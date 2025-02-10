7 traits of people who regularly fall for fake news and online misinformation, according to psychology

You’d think spotting fake news would be easy. If something sounds too shocking or outrageous to be true, it probably isn’t—right?

Well, not always. The human mind is wired in ways that make us surprisingly vulnerable to misinformation. And in today’s world, where news spreads faster than ever, plenty of people fall for false or misleading stories without even realizing it.

But why does this happen? What makes some people more likely to believe fake news than others?

Psychologists have studied this, and it turns out there are certain personality traits that make someone more prone to falling for misinformation. Here are seven of them.

1) They let emotions guide their judgment

Emotions can be powerful—and sometimes, they override logic.

When we see a news story that makes us feel angry, shocked, or even hopeful, we’re more likely to believe it without questioning whether it’s actually true. That’s because emotions have a way of clouding our ability to think critically.

People who regularly fall for fake news often trust their gut feelings over facts. If something aligns with what they already believe or triggers a strong emotional reaction, they assume it must be true—without stopping to fact-check.

2) They trust information that confirms what they already believe

I’ll admit it—I’ve fallen for fake news before.

A while back, I saw an article that perfectly reinforced something I already believed about a certain politician. It made them look really bad, and honestly? I didn’t even hesitate to share it. It felt right.

But later, I found out the story wasn’t true. It had been exaggerated, taken out of context, and completely misleading. I was embarrassed, but it made me realize how easy it is to believe something just because it fits the narrative we want to be true.

People who regularly fall for misinformation often do the same thing.

Instead of questioning a story, they accept it because it aligns with what they already think. And in a world where algorithms feed us more of what we want to see, this can become a dangerous cycle.

3) They struggle to tell reliable sources from unreliable ones

Not all news sources are created equal—but not everyone knows how to tell the difference.

Studies have shown that many people struggle to distinguish between reputable journalism and low-quality or deceptive sources.

In fact, research from Stanford found that a majority of students—digital natives who grew up with the internet—couldn’t reliably tell the difference between real news and sponsored content designed to look like news.

This problem isn’t just limited to students. Many adults assume that if something looks professional or has a lot of shares, it must be credible. But misinformation spreads easily online, and without strong media literacy skills, it’s easy to mistake false stories for the truth.

4) They rely too much on social media for news

Social media has made it easier than ever to stay updated—but it’s also made it easier to be misled.

Many people get their news primarily from platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok, where stories spread based on engagement, not accuracy. The more shocking or emotional a post is, the more likely it is to go viral, whether it’s true or not.

The problem is that social media doesn’t prioritize fact-checking. Algorithms are designed to keep people scrolling, often by showing them content that reinforces their existing beliefs.

And since misinformation can spread just as easily—if not more easily—than real news, people who rely heavily on these platforms are at a much higher risk of falling for false or misleading stories.

5) They don’t like feeling uncertain

I get it—uncertainty is uncomfortable. No one likes feeling like they don’t have all the answers.

That’s why a lot of people cling to simple, clear-cut explanations, even when the truth is more complicated. Fake news and misinformation often provide easy answers to complex issues, giving people a sense of certainty in an uncertain world.

I’ve caught myself doing this before—gravitating toward stories that make things seem black and white, good versus evil, right versus wrong.

But reality is rarely that simple. People who struggle with uncertainty are more likely to believe misinformation because it offers them something solid to hold onto, even if it’s not actually true.

6) They think they’re too smart to fall for fake news

You’d think that being confident in your intelligence would make you less likely to believe misinformation—but often, the opposite is true.

People who assume they’re too smart to be fooled don’t always take the time to fact-check. They trust their own judgment so much that they don’t consider the possibility that they could be wrong.

And ironically, this overconfidence makes them more vulnerable to false or misleading information.

The truth is, anyone can fall for fake news. Intelligence doesn’t guarantee immunity—if anything, it can sometimes make people less willing to question their own beliefs.

7) They focus more on stories than on facts

Humans are wired to love stories. We remember them better than raw data, and they shape the way we see the world.

That’s why fake news is often crafted as a compelling narrative—it grabs attention, sparks emotion, and sticks in people’s minds. Even when the facts don’t add up, a well-told story can feel true.

People who regularly fall for misinformation often prioritize a good story over hard evidence. If something sounds convincing and fits into a larger narrative they believe in, they may accept it without questioning whether the details actually hold up.

8) They don’t realize they’re falling for it

No one thinks they’re the type to believe fake news. That’s exactly what makes misinformation so powerful.

Most people assume that other people are the ones being misled, while they themselves are thinking critically. But studies show that misinformation affects everyone—including those who believe they’re too aware to be fooled.

The biggest reason people keep falling for fake news? They don’t stop to consider that they might be wrong.

Why this matters more than ever

Hopefully, if you’ve read this far, you’ve realized that falling for fake news isn’t about intelligence—it’s about the way we think, feel, and process information.

And in a world where misinformation spreads faster than ever, it’s something that affects everyone. Studies have shown that false news travels significantly farther and faster than the truth, especially on social media.

That means even the most skeptical among us are constantly exposed to misleading information.

The good news? Awareness is the first step. The more we understand why people believe fake news, the better we can resist it ourselves—and maybe even help others do the same.