t something natural. Rather it requires discipline, concentration, patience, faith, and the overcoming of narcissism.”

Investing in romantic relationships is an investment in personal growth. It’s about stepping out of your comfort zone, opening up to another person, and embracing the beautiful chaos that comes with it. It’s not always easy, but it’s undoubtedly worth it.

4) Professional relationships

Ah, the world of work. It’s a place where we spend a significant portion of our lives. But it’s not just about the tasks and the deadlines, it’s about the people too.

As someone who has navigated the professional world for quite some time now, I can attest to the importance of building strong professional relationships.

Your coworkers aren’t just people you share an office with; they’re people you can learn from, grow with, and lean on.

Abraham Maslow, a well-known psychologist, once said, “In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety.”

Investing in professional relationships is stepping forward into growth. It’s about creating an environment of mutual respect and understanding where everyone feels valued and heard.

It’s about collaborating, learning, and growing together toward shared goals. It’s an investment that pays off not just professionally, but personally as well.

5) Relationships with strangers

It might sound counterintuitive, but relationships with strangers can be surprisingly impactful.

Ever had a small act of kindness from a stranger brighten up your day? Or a brief, meaningful conversation with someone you just met leave you inspired?

These seemingly insignificant interactions can have a profound effect on our emotional wellbeing.

Renowned psychologist, Carl Jung, once said, “Meeting someone accidentally, then having them become a huge part of your life.” This quote beautifully captures the potential value in every human interaction, no matter how brief.

Investing in relationships with strangers doesn’t necessarily mean striking up deep conversations with everyone you meet.

It’s about being open to the possibility of connection, showing empathy and kindness, and valuing the richness that these fleeting interactions can bring to our lives.

6) Relationships with mentors

Having a mentor in your life can be a game-changer. They can offer guidance, provide feedback, and help you navigate life’s ups and downs.

Mentors don’t just impart knowledge; they share wisdom, experiences, and insights that can help shape your perspective and influence your decisions.

Psychologist Albert Bandura once said, “Learning would be exceedingly laborious, not to mention hazardous if people had to rely solely on the effects of their own actions to inform them what to do.”

This quote underscores the value of having a mentor – someone who can help steer you in the right direction based on their experiences.

Investing in relationships with mentors means opening yourself up to growth, learning, and self-improvement. It’s an investment that can yield invaluable returns in personal development and success.

7) Self-relationship

This may come as a surprise, but one of the most important relationships you can invest in is the one with yourself.

I’ve found that taking time to understand my thoughts, emotions, and actions has not only improved my well-being, but also my relationships with others. It’s like they say: you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Famed psychologist Carl Rogers said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.” It’s a powerful reminder that self-acceptance is the first step towards self-improvement.

Investing in the relationship with yourself means practicing self-care, cultivating self-awareness, and fostering self-love. It’s an investment that enriches not only your life but also the lives of those around you.

8) Relationships with exes

I know, I know. It sounds controversial. But hear me out.

Maintaining a healthy relationship with an ex-partner can be a testament to your emotional maturity. Of course, this doesn’t apply to toxic or abusive relationships.

But in many cases, if the breakup was mutual and respectful, there’s no reason you can’t have a cordial relationship.

Psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud once said, “We are never so defenseless against suffering as when we love.” Love can indeed be painful, but it also enables us to grow and learn about ourselves.

Investing in a relationship with an ex doesn’t mean reigniting old flames.

It’s about acknowledging the shared history and respecting the growth that came from it. It’s about understanding that people can hold significant places in our lives, even if they’re no longer our partners.

9) Relationships with rivals

Here’s another counterintuitive one: relationships with your rivals can be incredibly beneficial.

Rivals can push us to be better, motivate us to work harder, and inspire us to reach new heights. A healthy rivalry isn’t about resentment; it’s about mutual respect and recognition.

Psychologist Alfred Adler once said, “It is easier to fight for one’s principles than to live up to them.” This quote rings true here. It’s easy to talk about being the best, but it’s your rivals who truly push you to uphold that standard.

Investing in relationships with rivals means acknowledging their role in your growth. It means viewing them not as threats, but as catalysts for your improvement. It’s an investment that can fuel your ambition and drive your success.

10) Relationships with pets

As a proud pet parent, I can vouch for the immense joy and comfort that pets bring into our lives. They offer unconditional love, companionship, and a unique form of emotional support.

Pets also teach us valuable life lessons about empathy, responsibility, and the cycle of life. They make our worlds brighter simply by being a part of it.

Psychologist Roger A. Caras once said, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Substitute ‘dogs’ with any pet you share your life with, and the sentiment holds true.

Investing in relationships with pets is about cherishing and nurturing the bond you share with these lovable creatures. It’s an investment that enriches your life in ways that words often fail to capture.