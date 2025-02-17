7 things narcissists love to brag about on social media, according to psychology

We all know someone who loves to show off on social media.

But have you ever noticed that certain people seem to take it to another level?

Narcissists, in particular, have a way of bragging that goes beyond the usual highlights and humblebrags. And according to psychology, the things they choose to boast about aren’t random—they reveal a lot about how they see themselves and want to be perceived.

From their “perfect” relationships to their latest big purchases, these posts often follow a predictable pattern.

So, what exactly do narcissists love to brag about online? Let’s take a look at seven things they just can’t resist showing off.

1) Their “perfect” relationship

If someone constantly posts about how incredible their relationship is, it might not be as perfect as they want you to believe.

Narcissists love to show off their romantic partners—not necessarily because they value the relationship, but because it boosts their image. They want others to see them as desirable, successful, and worthy of admiration.

This is why their feeds are often filled with over-the-top declarations of love, carefully staged couple photos, and captions that seem just a little too rehearsed.

Of course, sharing happy moments is normal. But when every post screams “Look how amazing my relationship is!” it could be less about love and more about maintaining a carefully curated illusion.

2) Expensive purchases

I once had a former coworker who posted every single luxury item he bought. New designer watch? Instagram story. High-end car rental for the weekend? Multiple angles on his feed. Even his grocery hauls were filled with expensive, imported products.

At first, I thought he was just excited to share his success. But over time, it became clear—these posts weren’t about the items themselves. They were about making sure everyone knew he was doing well.

Psychology suggests that narcissists use material things to signal status and superiority. It’s not just about owning nice things; it’s about making sure others see them as wealthy, successful, and enviable.

So, if someone’s social media feels more like a luxury brand catalog than a personal feed, there might be more going on beneath the surface.

3) How much they work

You’ve probably seen the posts. The late-night laptop shots with captions like “No days off.” The selfies in business-class flights with “Hard work pays off.” The endless grindset mentality on display for all to admire.

At first glance, it looks like dedication. But for narcissists, these posts aren’t just about hard work—they’re about proving superiority. They want to be seen as unstoppable, more ambitious than everyone else, a step above the rest.

For narcissists, productivity isn’t just about achievement—it’s about identity. They need people to recognize their success, to admire their relentless drive, to see them as exceptional.

But here’s the thing: truly successful people don’t need to remind the world how hard they work. Their results speak for themselves.

4) Their fitness and physique

There’s nothing wrong with being proud of your progress at the gym. But when every other post is a shirtless mirror selfie, a flexed muscle shot, or a detailed breakdown of their workout routine, it starts to feel like something else.

For narcissists, fitness isn’t just about health or personal goals—it’s about validation. Their bodies become proof of their discipline, superiority, and worth. And they want to make sure everyone sees it.

Narcissists often tie their self-esteem to external appearance. That’s why they constantly showcase their physique, fishing for compliments and admiration.

Of course, celebrating achievements is normal. But when someone can’t go a week without reminding the world how fit they are, it may be less about fitness and more about feeding their ego.

5) Their intelligence

Some people let their knowledge speak for itself. Others make sure you never forget how smart they are.

Narcissists love to showcase their intelligence on social media—whether it’s through overly complex captions, constant “thought-provoking” posts, or showing off how much they read.

But here’s the thing: studies suggest that people who frequently brag about their intelligence often overestimate it.

For them, it’s not just about being knowledgeable—it’s about being seen as the smartest person in the room. They crave admiration and want others to view them as superior thinkers.

Genuine intelligence doesn’t need to be announced. The loudest person in the room isn’t always the smartest one.

6) Their generosity

Giving to others is a beautiful thing. But when someone constantly broadcasts their good deeds, it raises a question—who is it really for?

Narcissists love to highlight their generosity, whether it’s posting about a charity donation, sharing a video of themselves helping someone in need, or making sure everyone knows they picked up the bill at dinner.

While generosity should come from the heart, for them, it’s often about image.

Narcissists use acts of kindness to boost their social status and control how others perceive them. They want to be seen as selfless, admirable, and morally superior.

True generosity doesn’t need an audience. The most meaningful acts of kindness often happen when no one is watching.

7) How much people admire them

Narcissists don’t just want attention—they need it. And they’ll make sure you know they’re getting it.

They post screenshots of compliments, reshare praise from others, and highlight every moment where they’re the center of attention.

Whether it’s being recognized at work, praised by a stranger, or celebrated in their social circle, they want the world to see just how admired they are.

You see, narcissists rely on external validation to maintain their inflated self-image. Every like, comment, and share feeds their ego, reinforcing the idea that they’re special.

But real confidence doesn’t come from proving your worth to others. It comes from knowing you don’t have to.

The bottom line

Social media gives us a glimpse into people’s lives, but not everything we see is as it seems.

Narcissists use it as a stage—carefully curating their image, seeking validation, and ensuring they’re always in the spotlight. Their posts aren’t just updates; they’re performances designed to shape how others perceive them.

But real confidence doesn’t need constant proof. Genuine success, love, and fulfillment don’t rely on public approval.

So the next time you scroll past a post that feels more like a performance than a personal share, take a step back. Not everything needs to be validated to be real.