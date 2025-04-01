7 signs you’re in the right relationship, even if it doesn’t feel like it

There’s a fine line between experiencing normal relationship doubts and being trapped in the wrong relationship.

This distinction often comes down to perspective. You may be questioning your relationship because you’re comparing it to others, or perhaps you’re simply in a rough patch.

Being in the right relationship doesn’t always mean it feels perfect all the time. It’s about understanding that even the best relationships have their ups and downs.

Sometimes, all you need to do is look for the signs that show you’re in the right place, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

In this article, I’ll share with you seven signs that could indicate you’re in the right relationship, even when it might not feel like it. These signs are based on understanding human nature, cultural expectations, and the psychological aspects of love and attachment.

1) You’re comfortable being yourself

In a world where we’re constantly pressured to fit into certain molds, it’s refreshing and liberating to be in a relationship where you can be 100% yourself.

This is a key sign that you’re in the right relationship. If you find that you can let your guard down, share your inner thoughts and feelings, and just be you – quirks and all – without fear of judgment or ridicule, then that’s a positive sign.

It may not always feel like it, especially during times when you’re going through personal challenges or when the relationship hits a rough patch. But in the grand scheme of things, feeling comfortable being yourself is a strong indicator that you’re with the right person.

Being able to be your authentic self is a reflection of the acceptance and respect that your partner has for you. It’s about understanding human nature and acknowledging that we all have imperfections.

2) They’re your biggest cheerleader

Let me share a personal example. When I started writing, I was full of self-doubt. I constantly questioned my abilities and was terrified of putting my work out there for all to see. But through it all, my partner was there, offering words of encouragement and unwavering belief in my abilities.

He read my first drafts, celebrated my small victories with me, and even helped me brainstorm ideas when I hit a wall. He was, and still is, my biggest cheerleader.

This level of support is a clear sign that you’re in the right relationship. It’s about more than just being supportive; it’s about believing in your partner’s dreams and ambitions even when they don’t.

In the right relationship, your partner will celebrate your successes, encourage you during your failures, and always have faith in your abilities. Even when things don’t feel perfect, their unwavering support is a beacon of hope.

3) You fight, but you also make up

Contrary to popular belief, fighting in a relationship isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, according to psychologists, couples who argue effectively are 10 times more likely to have a happy relationship than those who sweep issues under the rug.

It’s normal to disagree and have arguments in a relationship. It’s how you handle those disagreements that matters. If you find that you and your partner can have heated debates but still come back to each other with respect and love, then it’s a good sign.

Healthy disagreements can help you grow as a couple as they often lead to better understanding and compromise. They’re opportunities for learning and understanding each other’s perspectives better.

Remember, if you’re in a relationship where you fight but also make up, it’s an indication that you’re in a healthy and mature relationship, even if it doesn’t always feel like it.

4) You share core values

While opposites do attract, sharing common core values is crucial for a long-lasting relationship.

Core values are the fundamental beliefs that guide our decisions and behavior. They could be about family, spirituality, career goals, or attitudes towards money.

If you find that you and your partner share these important life views, that’s a strong sign that you’re in the right relationship. It doesn’t mean you have to agree on everything, but having a shared direction in life can help you navigate through the tough times together.

This common ground forms a strong foundation for your relationship, fostering unity and understanding. It’s like having a roadmap for your journey together.

So if you share core values with your partner, consider it a significant sign that you’re in the right relationship, even if it doesn’t always feel like it.

5) You feel safe to express your feelings

I remember a time when I was going through a difficult situation at work. It was stressful, and I was filled with anxiety. Despite my usual tendency to bottle up my emotions, I found myself opening up to my partner about it.

To my surprise, I was met with understanding and empathy. My partner listened without interruption, acknowledged my feelings, and offered comfort. It was then that I realized the importance of having emotional safety in a relationship.

Feeling safe to express your emotions, especially the difficult ones, is a telltale sign that you’re in the right relationship. It’s about having a space where you can be vulnerable and still feel loved and accepted.

If your partner makes you feel heard and validated when you express your feelings, it’s a good sign that your relationship is healthy and strong.

Even when things don’t feel right, remember that emotional safety is a strong indicator that you’re in the right relationship.

6) There’s mutual respect

Respect is one of the cornerstones of any healthy relationship. It’s about valuing each other’s opinions, listening carefully, acknowledging feelings, and treating each other with kindness.

If you find that there’s mutual respect in your relationship, that’s a strong sign you’re on the right track. It means that you honor each other’s boundaries, value individuality, and appreciate the unique qualities each person brings to the table.

Respect isn’t just about big gestures; it’s often seen in the small details of daily life. It could be as simple as listening without interrupting, keeping promises, or being on time for a date.

If there’s mutual respect in your relationship, even during times of disagreement or stress, consider it a significant sign that you’re in the right relationship.

7) You’re happy

At the end of the day, the most important sign that you’re in the right relationship, even when it doesn’t feel like it, is happiness.

If you find more joy than sorrow in your relationship, if your partner makes you smile more than they make you cry, then that’s a clear sign that you’re in the right place.

Happiness isn’t about being ecstatic all the time. It’s about feeling content and at peace with your partner.

Your relationship should add to your life’s joy, not subtract from it. If you can say that your partner truly enriches your life and brings you joy, then you’re most likely in the right relationship.

A matter of perspective

When it comes to relationships, one important aspect to remember is the concept of perspective.

Our experiences, thoughts, and emotions are filtered through our personal lens – our perspective. This lens is shaped by countless factors, from our upbringing to our past relationships, and it profoundly impacts how we perceive our current relationship.

If you look at your relationship through a lens clouded by unrealistic expectations or comparisons with others, it may not feel right even if it truly is the right one for you.

However, by shifting your perspective, focusing on these seven signs and acknowledging the reality of ups and downs in any relationship, you might just realize that you’re in the right relationship after all.

At the end of the day, it’s about understanding that the feeling of being in the ‘right’ relationship might not always be a fireworks show. Sometimes, it’s a quiet whisper that reassures you during tough times, a comforting presence in your life that subtly but surely makes your world a better place.

Relationships are complex and multifaceted, but when viewed through the right lens, they can be a source of profound happiness and fulfillment.