8 traits of people who make judgmental comments on social media, according to psychology

Navigating the digital landscape of social media can be a tricky business.

You’re scrolling through your feed, and suddenly you stumble upon a comment. Not just any comment, but one that makes you raise an eyebrow, maybe even makes your chest tighten a bit. A judgemental comment, you know the type.

You’ve probably seen them before, these harsh words on someone’s post, or a snide remark hidden under layers of pseudo-intellectualism. It seems like they’re everywhere these days, doesn’t it?

But have you ever stopped to wonder, why do people do it? What drives someone to make these judgmental comments on social media? As an avid observer of human behavior, I’ve always been curious about this.

Let’s dive into the psychology behind the people who make judgmental comments on social media. We’ll examine 8 traits common among them, not to stereotype or vilify, but to gain insight and empathy.

1) They have a high need for cognitive closure

Ever noticed how some comments on social media are so rigid and definite? Like there’s no room for discussion or differing perspectives? Well, there’s a psychological explanation for it.

It’s called the need for cognitive closure. This is a desire for definite answers, a resistance to ambiguity.

People with a high need for cognitive closure tend to make quick judgments and stick to them, even when faced with contradicting information.

In the social media context, this trait translates into judgmental comments. They might see a post or a tweet and quickly form an opinion, then express it without considering other viewpoints or waiting to gather more information.

This isn’t about vilifying these folks. Understanding this trait can help us better respond to their comments, or even spark interesting discussions that could potentially open up new perspectives for them.

2) They are prone to binary thinking

Binary thinking. It’s a term psychologists use to describe a mindset where everything is seen in terms of black or white, good or bad, right or wrong. There’s no middle ground, no shades of grey.

I’ve encountered this firsthand in my own social media journey.

I remember posting about a political issue once, trying to present a balanced view. The comments that followed were interesting.

One person, in particular, stood out with their judgmental comments, viewing everything in absolute terms. If I wasn’t entirely agreeing with their viewpoint, I was against them. There was no room for nuanced discussion or different perspectives.

Binary thinkers on social media tend to make judgmental comments because they see things in absolutes. There’s no room for ambiguity, just like with the need for cognitive closure.

But remember, understanding this can help us navigate these comments better and potentially foster more open discussions.

3) They lack empathy

Empathy, as defined by the wise Harper Lee in To Kill a Mockingbird, is about “understanding [someone] by climbing into his skin and walking around in it”.

On social media, this lack of empathy can manifest as judgmental comments. People who aren’t able to empathize can’t see or understand the perspective of the person on the other side of the screen. They don’t consider how their words might affect them.

Believe me, it’s easier to hurl judgments from behind a screen because you don’t have to see the immediate impact of your words. But that doesn’t make it right or kind.

In a way, social media has made it easier for us to forget that there’s a real person with real feelings behind every profile.

But if we keep Harper Lee’s words in mind and strive to understand before making judgments, we can make our digital world a kinder place.

4) They often use social media as a platform for self-validation

Sometimes, the judgmental comments you see on social media aren’t really about you. They’re about the person making them.

Psychological studies show that people who make judgmental comments often use social media as a platform for self-validation.

They seek affirmation and approval from others, and making judgmental comments is their way of asserting their beliefs or values, hoping others will agree with them.

I’ve seen this play out countless times. A comment that’s more about the person making it than the post they’re commenting on. It’s like they’re using their comments as a megaphone to broadcast their beliefs to the world.

And while it’s natural to want validation, it’s essential to remember that it shouldn’t come at the expense of others’ feelings or dignity.

We can express our views without belittling or judging others. After all, isn’t social media supposed to be about sharing and connecting, not tearing down and dividing?

5) They exhibit a strong bias confirmation

We all have biases. It’s part of being human. But some people have a stronger tendency to seek out information that confirms their pre-existing beliefs or biases, disregarding anything that contradicts them.

This is called confirmation bias, and it’s a common trait among those who make judgmental comments on social media.

They are not there for a balanced discussion or to learn something new. They are there to confirm what they already believe in and to assert their views on others.

I’ve been on the receiving end of this. A person who disregarded everything I said just because it didn’t align with their pre-set beliefs. It felt like talking to a brick wall.

Understanding this can help us approach these comments with patience and openness, encouraging dialogue instead of argument.

6) They often struggle with low self-esteem

This may come as a surprise, but oftentimes, individuals who frequently make judgmental comments on social media are grappling with their own insecurities and low self-esteem.

There’s a pattern where people project their insecurities on others as a defense mechanism. They judge others harshly to divert attention from their own perceived flaws or to feel better about themselves by bringing others down.

I’ve witnessed this in online interactions where a person’s harsh critique seemed more reflective of their own insecurities than the person they were targeting. It’s a heartbreaking cycle, really.

Understanding this can help us meet judgmental comments with empathy and kindness, instead of counter-attack or defensiveness. Because everyone is fighting their own battles, some just happen to spill theirs onto social media.

7) They display a high level of social dominance orientation

Social dominance orientation is a term psychologists use to describe people who prefer hierarchies and have a desire to be on top.

In the context of social media, these individuals feel the need to assert their opinions as superior and belittle those who disagree.

Experience has taught me that these personalities are quite prevalent online. They use judgmental comments as a tool to assert their dominance and create a hierarchy where their opinion is at the top.

They’re the ones always ready for a debate, not for the sake of understanding, but to prove they’re right.

Understanding this trait helps us approach such comments with resilience. It’s not about us, it’s about their need for dominance. And remember, an opinion is just that – an opinion. It doesn’t define you or your worth.

8) They lack emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a crucial skill in maintaining healthy relationships, both offline and online.

However, individuals who frequently make judgmental comments on social media often lack this emotional intelligence. They fail to understand how their words can impact others or struggle to manage their own emotions, leading to impulsive and harsh comments.

I’ve seen this lack of emotional intelligence cause unnecessary conflicts and hurt feelings online. It’s disheartening, but it also emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence in our digital interactions.

By understanding this trait, we can strive to improve our own emotional intelligence and encourage others to do the same.

Because at the end of the day, behind every comment is a human being with feelings just like ours. And if we can remember that, we can create a more respectful and understanding online community.

Reflections

Understanding these traits can help us navigate online interactions more effectively and with empathy. It helps us to not take things personally, knowing that judgmental comments often say more about the person making them than the one receiving them.

Perhaps you’ve recognized some of these traits in your own behavior. If so, don’t be hard on yourself. We’re all human, and we all have room for growth. The first step towards change is awareness.

Start by observing your online behavior. Notice when you’re quick to judge or when you struggle to understand different perspectives. Ask yourself – am I being respectful? Am I open to learning? Am I communicating with empathy?

The beauty of social media lies in its ability to connect us, to expose us to a variety of views, cultures, and experiences. Let’s strive to make our digital world a place of understanding, respect, and kindness.

And remember, as Robert John Meehan said: “Every word we utter can either lift someone up or tear someone down.” Let’s aim for the former.

It’s a journey, not a race. Be patient with yourself. With practice and mindfulness, we can all contribute to a more empathetic online community.